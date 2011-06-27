I bought my 1990 just 2 years ago. It was an early Christmas present to myself. I had admired the Miatas but just never bought one. Believe me I am making up for lost time. Excellent commuter car, great gas mileage, easy to park, zips all over, looks fabulous and I always have a smile on my face. I gave it new rims and a new top. I have only had to replace a few minor parts that 25 years dictated needing to be replaced. But nothing major at all. This is the little car that next quits. I am in love !! Update: I sold my 1990 after 3 years to another Miata lover. I bought a 2008 Miata. Love the Mazda cars but just wanted a bit more power items. The 1990 was FUN car but it got hard to commute with a stick shift. Now I have an automatic but still get the zoom zoom fun.

