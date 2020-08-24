Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
- 39,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,675$2,934 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/164040 -------------- Shift delivers test drives to you and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars are Shift Certified, which means they pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 30-day powertrain warranty and 5-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Simply visit the URL above and schedule a test drive to your home, work, or wherever you want. List prices do not include taxes, registration, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F880148509
Stock: a0U1P00000IyfUhUAJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2019
- 68,124 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,000$889 Below Market
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Professionally Detailed, Low Miles, Local Clean Trade-In, 2D Convertible, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6 Disc CD Changer, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel. Odometer is 2705 miles below market average! At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F480157093
Stock: R210351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,475
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
MX-5 POWER RETRACTABLE HARDTOP GRAND TOURING - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/BOSE SOUND SYSTEM/CLOTH TOP/HEATED SEATS/FOG LIGHTS/CRUISE CONTROL/POWER (LOCKS, WINDOWS, AND MIRRORS)/17' ALLOY WHEELS/FRONT SHOCK TOWER BRACE/AND SO MUCH MORE - NO RECON FEES - CLEAN CARFAX - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES -**Grand Touring upgrades over Sport includes: Tan-cloth convertible top, Leather, heated seats, 200-watt Bose 7-speaker audio system with AudioPilot noise compensation, Front shock-tower brace, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Halogen fog lights, Silver seatback bars, Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted controls, Steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Power door locks, Remote keyless entry with retractable key, Covered rear storage compartments (behind seats), Floor tunnel net pocket****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F380140284
Stock: BB7029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 23,411 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2008 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26FX80154392
Stock: MBL154392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,215 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,775
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED - MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING SPECIAL EDITION - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER/CLOTH TOP/17' INCH ALLOY WHEELS/MAZDA ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY/BOSE SOUND SYSTEM/XENON HEADLIGHTS/ANTI-THEFT ALARM/FOG LIGHTS/CRUISE CONTROL/POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS/FRONT SHOCK-TOWER BRACE/AND SO MUCH MORE - NO RECON FEES - CLEAN CARFAX -MORE PICTURES AND PRICING COMING RIGHT AFTER OUR 160 POINT INSPECTION AND RECONDITIONING PROCESS**Grand Touring Special Edition upgrades over Touring includes: Icy Blue Metallic, Saddle Brown cloth convertible top, leather seats and interior trim, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Stainless steel scuff plates, Aluminum-tone instrument panel trim, chrome gauge rings, Xenon HID headlights, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Traction Control System, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, Antitheft alarm, 200-watt Bose 7-speaker audio system with AudioPilot noise****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F580147903
Stock: Y16096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 77,974 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,997
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
One Owner, 6-Speed Automatic Sport, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel w/Audio & Cruise Controls. Galaxy Gray Mica 2008 Mazda Miata SportFAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F180153326
Stock: 80153326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 103,321 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,235
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2008 Mazda Miata Touring True Red Clean CARFAX. Miata Touring, 2D Convertible, 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V, 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, True Red, Black. 21/28 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F680149952
Stock: 149952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,840
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Tan Leather, Advanced Keyless Entry, Alloy wheels, Anti-Theft Alarm, Appearance Package, Heated front seats, Leather Upholstery, Premium Package 2, Remote keyless entry, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlights.Odometer is 38221 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F680143826
Stock: FP3075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 72,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,545
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Books & Keys Included, Clean Carfax, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Body Color Detachable Hard Top, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2008 Mazda Miata Touring Copper Red Mica 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V RWDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F380140219
Stock: FT83705A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 65,271 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Convenience Pkg Convertible Soft Top Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mazda MX-5 Miata. A rare find these days. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Mazda MX-5 Miata is so immaculate it is practically new. A true feat of engineering, this Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Mazda. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. More information about the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2008, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city, 28 highway with the six-speed manual. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency., easy manual top operation, and Classic roadster driving experience and overall performance Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F380140867
Stock: 80140867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 63,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888
Dublin Mazda - Dublin / California
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner.Highland Green Mica 2008 Mazda Grand Touring MX-5 Miata 2D Convertible RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16VOur goal is to have the biggest selection of Used Mazdas in Northern California. But itâ s all about quality, so we keep only the finest trade-ins and get rid of the rest, which means youâ re always picking from the best. And with Mazda booming in popularity, we get lots of non-Mazda trade-ins, too. Regardless of brand, every used car we offer comes with the Ken Harvey Advantage, your guarantee of quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F280147856
Stock: 511195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 71,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! TOURING MODEL NEW TOP NEW TIRES LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN SE USA SUPER CLEAN SAFE MOST RELIABLE GAS SIPPIN' FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F180144187
Stock: 144187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 83,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
HG Motorcar Corporation - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
This 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr 2dr Convertible Manual Sport features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Galaxy Gray Mica with a Black interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ron Rizzo at 610-873-1111 or sales@hgmotorcar.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26FX80146406
Stock: 146406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 51,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA 2dr Sport Hard Top Low miles, Clean Carfax, Hard Top, Well Equipped with Am/Fm/Cd, Cloth Seats, Power Window, Power Locks, Power Top, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Financing and Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F780156083
Stock: AT12999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 32,393 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,997
ARC Auto Store - North Kansas City / Missouri
Black Leather. Galaxy Gray Mica 2008 Mazda Miata Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V Odometer is 33333 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F380144935
Stock: 200177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 46,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,777
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2008 Mazda Miata Sport Stormy Blue Mica RWD 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 23607 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPGWith Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest Customers!Stickers prepared by Dealer Specialties, at the request of the Dealer solely for his and its conveniences and this Dealership make no representations, expressed or implied to any actual or perspective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of the vehicle. Dealer will not honor pricing errors displayed here. Pricing does not include administrative fee of $399.00. All subject to management approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F180148532
Stock: BA0408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 33,788 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,994
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
You can expect a lot from the 2008 Mazda MX-5! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! With less than 30,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle glistens in the crowded convertible segment! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and more. Mazda made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F280153013
Stock: 20083013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 80,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,887
Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. MX-5 Miata Touring trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMulti-CD Changer Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F880152612
Stock: L2224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
