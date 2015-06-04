Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    101,315 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC®

    106,096 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430

    206,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $1,595

  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Gray
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    135,934 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,095

  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in White
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    85,000 miles

    $5,999

  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    191,608 miles

    $2,400

  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 in Black
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430

    198,422 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $984

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG®

    55,406 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC®

    173,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    103,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,377 Below Market
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    148,209 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $900 Below Market
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    84,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,952

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    108,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,395

    $849 Below Market
  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420

    98,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    120,941 miles

    $5,998

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    98,950 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $1,500

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    105,440 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    218,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
86 Reviews
E 320 from my experience
Harrison Anderson,04/06/2015
E320 4dr Sedan
I purchased a 2002 E320 over 2 years ago. I have owned a lot of cars in my 60 years. This is my first Mercedes. Purchased with 161k miles. Now over 202k. This is the best car I have ever owned. I love driving it. I love the body style. the reliability. the comfort. Some repairs but nothing major. so impressed I found 2 more. a 2001 for my wife and by accident came across a 2000. My wife loves hers. the 2000 will be for my daughter when she gets her license.
