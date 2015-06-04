Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 101,315 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65JXYB146475
Stock: 20211-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,096 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
Beaty Chevrolet Company is honored to offer this gorgeous-looking 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 in Silver Beautifully equipped with 4MATIC?, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF82J4YX037738
Stock: P8165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$1,595
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF70J41X050220
Stock: 5050220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 135,934 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,095
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65J11B326725
Stock: D21957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 85,000 miles
$5,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. If you are looking for a great low mileage E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES's 3.2L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES at the price we are offering. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Stafford. Runs and drives great! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65J61B326042
Stock: 11959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,608 miles
$2,400
M-K-T Auto Sales - Anderson / South Carolina
Great Transportation...Well Maintained For more photos of this vehicle and other great deals visit us on the web at www.mktas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65JX1B308658
Stock: M8658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,422 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$984
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF70J71X059087
Stock: 5059087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2018
- 55,406 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MUST SEE !! LOW LOW MILES !! SUPERCHARGED !! SWEET AMG !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF74JX2B456754
Stock: 6754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Colonial Motors - Mine Hill / New Jersey
Great looking Benz and a fantastic price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF83J32X073460
Stock: 3812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,500$1,377 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class features the following options: Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat tether anchors (LATCH), Rear outboard passengers-inc: side-impact airbags, side-impact airbag curtains, and Rear courtesy light. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J73A142251
Stock: 26591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 148,209 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$900 Below Market
Kempthorn Mercedes-Benz - Canton / Ohio
Silver 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC.Please call prior to your arrival to ensure availability.Please contact any of our Kempthorn Pre-Owned Sales Team members @ 1-800-451-3877 or 1-330-452-6511. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Kempthorn Motors is not responsible for pricing errors or misprints on vehicle listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J73A085272
Stock: OS28480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 84,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,952
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L only has 84,163mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J53A185421
Stock: 3A185421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 108,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,395$849 Below Market
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
Clean Auto Check, Brilliant Silver Metallic 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 Base RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium 2 Package, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, Charcoal w/Leather Seat Trim, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon Sound System, Head restraints memory, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Option Package E2, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Security system. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J93A205413
Stock: G9426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 98,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, E 420, 4D Sedan, 4.2L V8, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Alloy wheels. 5-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF72F3VA260499
Stock: MC0499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 120,941 miles
$5,998
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J93A349952
Stock: 3A349952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 98,950 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$1,500
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27983 miles below market average! 2003 4D Sedan Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 Black 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift RWD 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 10 Speakers, 16 x 8.0J Dual Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette/CD, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Inserts, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.19/27 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J43A120515
Stock: P19940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 105,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Clock, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J43A315611
Stock: 9965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2018
- 218,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,495
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1997 Mercedes Benz E320 3.2 Liter L6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Bose Premium Sound Stereo Multi Disc CD, Dual Power Leather, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Moon Roof, Power Windows & Door Locks, Telescoping Wheel, Traction Control, $2495 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF55F5VA441782
Stock: 441782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2018
