1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$733 - $1,705
Used MX-5 Miata for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Silver paint dropped in favor of yellow and black. Remote trunk release added. Optional hardtop gets rear window defogger. Brilliant Black special edition available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John @ WEM,09/07/2010
I bought my Miata new in '92, and have never been sorry. I did loads of long-distance driving up & down Calif. when working for the state. Later took the car to England for 10 years where it was loads of fun on twisty lanes. Added supercharger, adjustable Konis, & slotted discs all around and it now goes & handles even better. Over 105K miles, and the only thing that has ever failed was a blown heater hose, long ago.
Brian McInnes,06/06/2010
I decided to sell my motorcycle due to arthritis and replace it with a convertible. I had thought about buying an affordable classic, i.e. MGB, Triumph Alfa Romeo or Fiat. To cut a long story short I bought a 92 Miata SE in British racing Green with 108K on the clock. The AC had been removed and power steering replaced with non power unit. This car is in its element in narrow twisty country roads. It will out handle almost any other car on the road. It's not all about top speed or 0 to 60 times. It's all about fun to drive and it's not going to cost you and an arm and a leg.
David,03/24/2010
Living in Temecula & working in National City ( 70 mile commute ) was killing my Ridgeline, so I bought this with a rebuilt engine. This car is an absolute blast to drive. I'm getting roughly 34 miles to the gallon and am just having so much fun in it. The previous owner had maintained this car as I would, taking care of every detail. I love it so much that i'm debating on selling my Ridgeline & using this as my primary. Possibly a bad idea, but do I really need a car payment for a truck I barely drive now :)
ryecatcher,05/27/2006
This car is, hands down, the best value for the money of any car. The car is bulletproof, the drivetrain is solid and reliable, maintenance is cheap and simple enough to do it yourself. This is my second Miata (first was a 1990). I keep testing the newer ones, thinking I'm going to trade it in, but I always go back to the rawer, lighter early 1990's cars. These cars are a blast to drive around town. You can wind it up, drive like a maniac, and still keep it under 60 and not draw undue attention. They are also super-fun on two lane country roads. If you have a long highway commute, it might not be the best choice, as the highway noise (mostly from other cars) gets tiresome.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6