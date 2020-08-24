Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-5 Miata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    39,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,675

    $2,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    68,124 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,000

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    24,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,475

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    23,411 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

    75,215 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $12,775

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    77,974 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    103,321 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,235

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    19,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,840

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    72,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,545

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    65,271 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    63,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    71,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    83,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    51,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    32,393 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    46,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,777

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    33,788 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    80,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,887

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.872 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Attention Enthusiastic Drivers!
conzoomer,01/12/2013
If you are a person whose passion is improving his driving skill set, this is a perfect tool. The MX5 will reward you with increasing satisfaction and fun as you learn to master driving skills. Routinely switch off traction control after engine start-up to obtain linear throttle response and to learn the car's traction characteristics. This car is quite capable even in stock form; resist the urge to modify its performance until you have fully utilized all it has to offer. When you are not in the mood for spirited driving, you can chill and enjoy the scenery and the MX5 will not annoy you with a bad temper. Some 2008s had a defect in the manual trans. Mazda fixed mine under warrantee. THX!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-5 Miata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings