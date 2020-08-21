Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,840 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295
Pinellas Park DriveTime - Clearwater / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF1B0216770
Stock: 1060177724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,526 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF5B0213614
Stock: 2000622338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 35,282! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Go buy one of these. Right now.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This MX-5 Miata is priced $700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF5B0214228
Stock: 333296T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 64,383 miles
$14,999
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Beautiful 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata GRAND TOURING on trade!!! CARFAX 1-Owner, CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Premium Package, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, BOSE Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Power Retractable Hardtop, Automatic Climate Control, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG: anti-theft alarm, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, dynamic stability control w/traction control, Mazda advanced keyless entry system, SIRIUS satellite radio compatible head unit, xenon HID headlights. DUNE BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF8B0219701
Stock: 2202923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 56,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,888
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
With a black exterior and ravishing black interior, enjoy driving a set of wheels that shines through and through. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features Bose sound system, CD player, and a MP3 player. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2NF8B0217885
Stock: 44649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Blake Ford - Franklin / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF7B0216014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Only 6780 miles, Road trip season is here! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2JF6C0222686
Stock: P15473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,492
Germain Lexus of Naples - Naples / Florida
** ONE OWNER **, ** LEATHER **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS **, Black w/Leather Upholstery. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! 2010 Mazda Miata PRHT Grand Touring For your peace of mind we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Germain Lexus of Naples offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a Market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 239 592 5533 or Stop by Germain Lexus of Naples at 13491 Tamiami trail, To schedule a test drive today. Serving Naples and Southwest Florida . Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF6A0205523
Stock: X68381XAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 119,275 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,799$353 Below Market
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF2C0219713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2JF3C0224587
Stock: 18747842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,903
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This Black 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport might be just the convertible for you. The exterior is a timeless black. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF2A0207964
Stock: H20953A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF4A0205844
Stock: 19273403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,790 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,621
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Premium Pkg Leather Seats Suspension Pkg Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Dune Beige; Leather Seat Trim Stormy Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is in a league of its own Clean interior? How about flawless. This Mazda MX-5 Miata looks like has never been used. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Mazda decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. More information about the 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2010, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city and 28 highway with the 6-speed manual. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency., Classic roadster driving experience, fun performance, and easy manual top operation All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2EF7A0211624
Stock: A0211624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 98,782 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax Gainesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gainesville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2EF8A0208585
Stock: 17966384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,970 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Jensen Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jensen Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF5C0219933
Stock: 19158046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
beige Leather. 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2NFXC0225410
Stock: 2514A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 41,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,180
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATING, ONLY 2 OWNERS, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, HOMELINK, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# C0223994 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,830 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata reconditioning process Included: Mounted & Balanced 4 New Tires, Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Replaced front brake pads & resurface brake rotors, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, Replaced engine & cabin air filters, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this rear wheel drive 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata PRHT Grand Touring features an impressive 2 Engine with a Copper Red Mica Exterior with a Dune Beige Leather Interior. With only 41,650 miles this 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C0223994* Honda Marysville has this 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata PRHT Grand Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata PRHT Grand Touring! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Mazda MX-5 Miata comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Convertible Top, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Airbag On/Off Switch*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 392 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Mazda MX-5 Miata s like this Copper Red Mica 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata PRHT Grand Touring that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF1C0223994
Stock: C0223994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 142,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2010, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city and 28 highway with the 6-speed manual. Strengths of this model include fuel efficiency., Classic roadster driving experience, fun performance, and easy manual top operation We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF4A0208050
Stock: A0208050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 5(71%)
- 4(29%)
Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Cincinnati OH
- Used Mazda CX-7 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Brooklyn NY
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Rockville MD
- Used Mazda CX-7 Fort Myers FL
- Used Mazda RX-8 Irvine CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Long Beach CA
- Used Mazda 5 Denver CO
- Used Mazda 2 Riverside CA
- Used Mazda Tribute Tacoma WA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.