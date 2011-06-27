  1. Home
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for the last year of this rendition of the E-Class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(71%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My kid flipped my E300D
Seismoa,10/13/2010
I drove this car 296,000miles in 10 years before my kid reminded me of why I bought it in the first place. Kid took a curve too fast and the car ended up on the roof, motor running, wheels turning. I never expected that this would really happen my desire to have a safe "old" car for my kid was my motivation in buying this car when my kid was ten years away from having a driver's license. What kind of person would complain about their kid wrecking a 15 year old car with nearly 300k miles and walking away without a scratch. I found my newest car on CL. Yes, it is another 1995 MB E300D (only 200k miles!). If lightning strikes twice, I want the same outcome as the first strike.
Great car bought at the wrong time.
tooley,09/19/2015
E320 4dr Sedan
I purchased my 95 in 2013. I believe it was reliable the first 17 years but then everything needed to be replaced within 2 years of my owning. At purchase it had 136,000 miles. 2 days after purchase I had to replace the smog pump. Thereafter was the water pump, rebuilt trans, heater blower, radiator, brakes. This car is very nice but understand that the cost of a part isn't bad but the labor will be outrageous. The water pump for instance wasn't too expensive, the issue was it took 10 hours labor to dismantle one side of the engine to get to it. Minus normal things going wrong and it just so happened to be after I owned it, it's very well built. Analog clock still works. Everything still works and it's not 20 years old. As of now I have essentially replaced everything but the alternator and battery and it's solid. Keep this in mind.. My understanding is there are 2 common issues with this model.. 1). The reverse tends to go out and thus a rebuild is necessary. 2). The gel in the motor mounts will solidify and the car when at a stop light will cause the car to shimmy a bit due to the mounts no longer sustaining the shock.
Great Car, Great Price
K.L. Nadzak,07/07/2006
Hey, I "acquired" this fine vehicle back in 1995 and it has been a wonder. I've driven it everywhere and have had no mechanical issues. Example: I had to mysteriously travel from Florida to NY numerous times, stopping only for gas and the occasional White Castle. I put 9K on the car during one such trip, and she was running like new when I got back. Talk about reliability! I wish other things in my life were this reliable. My wife, girlfriend, son, and mother could all stand to learn something from this car. Hey, unlike my son, this car is a winner. If you have to evade people and institutions via long-term, interstate travel, you can't go wrong with the 95 E-Class
For a work car this thing rocks
simran1,10/11/2012
This is the second 300D I've had I work out of my vehicle 12-14 hours per day 5-6 days per week. I wanted comfort, reliability & economy. I got it in spades. This one I've had 2 years. I've put over 100,000 miles on it and it has delivered continually. You just have to regular maint. I take care of it and it takes care of me. 265,000 and counting.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
134 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E320 4dr Wagon, E420 4dr Sedan, E320 2dr Convertible, E300D 4dr Sedan, E320 4dr Sedan, and E320 2dr Coupe.

