Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,998$8,609 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
This Sedan was driven 13455 miles/year which is less than the industry average on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system. Unbelievable fuel mileage at 20 MPG around town and 28 MPG on the highway. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel moreover the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear whereas the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior moreover the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively. With this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary moreover the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The passenger lumbar support guarantees that the front passanger is just as comfortable as the driver furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield whats more is the power windows are definitely a must have option. The CD player is definitely a must have meanwhile the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB4FB134321
Stock: 4321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,695$3,591 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
An icon of performance, style, and refinement, our 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport Sedan is presented in a stunning Steel Grey Metallic painted finish. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offers 302hp tethered to a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This stellar Rear Wheel Drive E-Class feels more like a sports coupe than a full-size sedan thanks to its agile suspension and offers a ride that redefines luxury while scoring near 30mpg on the open road! Our E 350 has been masterfully crafted with beautiful hand-polished wood trim and 14-way power heated leather front seats with memory. Our technology is easy to use and our COMAND system with a central controller makes operation second nature. If you are seeking an extra touch of luxury, you have chosen well. E-Class quality runs generations deep and you will appreciate the value when you first settle in. Our Mercedes-Benz includes ABS, stability control, 9 airbags, and advanced safety systems, such as Attention Assist that detect your personal driving profile then warns you if you become fatigued. Reward yourself with this E 350 masterpiece! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KBXFB131758
Stock: B131758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 59,648 milesGreat Deal
$20,727$6,224 Below Market
Sid Dillon Chevrolet-Blair - Blair / Nebraska
This Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather/Heated seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back up camera, Power windows, Power locks, Window Grid Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. Packages That Make Driving the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E350 4MAT An Experience Trip Computer, Transmission: Driver-Adaptive 7-Speed Automatic -inc: sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Keyfob Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Sid Dillon Blair, 2261 S Hwy 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Mercedes-Benz E-Class!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8FB091392
Stock: 301417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 65,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
Polar White with Espresso leather ,Navigation ,Backup Camera, Active Cruise Control with Brake function, Driver Assist with Blind Spot,Lane Departure, 360 surround view camera, Panoramic Roof Keyless-Go ... When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400's pristine good looks were combined with the Mercedes-Benz high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The E-Class E 400 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 65,128mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ6FB6FF302227
Stock: FF302227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 88,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,567$1,950 Below Market
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class offered in Polar White with the Silk Beige/Espresso Brown interior! This E-Class comes well-equipped with the following options: Backup Camera, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver's Side Memory, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Power Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 Engine, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD Transmission and much more! The free Carfax 1-Owner History Report contains no reported accidents or damage history and includes details on its most recent service at North Point and the Carfax Buyback Guarantee! And with North Point's attractive financing offers, driving a quality pre-owned E-Class has never been easier! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned Mercedes-Benz purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB5FB118638
Stock: P9958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 40028,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,991$1,426 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson presents this 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Henderson is located at 925 Auto Show Drive, in beautiful Henderson, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF6FB6FB164367
Stock: 73149
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 41,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$47,990$2,419 Below Market
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG S-Model is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz E-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF7GB0FB125259
Stock: FB125259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 49,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,989$2,233 Below Market
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB2FB104816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,407 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida
Palladium Silver Metallic exterior and Silk Beige/Espresso Brown interior, E 350 Sport trim. Very Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC. Mercedes-Benz E 350 Sport with Palladium Silver Metallic exterior and Silk Beige/Espresso Brown interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "All versions come with the COMAND electronics interface. we generally prefer COMAND to rival systems due to its relatively simple menu structure. Its voice command functionality is also first-rate.". Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Another great deal on a E 350 at Orlando Infiniti. Central Florida and surrounding areas Infiniti dealer. Orlando Infiniti was one of the first Infiniti dealerships to open its doors in the United States back in 1989. Since then Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KBXFB083517
Stock: U083517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 58,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,995$4,651 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB2FB117238
Stock: 117238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Recent Arrival! Local Home Delivery Available!, 4MATIC . Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC20/28 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB6FB112076
Stock: SR-K10076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 55,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,998$3,289 Below Market
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
Excellent condition, very well-kept, fully loaded, leather interior, navigation, backup camera, low miles, warranty, runs great everything works great, low price, clean title we can finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB8FB106082
Stock: 106082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,798$4,084 Below Market
Bill Pierre Chevrolet - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. 4MATIC, COMAND System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Mirror Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 1 Package, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seats. 20/28 City/Highway MPG All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC Steel Gray Metallic 4MATIC 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB5FB104499
Stock: P29976K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 46,548 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,000
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, LOW MILES, COMAND System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: COMAND AM/FM/WB/In-Dash DVD/CD Player, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHCPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 17681 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGWith growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KBXFB110859
Stock: 201372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 40023,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$29,295$1,119 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof Steel Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Comfort Box Illuminated Door Sills Rear Trunklid Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim REAR TRUNKLID SPOILER (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Rear Spoiler COMFORT BOX (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Wheel Locks POWER TILT/SLIDING PANORAMA SUNROOF Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF6FB5FB159497
Stock: FB159497
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 59,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,990$1,666 Below Market
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
SOLD!! SOLD!! This the Loaded 2015 Mercedes Benz E 350 4-Matic All Wheel Drive. This Garage Kept Beauty has Every Option Factory Build sheet lists 1 1/2 Pages of Options!!! Finished in Obsidian Black Pearl Black Premium Leather Interior with Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trimmings. Full Glass Panoramic Roof with 2 Moonroofs!! Heated Power Memory Seats. Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel that Electronically Tilts & Telescopes with Paddle Shifters. Dual Zone Climate Controls. Premium Sound Harmon Kardon Command System with NAVIGATION Voice Search Satellite Bluetooth DVD Player APS Auxiliary Port. Drivers Assistant Pkg. with Blind Spot AssistantCollision Warning SystemLane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control. Electric Trunk Opener/Closer. AMG Sport Pkg. Front & Rear Spoilersand Side Skirts. Sport Suspension. Electric Rear Sun Blind. Smart Key. Fold Down Rear Seats w/Ski Sack Door. Automatic Dimming Rear Mirrors. Folding Heated Rear View Mirrors. 18 Inch AMG Alloy Sport Wheels. And More!! Clean Auto Check History Report Showing No Accidents or Issues. Just Serviced Inspected Smog Tested. All Original Books Manuals. EVERY OPTIONYOU WON'T FIND ANOTHER LIKE IT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB3FB091994
Stock: 15MB3504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$21,500$4,697 Below Market
Mccluskey Automotive Reading - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8FB103265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,995$937 Below Market
Lia Honda Albany - Albany / New York
Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 in Black, Hard to Find. Isn't it time to treat yourself to this Mercedes-Benz E 350 finished in Black and fully reconditioned by our ASE certified technicians to provide many years of worry free driving? Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG At Lia Honda, we are proud to serve the Albany area with over 30 years of business. Please review our extensive used inventory of Honda cars, trucks, vans and SUVs all value priced to save you both time and money.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB3FB141132
Stock: 39952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz E-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 5(82%)
- 4(9%)
- 1(9%)
Related Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Corona CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Seattle WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Newport News VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Charlottesville VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Baltimore MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Naperville IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS