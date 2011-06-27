  1. Home
1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Silver paint dropped in favor of yellow and black. Remote trunk release added. Optional hardtop gets rear window defogger. Brilliant Black special edition available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Sunburst Yellow Miata
John @ WEM,09/07/2010
I bought my Miata new in '92, and have never been sorry. I did loads of long-distance driving up & down Calif. when working for the state. Later took the car to England for 10 years where it was loads of fun on twisty lanes. Added supercharger, adjustable Konis, & slotted discs all around and it now goes & handles even better. Over 105K miles, and the only thing that has ever failed was a blown heater hose, long ago.
Motorcycle replacement
Brian McInnes,06/06/2010
I decided to sell my motorcycle due to arthritis and replace it with a convertible. I had thought about buying an affordable classic, i.e. MGB, Triumph Alfa Romeo or Fiat. To cut a long story short I bought a 92 Miata SE in British racing Green with 108K on the clock. The AC had been removed and power steering replaced with non power unit. This car is in its element in narrow twisty country roads. It will out handle almost any other car on the road. It's not all about top speed or 0 to 60 times. It's all about fun to drive and it's not going to cost you and an arm and a leg.
I Love This Thing...
David,03/24/2010
Living in Temecula & working in National City ( 70 mile commute ) was killing my Ridgeline, so I bought this with a rebuilt engine. This car is an absolute blast to drive. I'm getting roughly 34 miles to the gallon and am just having so much fun in it. The previous owner had maintained this car as I would, taking care of every detail. I love it so much that i'm debating on selling my Ridgeline & using this as my primary. Possibly a bad idea, but do I really need a car payment for a truck I barely drive now :)
Smiles per gallon
ryecatcher,05/27/2006
This car is, hands down, the best value for the money of any car. The car is bulletproof, the drivetrain is solid and reliable, maintenance is cheap and simple enough to do it yourself. This is my second Miata (first was a 1990). I keep testing the newer ones, thinking I'm going to trade it in, but I always go back to the rawer, lighter early 1990's cars. These cars are a blast to drive around town. You can wind it up, drive like a maniac, and still keep it under 60 and not draw undue attention. They are also super-fun on two lane country roads. If you have a long highway commute, it might not be the best choice, as the highway noise (mostly from other cars) gets tiresome.
See all 23 reviews of the 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

