Vehicle overview

For more than two decades now, the Mazda Miata has been thrilling sports car purists with its elemental charms. The first Miata called to mind the British roadsters of the 1960s, except the Mazda also boasted a stiff chassis, reliable electrics, an engine that didn't mark its territory with oil and a soft top that was easy to operate and wouldn't try your patience and bust your nails.

Now in its third generation, the Miata continues to offer more of the same, with lively handling, communicative steering, a happy-to-rev power plant and an affordable price. The 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata doesn't change one whit compared to last year's model. We see absolutely nothing wrong with this and doubt anyone else does either.

Though the 167-horsepower output of the MX-5 Miata's four-cylinder engine might seem meager in a world of 270-hp family sedans, it doesn't have to move nearly as much weight as a sedan, since a base-model Miata weighs only about 2,500 pounds. And should you opt for the power-retractable-hardtop model, you're only taking on another 70 pounds for the additional weather protection, noise insulation and parking security. Whether you choose a base Miata or a loaded one, you'll find that a hugely entertaining driving experience, a generous roster of features and daily comfort are all standard fare.

As you can probably tell, we think rather highly of the 2011 Mazda Miata. In fact, the modern Miata has no real competition, as would-be rivals such as the Pontiac Solstice/Saturn Sky twins and the Honda S2000 are history and high-end roadsters such as the 2011 BMW Z4 and 2011 Porsche Boxster are in another economic realm.

The Mazda's closest rival would be the 2011 Mini Cooper convertible, which isn't as capable in terms of handling but is still fun to drive and offers the bonus of a pair of very small backseats. One might also consider the 2011 Ford Mustang V6 convertible, which now offers a powerful engine and respectable handling, though not the compact dimensions and point-and-shoot dynamic of the Mazda.

Considering this, it seems that the story is the same even after 20 years. Car shoppers looking for a fun, zippy and affordable roadster need look no further than their friendly neighborhood Mazda dealer.