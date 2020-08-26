Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

This Sedan was driven 13455 miles/year which is less than the industry average on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system. Unbelievable fuel mileage at 20 MPG around town and 28 MPG on the highway. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel moreover the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear whereas the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior moreover the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively. With this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary moreover the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The passenger lumbar support guarantees that the front passanger is just as comfortable as the driver furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield whats more is the power windows are definitely a must have option. The CD player is definitely a must have meanwhile the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDHF8JB4FB134321

Stock: 4321

Certified Pre-Owned: No

