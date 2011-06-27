I have driven this sweet little car for the last few summers, and enjoyed every minute. Today, I got t-boned on the driver's side by someone running a stop sign, and I'm alive. Really sore, but alive. The outside of the car was really damaged, but the frame protected me well enough, that I can write this review. Not only was she beautiful and fun, but she turned out to be the best car in

the most important sense. Thank you.