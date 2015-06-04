Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

One look at this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. If you are looking for a great low mileage E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES's 3.2L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES at the price we are offering. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Stafford. Runs and drives great! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBJF65J61B326042

Stock: 11959

Certified Pre-Owned: No

