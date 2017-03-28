  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(9)
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun to drive around turns, even at low speeds
  • Available manual transmission is satisfying to shift
  • Manual soft top is easy to lower in no time at all
  • Prices are very reasonable
  • Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds with the top up
  • Not much room inside for driver and passenger
  • Limited cargo space in the tiny trunk
  • Noticeable body roll during aggressive cornering
Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Miata is a great value at any trim level. But if you're having a hard time choosing, go with the Club trim. It's the purest distillation of the car and still offers a good mix of modern conveniences. The Club offers upgraded suspension dampers and more aggressive styling than the Sport, plus a limited-slip differential. It also includes the infotainment system with smartphone connectivity from the Grand Touring, without the added cost of leather and added weight of extra sound-deadening. Upgraded brakes and keyless entry and start are available as add-ons for the Club.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

After last year's full redesign, the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata doesn't receive many changes, but it didn't really need any. The latest MX-5 boasts a modernized equipment roster, including an available infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and an interior trimmed out with high-quality materials. But while other cars tend to get heavier as they're given more equipment, extensive weight-saving efforts mean this generation of Miata is the lightest since 1997. Mazda appears to have achieved the impossible, having built a new Miata that's at once more elemental and more advanced than the previous-generation car.

It's not just hype, either — the Miata is as good as advertised. Like every MX-5 before it, the 2017 model is best when the road turns twisty. It zips around turns with an enthusiasm few other cars can match, and the efficient four-cylinder engine makes enough power and sound to keep the good times rolling. The new Miata is still at its best with the manual transmission, but an automatic is available, of course, as is an unprecedented selection of creature comforts and safety technologies. Put it all together and you're looking at a unique two-seater that should appeal to sports car purists and digital-age denizens alike.

Naturally, certain compromises are required when you drive a Miata. Trunk capacity is minimal, and there's not much space to spare in the intimate cabin either, whether for passengers or personal items. There's also ample road and wind noise at speed with the top up. And if you wind the engine up past 6,000 rpm, you might notice that it gets a little rough.

Few cars are more focused than the Miata. Mazda set out to make a small, fun-to-drive roadster, and it compromised very little in achieving its vision. This generation of Miata is not just great fun; it's more premium-feeling — and easier to live with day to day — than it's ever been before, but it is still unapologetically a small roadster.

What's it like to live with?

Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.

2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster offered in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All three trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque and powers the rear wheels through either a manual or optional automatic transmission. The Sport trim offers a stripped-out, bare-bones motoring experience. The Club is for sport-oriented driving, with a number of mechanical upgrades and added interior features. The top Grand Touring trim focuses on providing comfort and technology materials.

Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a manually retractable black soft top with a glass rear window, LED headlights and taillights, air-conditioning, push-button ignition, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Club trim comes with different equipment depending on the chosen transmission. With the manual shifter, it includes a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, a shock-tower brace, a limited-slip differential and an engine sound enhancer, but opting for the automatic negates these features. All Club models get 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport front fascia, a rear lip spoiler, piano-black mirror covers and roll hoops, red interior stitching, upgraded interior trim panels, a nine-speaker Bose audio system (with headrest speakers, satellite radio and HD radio, and dual USB ports), voice controls, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with an auxiliary control knob mounted on the center console. For 2017, the Club also gets a safety-oriented bundle that includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning, which was previously exclusive to the Grand Touring.

The Grand Touring loses the manual-transmission Club's performance upgrades (except the sound enhancer, which remains a manual-only feature), but it gets adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, body-color mirror covers, automatic wipers, a cloth-lined top, leather upholstery, heated seats, automatic climate control and a navigation system.

Note that the optional automatic transmission comes bundled with keyless ignition and entry, which is a separate option across the lineup on manual-transmission models. A Brembo/BBS package is offered on manual-transmission Club models, and it includes 17-inch forged BBS wheels and more powerful Brembo front brakes.

Trim tested

2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Convertible (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Miata is essentially unchanged. Our findings remain fully applicable to this year.

Driving

5.0
The Miata may not boast big power numbers, but it's small and light so it always feels exceedingly nimble. You won't find many cars that put the driver more in touch with the driving experience or that are more entertaining to drive on public roads — especially the twisty ones.

Acceleration

4.5
In our testing, a Miata with the manual transmission reached 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. You won't be blowing doors off V8 Camaros, but it's nonetheless appropriate acceleration for the car's zippy character. There's plenty of midrange torque. Accelerating quickly is as pleasurable as it is easy.

Braking

4.0
Our test car stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet, which is slightly longer than we'd expect given that it had the optional Brembo brake package installed. The distances and pedal firmness remained consistent, though, and it remained composed in full-panic braking.

Steering

5.0
Steering effort is lighter than we're used to from a Miata, and feedback is a little muted, too. Even still, it remains one of the best steering examples available today. It reacts with immediacy and is very accurate. The steering wheel feels perfectly shaped in your hands.

Handling

5.0
Few cars feel more light and nimble than the Miata. Precise and predictable are the operative words here. There's more body roll than expected when cornering aggressively, but overall driving a Miata along a curvy road is an absolute blast.

Drivability

5.0
Even though the Miata is capable of entertaining performance, it is still easy to drive in everyday commuting situations (yes, even with a manual). The small footprint is well-suited to tight city confines and parking spaces.

Comfort

4.0
Two-seat roadsters aren't known for being comfortable, but the Miata bucks that trend with compliant suspension tuning and seating for the long haul. There's a noticeable amount of noise, but for some, that's part of the allure.

Seat comfort

5.0
The seats cradle occupants with just the right amount of support. Side bolsters provide ample lateral support without being intrusive. After hours of driving, you should still be pretty comfortable.

Ride comfort

4.0
Despite its small dimensions and sporty intentions, the Miata isn't punishing. There's plenty of compliance to smooth over bumps, but bigger potholes will send a good thud through the chassis. Long road trips won't be a problem.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Road and wind noise is prevalent at highway speeds with the top up, but not to the point that it's intrusive. The pleasant exhaust tenor is loud enough to make it sound special, but not so loud that it's obnoxious.

Climate control

The Miata's simple climate control interface, with its three large and knurled knobs, is easy to use. However, the system has trouble regulating temperature with the top up, especially on very hot or very cold days.

Interior

3.0
The Miata's interior is well-crafted with a pleasing design. But the driving position isn't the best, and there's the typical drawbacks inherent with a small car like this.

Ease of use

4.5
The primary controls are well-placed around the driver, and the gauges are easy to read. But the infotainment system's controller knob is located in a spot where the driver may place his/her right forearm and doesn't fall readily to hand.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The average-size adult will have no problem slipping in and out. Taller drivers will have to curl themselves through the opening if the top is up. Short doors aid access in tight parking spots.

Roominess

3.0
Six-foot-tall drivers will reach the size limitations of head- and legroom. Even for the typical adult, the cockpit is snug enough to feel as though you're wearing the car. It doesn't feel claustrophobic, though.

Visibility

5.0
Forward visibility is as good as it gets nowadays, thanks to favorable windshield positioning and narrow roof pillars. As small as the car is, there's very little guesswork with rear visibility, too.

Quality

4.0
The interior materials have improved significantly from the last Miata and now meet the standards for this price point.

Convertible top

5.0
The manual cloth top drops quickly and easily without leaving your seat, but requires a final push to latch in place. Deploying it is easier than in previous Miatas thanks to some assistance from lifting springs. Buffeting is not excessive.

Utility

2.5
A tiny trunk, no backseat and limited cabin space mean that this isn't the best if you need to haul larger items. Small items are more easily accommodated.

Small-item storage

3.0
The tidy bin between the seats serves as a less convenient glovebox (because there isn't one). It's your primary place to store your items, and it holds an average amount of stuff. That's helpful because the removable cupholders are good for holding cups only.

Cargo space

2.0
A significant drawback. The Miata's 4.6-cubic-foot trunk is comically small, and there's no glovebox. There are small bins behind the seats and other pockets are tiny. The removable cupholders can obstruct shifting.

Technology

In Club and Grand Touring trims, the Miata comes with an easy-to-use infotainment interface. There's also a respectable amount of advanced driver safety aids. The sound system's quality, however, is unimpressive.

Audio & navigation

Mazda's infotainment system is easy to navigate and use, but even with the nine-speaker Bose stereo upgrade, the sound quality is only middling and is easily overwhelmed by wind and road noise.

Smartphone integration

The Miata does have two USB ports but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The 12-volt outlet is inconveniently hidden deep in the passenger footwell.

Driver aids

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning now come standard on most Miatas. Frontal collision warning isn't available, though.

Voice control

As long as the cabin isn't too noisy, voice recognition is accurate, and on-screen prompts simplify use. Using voice commands to enter an address is as easy as with any other system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 MX-5 Grand Touring Automatic - Daily Driver
Tom T,10/03/2018
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The neighbor's kid named the car Bob. Machine Grey/Black Top/Tan Interior Update: 5/13/2020 - Avg. 32.4 MPG - Daily Driver - Normal manufacturer recommended maintenance Winter driving is excellent using Michelin X-Ice tires on 16" Wheels (one size down from stock) No problems to report other than crappy sunvisors. Mazda should fix them they're horrible. The little car has been to Atlanta GA, Memphis TN, Ouray CO, Santa Fe NM, Hot Springs AR, Eureka Springs AR, Madison County IA, Hermann MO, over Monarch Pass in a snowstorm, through two winters and driven daily for two years now. Nothing has broken, nothing is rattling, top is still tight and waterproof, no oil leaks, no electrical problems, and the paint is till good. I get in, start the car and drive away. I had the brakes done a couple of weeks ago and they gave me a Mazda 6 for a loaner. Beautiful car and pretty fast too but since it's just me and an occasional passenger I'll keep Bob. Nothing below 50 or 60 thousand dollars feels anywhere close to an MX-5. I still giggle every time I drive this little car. Go drive one. Oh, and if you're going to take a long trip get some earplugs this little guy can be kind of loud at 80 MPH and above. :-)
Max-5...the last true "affordable" sports car
Dan Wells,05/02/2018
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I recently purchased a slightly used (1700 miles) MX-5 GT in Soul Red with black leather. I have owned 40+ cars in my life and the Miatas and Honda S2000s I've owned have been the most fun. The MX-5 is beautiful to look at and a hoot to drive, even with the automatic. It's hard to imagine a more fun car to drive. Before purchasing it I test drove a 2009 Porsche Cayman S and can honestly say I like driving the Miata more. It's like an eager puppy wanting you to play with it all the time. The Porsche is fairly pedestrian as were my 4 S2000s until you find a curvy road or nail the accelerator whereas the Mazda is fun at any speed on any road. This is my 3rd Miata and expect it to be as reliable as the others. I'm 6' and 210lbs. and I fit fine. It is more comfortable than all the aforementioned cars...and I'm 66 years old. If your thinking of buying a sports car you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't test drive this car. I don't think you'll be disappointed. Update 11/2/18: All is great with my MX-5. Mileage has improved to 32.5 and I've had no mechanical issues. My only complaint is the the paint on the hood chips easily. This has been an issue on the Miata forums. The thin paint coupled with the low, sloping hood are to blame.
Better than my MGB's ever were.
Carl Brygger,05/20/2018
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I do hope someone reads what I have to say about this sports car. Yes, it's a honest sports car, one that I thought would never live up to the word "Sports Car", but absolutely did it for me. I'm a lot older these days and not really looking for what I was interested in back in the 1960's as far as foreign sports cars go. I was young and had all the quick thinking reflexes back then. I owned 2 MGB's, a 1964 and a 1966 and ran the hell out of both of them. No, I didn't buy the 2016 Mazda Club for all that excitement, I bought the car due to the total feeling I received from a test drive I went on one day a few years ago. I made the mistake of buying the automatic transmission. Don't do that!!! If you've ever owned a real sports car in your life, get the manual trans. and you'll never regret it. I can't wait to drive the damn thing each and every day. Only GOD knows exactly how much I appreciate what Mazda has done for the sportscar world.
A Very Fun Car - BUT?
P Mac,02/26/2017
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I've own alot of Mazda's. They all have been very good to me. I also own a lot of cars in general. I purchase a NEW 2017 MX5 RF for my 18 Year old son as a Graduation Gift. Yes he is spoiled. Mazda did a good job keeping true to its roots. The RF Model grabs a lot of attention. Layout is great, design is great. No way will you fit if your over 6' , or if you are on the heavy side, you will not fit. You have to be 150 - 180lbs max at around 5'8 to enjoy the comfort. For my son, its perfect. My only con, and again its nothing new about this car,......The Power. my wife has a Mazda cx5 with the 2.5 Skyactiv and it has good torque, it moves the cx5 along great. The 2.0 in the Mx5 to me feels just like my 116HP 1992 miata I had. 200HP would be PERFECT! Overall it was well engineered and boy can you push it through turns. Out of five stars, I give it four. bump up the HP and it will receive a FIVE STARS.................another bullet proof Miata/MX5 that will run for the next 20years. Oh and don't let the Dealer sucker you into a 900.00 Nav sim card, I order one from eBay @ 125.00, it works GREAT!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the MX-5 Miata models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Warns the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with side-mirror-mounted lights.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver of cars approaching from the side of the Miata's rear end when in reverse.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns drivers when the car is allowed to drift out of its current lane.

Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club is priced between $26,500 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 9615 and9615 miles.

Which used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,500 and mileage as low as 9615 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

