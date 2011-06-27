Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
Great car
This is a great car. The drive is just as tight at 310,000 miles as it was the day I drove it off the showroom. It is such fun to drive.The handling is very predictable and secure. Whenever I drive a new rental car even with newer "bells and whistles"it pales in comparison. My only regret is that after 11 years I'm going to have to get another car.
Good Car
Not looking for MB, but wife convinced me to test one. I was hooked! Drove and handled nicely, quiet, and plenty of power with decent mileage (24-25 mpg). Would have liked better acceleration and responsiveness when I push the peddle down, but still good for a V-6 and relatively heavy car. I have about 150,000 miles on it and it still runs and handles great. I have not put much money into repairs other than basic stuff. Harmonic balancer went bad, but MB fixed it under a recall (no cost to me). Complaints are wiper motor going bad, interior wearing out, LCD display/dash lights going out, and the body is beginning to rust around the wheel wells and sun roof. I would by a MB again!
c230 1999
I had this for 3years no big problem just I 've changed flex disc , break light switch, oil every 5000 mile ,gas premium 91,wiper motor stoped working but was easy to fixed by my self ,I have cleaned mas sensor . It's a good car.
Going on my 5th MBZ
I just bought a 1999 C230 Sedan Kompressor with less than 69k miles, in great condition internal/external. Apart from a little cricket noise the car is perfect. I've owned a 2001 coupe C230 Kompressor and I prefer the sedan for its solid stance and build quality. I've owned 4 others E, TD, E4matic and very happy with all of them. I regret selling them - think this time will be a keeper.
Excellent Little Car
Bought a used 1999 c230 kompressor with 74,000 miles on it. Pre-Purchase inspection revealed it in "Excellent" condition in every aspect. It is fun to drive, quiet, comfortable and looks and drives like a new car. Not a ding or dent, rattle or squeek and relatively low mileage. Original paint and clearcoat looks like new so does the interior. Great car.
