Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon

ONLY 55,900 Miles! MX-5 Miata Touring trim, BRILLIANT BLACK exterior and BLACK interior. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Convertible Under $25,000, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with BRILLIANT BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6700 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Car and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com explains "Miata is still unequaled when it comes to overall driving enjoyment and refinement.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,900*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NC26F990202904

Stock: FM3986

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020