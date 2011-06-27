2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
What’s new
- Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
- White Nappa leather available
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
- One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
- Manual soft top is easy to raise or lower quickly
- Respectably smooth ride
- Not much room to stretch out inside
- Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
- Cabin gets loud at highway speeds even with the top up
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata video
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, but since the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata won Best Sports Car for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards because it prioritizes fun over everything else. There are faster and more complex sports cars out there, but few remind you of simple driving pleasure as readily as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sports cars should be all about making you feel good. Our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 had a subtle refresh last year that made a simple, trusted formula even more compelling. It's the Mazda MX-5 Miata. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: In a world of ever-quicker 0 to 60 times, the refreshingly pure Mazda Miata highlights the most important attribute of a sports car-- fun. Miatas have always been available with a clever and quick-folding soft top. But the power-retractable hard top on this RF model adds a measure of security and style. Frankly, we'd take either roof. ELANA SCHERR: The Miata remains as nimble as ever. It's an automotive tiny dancer. The updated and higher-revving 2-liter engine is delightful. And the manual shifter is so good you'll change gears just for the joy of it. But the best thing about the Miata is that unlike most high-performance sports cars, it doesn't require a racetrack to do its thing. You can have a blast in a Miata without risking your license. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With prices starting just above $26,000, it remains a good value. And it's relatively inexpensive to upkeep, too. Sure, there are faster, more complex sports cars. But few, if any, are more fun. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Features & Specs
|Sport 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,180
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,770
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,890
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$26,830
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
- White Nappa leather available
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata reliable?
Is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
The least-expensive 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,830.
Other versions include:
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,180
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $31,770
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,890
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $26,830
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,295
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,290
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata?
More about the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 MX-5 Miata.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 MX-5 Miata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,290. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,091 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,091 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,199.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,765. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,074 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,074 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,691.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,155 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,155 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,195.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,825. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $926 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $926 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,899.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,175. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $923 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $923 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,252.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 40 new 2021 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,775 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,569 on a used or CPO 2021 MX-5 Miata available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,360.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2021 Charger
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- Dodge Charger 2019
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Camaro
- 2020 911
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 Acura NSX
- Lamborghini Huracan 2020
- 2020 R8
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2020 Continental
Hot new vehicles
Other Vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga