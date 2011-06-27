Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,709
|$2,121
|Clean
|$841
|$1,509
|$1,873
|Average
|$613
|$1,108
|$1,377
|Rough
|$385
|$708
|$880
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$861
|$1,458
|$1,785
|Clean
|$759
|$1,287
|$1,576
|Average
|$553
|$946
|$1,159
|Rough
|$347
|$604
|$741