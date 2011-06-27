  1. Home
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

What’s new

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
  • White Nappa leather available
  • Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
  • One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
  • Manual soft top is easy to raise or lower quickly
  • Respectably smooth ride
  • Not much room to stretch out inside
  • Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
  • Cabin gets loud at highway speeds even with the top up
$26,830
Save as much as $1,155 with Edmunds

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Trending topics in reviews

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata video

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Best Sports Car | Edmunds Editors' Choice
    Read Description

    NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, but since the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    The Mazda MX-5 Miata won Best Sports Car for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards because it prioritizes fun over everything else. There are faster and more complex sports cars out there, but few remind you of simple driving pleasure as readily as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

    [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sports cars should be all about making you feel good. Our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 had a subtle refresh last year that made a simple, trusted formula even more compelling. It's the Mazda MX-5 Miata. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: In a world of ever-quicker 0 to 60 times, the refreshingly pure Mazda Miata highlights the most important attribute of a sports car-- fun. Miatas have always been available with a clever and quick-folding soft top. But the power-retractable hard top on this RF model adds a measure of security and style. Frankly, we'd take either roof. ELANA SCHERR: The Miata remains as nimble as ever. It's an automotive tiny dancer. The updated and higher-revving 2-liter engine is delightful. And the manual shifter is so good you'll change gears just for the joy of it. But the best thing about the Miata is that unlike most high-performance sports cars, it doesn't require a racetrack to do its thing. You can have a blast in a Miata without risking your license. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With prices starting just above $26,000, it remains a good value. And it's relatively inexpensive to upkeep, too. Sure, there are faster, more complex sports cars. But few, if any, are more fun. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Features & Specs

    Sport 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Sport 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$28,180
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$31,770
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Club 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Club 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$30,890
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Sport 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Sport 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$26,830
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    See all 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 MX-5 Miata both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda MX-5 Miata fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MX-5 Miata gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MX-5 Miata has 4.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda MX-5 Miata. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata:

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
    • White Nappa leather available
    • Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata reliable?

    To determine whether the Mazda MX-5 Miata is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MX-5 Miata. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MX-5 Miata's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 MX-5 Miata is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,830.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,180
    • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $31,770
    • Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,890
    • Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $26,830
    • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,295
    • Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,290
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    If you're interested in the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the next question is, which MX-5 Miata model is right for you? MX-5 Miata variants include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of MX-5 Miata models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 MX-5 Miata.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 MX-5 Miata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,290. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,091 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,091 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,199.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,765. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,074 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,074 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,691.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,155 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,155 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,195.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,825. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $926 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $926 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,899.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,175. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $923 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $923 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,252.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 40 new 2021 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,775 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,569 on a used or CPO 2021 MX-5 Miata available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,360.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

