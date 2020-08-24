Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Convenience Pkg Convertible Soft Top Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mazda MX-5 Miata. A rare find these days. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Mazda MX-5 Miata is so immaculate it is practically new. A true feat of engineering, this Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Mazda. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. More information about the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2008, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city, 28 highway with the six-speed manual. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency., easy manual top operation, and Classic roadster driving experience and overall performance Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NC25F380140867

Stock: 80140867

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020