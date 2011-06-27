2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons
- Tremendous fun to drive, excellent steering and handling, glass rear window with defogger.
- Small trunk, drones during freeway trips, tight cabin.
List Price Estimate
$2,260 - $4,978
Edmunds' Expert Review
It is more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow. The Miata defines the spirit of the modern roadster.
2003 Highlights
Only minor changes are in store for the Miata this year. Base models receive standard 16-inch alloy wheels, a strut-tower brace, larger brakes and a child seat anchoring system. Cloth replaces vinyl on the top of the LS model, and tan leather gives way to a lighter parchment-colored hide. Also, the LS receives aluminum-colored interior trim and, for the first time, black leather is available as an option. New options include a cargo net, an auto-dimming mirror with an integrated compass and outside temperature display and special bezels for the headlights and taillights.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kara,01/11/2010
I'm five foot and have the greatest visibility I've ever had with any car in the Miata. Has strong headlights, amazing steering, quick and easy to put the top down (at a traffic light. The Miata is small, elegant and always smiling. Greatest car ever and would recommend it to anyone who is under 6'2".
Sherylm,09/25/2007
I have driven this sweet little car for the last few summers, and enjoyed every minute. Today, I got t-boned on the driver's side by someone running a stop sign, and I'm alive. Really sore, but alive. The outside of the car was really damaged, but the frame protected me well enough, that I can write this review. Not only was she beautiful and fun, but she turned out to be the best car in the most important sense. Thank you.
DDR2,04/25/2009
The title sums it up. Extremely agile car and light on its feet, like a go- cart. It's about as roomy as one too. But those who appreciate this car for what it can do won't be concerned about that. Acceleration isn't very strong either but again, if you want straightline acceleration, go buy a musclecar. This car belongs on roads with tight curves. It's easy to drive and own so far. The only improvements would be bigger trunk and more grunt. Otherwise, this is a fine piece of machinery.
RLM,12/17/2008
I am a suspension and handling addict and this car answers the call and more. I have the six speed with Bilstein shocks and limited slip differential in triple black. For me the car has just the right horse power as I enjoy using the six speed to make the car go rather than just hitting the gas. I enjoy the interaction with the car and the road especially with the top down.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
