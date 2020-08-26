Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    53,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $8,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport

    87,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,695

    $3,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    59,648 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,727

    $6,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400

    65,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    88,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,567

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 in Black
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400

    28,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,991

    $1,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model

    41,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $47,990

    $2,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    49,806 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,989

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport

    85,407 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport

    58,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    $4,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    91,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport

    55,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    $3,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    49,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,798

    $4,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury

    46,548 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 in Gray
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400

    23,492 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,295

    $1,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    59,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,990

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    66,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,500

    $4,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    46,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,995

    $937 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.522 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Beautiful Car
Andrew,07/13/2017
E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I bought my CPO 2015 Mercedes Benz E350 Sport last week, but in that time have already driven over 2,000 miles in a mixture of fast highways, quiet suburban roads and gridlocked city streets. This car is smooth, quiet, powerful, and most important, COMFORTABLE. The seats are perhaps the best of any car I've ever driven, and I've driven many. This is my first. E class, but I've had five C class cars before and this is a real step up in terms of comfort and serenity, with only a slight step down in sportiness. So far I'm very impressed. Update1/14/19 I’ve now owned the car for about a year and a half and have added over 50,000 miles to its odometer. Everything initially mentioned remains true. This car is extremely comfortable, fast, smooth, quiet and RELIABLE. Other than routine maintenance its needed absolutely nothing. This is the best car I’ve ever owned.
Report abuse
