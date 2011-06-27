  1. Home
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive
  • precise steering and handling
  • smartly designed soft and hard tops
  • low price
  • low operating costs.
  • Disappointing stereo
  • small trunk.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata maintains its position as one of the best roadsters ever built, with equal parts fun and refinement in a compact and affordable package.

Vehicle overview

Musical tastes come and go with the seasons. You might have a favorite song of the moment, but inevitably, it gets overplayed and tired and you move on to the next. It's when you find the hit that stands the test of time that you know you have something special. The 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata, like that all-time favorite song, is that rare evergreen car that deserves a place on your permanent playlist.

In the 24 years since the Mazda Miata was first introduced, other two-seat roadsters have made their splash on the scene, then faded into history. The Miata has remained steadfast, due in no small part to its sporty driving dynamics that still serve as a benchmark for others. Steering is faultless, with an immediate and communicative nature that leaves the driver with zero guesswork. Handling is similarly intuitive and incredibly entertaining, especially on twisting mountain passes. It feels as though the car's controls are hard-wired to your brain.

That's really what roadsters are all about, supplying a lyrical youthful counterpoint to the everyday mode of transportation. The Mazda Miata supplies the archetypal open-top experience with the wind in your hair, all-around athleticism and an inspiring soundtrack from the engine and exhaust. What few faults that exist are minor and almost expected from the true roadster experience.

Just like the aforementioned favorite song, the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata is unique and rare. There really aren't any two-seat roadsters that are either worth considering or anywhere close to the Miata's relatively affordable price. The convertible versions of the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500 have a charm all their own, but lack the kind of handling for which the Miata is renowned. Cross-shoppers may look at the Ford Mustang, but will quickly discover it is a different animal altogether. Lack of rivals aside, we're sure that if roadsters are your thing, you'll be singing the Mazda Miata's tune along with us.

2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster that is offered in three trim levels: base Sport, the new Club and range-topping Grand Touring. All come standard with a manually operated soft top, while the top two trims can be had with a power-retractable hardtop (PRHT).

Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a vinyl convertible top with a glass rear window, foglights, air-conditioning, cloth seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, power windows and mirrors and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Club trim adds 17-inch wheels with high-performance tires, sporty front and rear fascia treatments, black exterior trim, a shock tower brace for the front suspension, a black cloth convertible top, cruise control, remote keyless entry, unique interior trim, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The Grand Touring offers the choice of a black or beige cloth top and adds automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a seven-speaker Bose audio system with a six-CD changer and silver interior accents. The PRHT models are identically equipped.

Most options are grouped in packages. Sport models can be equipped with the Convenience package that includes most of the Club's upgrades (this package is standard in Miata Sport models with automatic transmissions). Club and Grand Touring models can enhance the Miata's already nimble handling with the Suspension package, which includes a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential (only available with a manual transmission). The Grand Touring qualifies for the Premium package that features keyless ignition/entry, xenon headlights, Bluetooth and satellite radio.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata receives a slight styling refresh up front along with a new Club trim that replaces last year's Touring model.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miatas is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 167 horsepower (158 with the automatic transmission) and 140 pound-feet of torque. Sport models come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while Club and Grand Touring models come with a six-speed manual transmission. All models have the option of a six-speed automatic with shift paddles on the steering wheel.

In Edmunds testing, a Miata with a five-speed manual transmission sprinted from a standstill to 60 mph in a reasonably quick 6.9 seconds. Fuel economy is about average, with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 25 mpg in combined driving for the five-speed manual. The six-speed manual drops slightly to 21/28/24 mpg while the automatic is rated at 21/28/23 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata models include antilock disc brakes, side airbags and stability and traction control. In Edmunds braking tests, various Miata models turned in stopping distances from 60 mph between 110 and 116 feet, which are very respectable numbers for a sports car.

Driving

The Mazda Miata is legendary for its ability to squeeze maximum enjoyment from winding blacktop, and it owes much of this skill to the uncanny communicativeness of its steering and suspension. Experienced drivers might find the car's body roll to be excessive when driving hard around corners, but just about everybody else will enjoy the car's nimble handling. Overall, the 2013 Mazda MX5 Miata is one of the best-handling cars you can buy for the money.

The free-revving four-cylinder engine doesn't pack a whole lot of punch compared to some other sports cars, but it's always eager to play, and the short-throw manual gearbox simply is as good as it gets. On a daily basis, the Miata is easy to live with and comfortable for long stints in either top-up or top-down mode.

Interior

Average-sized drivers will find the 2013 Mazda Miata's cockpit on the snug side, but still very comfortable. Taller drivers will likely run out of legroom, though. The interior itself is rather basic in terms of design and materials with legible gauges and controls that are user-friendly and well-placed.

Those who choose the manual convertible top will appreciate its simplicity; all it takes is the push of a button and the tug of a lever to liberate the lightweight top from its moorings. It takes just a few seconds to lower the top, and raising it is just as quick and easy. With practice, some longer- and stronger-limbed drivers can raise the roof without even leaving the seat. With the power-retractable hardtop it takes a bit longer to transform from coupe to roadster, but the added convenience, noise isolation and security make it a good choice if you're using your Miata as a daily driver.

Convertibles are notoriously short on trunk space, and the Miata is no exception, but to its credit, the PRHT doesn't require any additional sacrifice. With just 5.3 cubic feet of total trunk space available for either hard- or soft top models, there's barely room for a light traveler's luggage and it takes some effort to get golf bags to fit – if they fit at all. Points are also deducted for the disappointing stereo performance when the top is down. Even the upgraded Bose system suffers from poorly aimed and comparatively weak speakers that fail to fill the cabin with sound.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2500 miles in....what a great car
geoffb1,10/07/2013
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I've been thinking at some point I am going to come to my senses and realize I've made a huge mistake buying a tiny 2 seat convertible. But then I find myself taking the long way home (again) so I can carve a few more turns with the fall foliage flashing by and the top down. And everything is right with the world. This car actually puts a smile on my face. It is an honest car that does what it is supposed to do. If your idea of a great car is one that does everything possible to insulate you from the job of driving walk away now. But if you truly enjoy feeling connected to the road and the machine....give one of these a test drive. On a sunny day. With the top down. Update - October 2016 - not a single thing has gone wrong with this car. Oil changes, filters, rotate the tires, drive. Everything still tight and rattle free. Added a Bluetooth adapter to pipe phone into audio system. Still a blast to drive. I'm going to keep this one a long time. April 2020 - zero repairs. Did wear a hole in drivers seat bolster, but mechanically no issues. Good quarantine escape machine.
2013 MX-5 Club Review
djflank,02/18/2013
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
So today was probably the perfect scenario for driving the new 2013 Club spec Miata. Sun was shining, not a single cloud in the sky, and traffic was minimul. It took some getting used to with the short throw 6 speed amnual and the quick to react ABS. The 2.0 DOHC puts all 167 horses on the ground thanks to the 4.10 rear end. I am very particualr when it comes to sports cars, but this one kept me smiling. You already expect these sporty special editions to have a horrid ride quality, however mazda found a nice medium between comfort and harshness. I would Highly recomend this car to drivers who want to race the tracks on saturday, and enjoy small trips to the store on monday.
Mid Life Crisis Car
shumpie,12/22/2013
I always wanted a convertible. My Brother had owned a couple of these in the past. Doing research, I found buying used is no bargain, so I bought new. I love this car. Its fast enough, handles like a dream. The top stays down 90+% of the time, when its raining/ bad weather, I drive other car. Plan on keeping this for long time. This car is small and so am I, so its big enough, bigger people may have a problem here. The car is very very basic, although I got the convenience package;I recommend this. There are few things that I would like to have on this car, but the good so outnumber the bad...This is the cheapest convertible you can get, insurance is reasonable the most smiles per $/mile
Cruising
Russ,10/13/2016
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Great covertable for as big as i am. Didn't think i would fit at 265 lbs. Love the automatic hard top. Love the paddle shifters too. In and out of traffic is a breeze. Wish it had a little more power.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is priced between $16,000 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 56532 and56532 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,000 and mileage as low as 56532 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,113.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,963.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,855.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,262.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

