Vehicle overview

New car models are launched every year, and with each model's unveiling, its automaker will proudly count off the ways in which this fresh arrival is an improvement over others in the market. In such a competitive and ever-changing environment, longevity can be hard to pull off, but that's exactly what the Mazda MX-5 Miata has managed to accomplish. The 2014 MX-5 Miata marks the 25th year of the model's existence. While it's no longer the brash young upstart it once was, the Mazda Miata still has the goods to distinguish itself as a canny choice for drivers seeking a rear-wheel-drive sports car that offers engaging driving dynamics at an affordable price.

First and foremost on the MX-5 Miata's list of positive attributes is its entertaining disposition. This is a car talented enough to spike even the most mundane excursions with ample doses of pleasure and excitement. Steering is sharp and precise, communicating information with an immediacy that never leaves the driver guessing. Handling is just as dialed in, making this Mazda an ideal companion for wind-blown jaunts down winding canyon roads. Operating either the soft or hard top is an exercise in simplicity, and each may be raised or lowered in just a few moments with little effort. Best of all, you don't have to pay through the nose for all this driving enjoyment. A new MX-5 Miata starts at under $25 grand and operating costs are agreeably low.

The MX-5 Miata is not without competition. A few drop tops in this price range have come and gone in recent years, but three Miata rivals are still standing: the convertible versions of the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle. While each has its own uniquely quirky appeal, none boasts the sort of unflappable handling (nor the rear-drive layout) for which the Miata is known. Another option would be a larger and heavier sport convertible such as the Chevrolet Camaro or Ford Mustang, though their increased size and heft mean they're not nearly as tossable as the Mazda is around turns. In the end, the 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata continues to cruise in a league of its own, offering good times behind the wheel for relatively little coin.