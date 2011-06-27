Vehicle overview

Musical tastes come and go with the seasons. You might have a favorite song of the moment, but inevitably, it gets overplayed and tired and you move on to the next. It's when you find the hit that stands the test of time that you know you have something special. The 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata, like that all-time favorite song, is that rare evergreen car that deserves a place on your permanent playlist.

In the 24 years since the Mazda Miata was first introduced, other two-seat roadsters have made their splash on the scene, then faded into history. The Miata has remained steadfast, due in no small part to its sporty driving dynamics that still serve as a benchmark for others. Steering is faultless, with an immediate and communicative nature that leaves the driver with zero guesswork. Handling is similarly intuitive and incredibly entertaining, especially on twisting mountain passes. It feels as though the car's controls are hard-wired to your brain.

That's really what roadsters are all about, supplying a lyrical youthful counterpoint to the everyday mode of transportation. The Mazda Miata supplies the archetypal open-top experience with the wind in your hair, all-around athleticism and an inspiring soundtrack from the engine and exhaust. What few faults that exist are minor and almost expected from the true roadster experience.

Just like the aforementioned favorite song, the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata is unique and rare. There really aren't any two-seat roadsters that are either worth considering or anywhere close to the Miata's relatively affordable price. The convertible versions of the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500 have a charm all their own, but lack the kind of handling for which the Miata is renowned. Cross-shoppers may look at the Ford Mustang, but will quickly discover it is a different animal altogether. Lack of rivals aside, we're sure that if roadsters are your thing, you'll be singing the Mazda Miata's tune along with us.