  • $11,295

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata undefined

    16,101 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hyman Bros Mitsubishi - Midlothian / Virginia

    ~LOCALLY OWNED~ JUST 16,000 ORIGINAL MILES~ WOW~

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353520222668
    Stock: 19711C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2019

  • $8,919

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    65,118 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida

    Pristine , Just had 60k service done and we just installed a new top last week.Car is flawless , One Owner Clean Car FaxPriced top 10 in a 1500 mile radius.Florida Special . Blue 2002 Mazda Miata

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353620234280
    Stock: MU4688P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,998

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    41,834 miles
    Delivery available*

    Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York

    Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Recent Arrival! Black 2002 Mazda Miata 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic RWD ***A RARE FIND INDEED***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***LOW, LOW MILES***, ***PERHAPS THE NICEST YOU'LL FIND***, ***FRESH TRADE***, #WON'TLAST.Please contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353520228101
    Stock: CP5268E
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,992

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    124,619 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington

    To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664. 23/28 City/Highway MPG 23/28 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. RWD To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353620232626
    Stock: M2006411
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $9,800

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata undefined

    52,544 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona

    2003 Mazda Miata Convertible ConvertibleIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353930312357
    Stock: 116500
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,900

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    93,555 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania

    Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with only 93k miles and a 5-Speed Manual Transmission!! This Mazda Miata is a great choice if your looking for a fun cruiser we have personally put nearly 1000 miles on this car! The silver exterior of this car is in great condition with very minimal wear present for its age likewise the premium wheels show great and still have a lot of tread left on the tires. The manual convertible top is in great condition as well and is a breeze to put up and down and also comes with a boot cover to cover it when the top is down. Throughout the dark grey cloth interior you’ll again find no abnormal wear present with the dash area console and carpeting all showing great. The previous owner did install a new aftermarket head unit which features Bluetooth/AUX/etc however the original comes with the car. The 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine runs out great the clutch feels great and we just had a new catalytic converter installed along with PA Inspections!! In addition this 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with 93k miles is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine Manual Transmission Aftermarket Stereo System Premium Wheels Power Windows Air Conditioning Current PA Inspections and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353910209145
    Stock: 9145P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,988

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    121,262 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida

    Perfect Emerald Mica paint 2001 Mazda Miata automatic with only 121k miles and a brand new soft top with a glass rear window and defroster just installed! Power windows locks mirrors cruise JVC audio with Bluetooth amp and bass unit with USB and AUX input factory ground effects factory fog lights and factory alloy wheels! Runs and drives great!  Clean Carfax clean title no rust no wrecks odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited! Only 5988.00 Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Petersburg Fl. 33709 BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY! A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! 2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353410219209
    Stock: J1144
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,757

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    71,716 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina

    * 2001 ** Mazda * * MX-5 Miata * * Base * Get ready to go for a ride in this 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base, which comes equipped with a a leather interior. It has a timeless pure white exterior and a tan interior. You can trust this convertible because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle...Priorities for Life-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353910208559
    Stock: P000025A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,990

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata undefined

    76,420 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee

    This is a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible with Convenience Package, CD Player, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, 16 Alloy Wheels and Leatherette Seating! This One Owner Mazda has a Clean CARFAX and is in great condition inside and out. This great Miata is Strato Blue Mica Exterior with Black Leather Interior, it has 76,420 miles and comes with a 6-month/6,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks and Keyless Entry. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this fantastic Mazda MX-5 Miata. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Goodlettsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353430300634
    Stock: 8583
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,000

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    85,213 miles
    Delivery available*

    Kings Mazda - Cincinnati / Ohio

    CARFAX One-Owner. LOCAL TRADE, 2D Convertible, 16' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats. Odometer is 575 miles below market average! Sunlight Silver Metallic 2003 Mazda Miata RWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353830307604
    Stock: 30307604
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $12,995

    2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    54,452 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio

    Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Rare Factory Package Factory Sport Suspension Package with Bilstein Shocks Factory Limited Slip Differential 6-Speed Manual and Factory Appearance group with extended side sills rear splash guards and color keyed light overlays Factory Fog Lights Leather interior and more! Gorgeous condition inside and out and finished in a unique Black Cherry Mica with Parchment Perforated Leather Good Tires Good Brakes 16 Alloy Wheels w/Locks 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Nardi Steering Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers Air Conditioning AM/FM/CD Audio System Appearance Package 1 Body-Color Side Sill Extensions Convertible roof wind blocker Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Center Armrest Front fog lights Headlamp & Taillamp Bezels Illuminated entry Large Rear Mudguards Leather steering wheel Leather-Trimmed Upholstery Panic alarm Passenger cancellable airbag Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Reclining Front Bucket Seats Remote keyless entry Speed control Sport steering wheel Sport Suspension Suspension Package Tachometer. Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry Mica 2004 Mazda Miata LS 2D Convertible RWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353840409339
    Stock: 04409339
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,710

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

    55,667 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington

    YES !!! This is the Right Miata!!! Special Edition!!!! 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Leather Seats, Original Premium Wheels, Original Paint with tons of Extras!!! This Mazda was Serviced here and passes our Service Inspection with Flying Colors!!! This is a RARE Miata with ULTRA LOW LOW Miles!!! Call Us Today! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Speed Manual Transmission !!! Four wheel independent Suspension, Front fog lights, Leather Seat Trim, Premium audio system, Speed-sensing steering, Wood Parking Brake Handle, Wood Shift Knob. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RWD ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.leejohnson.com or dial 425-827-0521 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3534Y0146644
    Stock: 614999
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,647

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    52,468 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nalley Toyota of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia

    * CARFAX ONE OWNER, * CARFAX NO REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE, * LEATHER SEATS, * PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, * ASK ABOUT HOME DELIVERY OPTIONS, * MULTIPLE SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, * LOCAL TRADE IN, * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, Appearance Package, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Front Air Dam, Power Door Locks, Rear Mudguards, Side Sills, Tweeter Speakers.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call our internet sales team for a video walk around today.Visit us at https://www.toyotaofroswell.com/. 11130 Alpharetta Highway Roswell GA 30076. On Highway 9 also Alpharetta Highway Exit 8 off GA400.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3535Y0146636
    Stock: Y0146636
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $5,900

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata undefined

    79,741 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida

    (((1 Owner Car Fax Vehicle *** Excellent Condition *** Low Mileage))) This Beautiful 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata with ONLY {79,741} Equipped with a strong Gas I4 1.8L/112 engine, Convertible Top, WindBlocker, Reclining Highback bucket seats, Lockable glove box, Power Windows and Antenna, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE!!!!IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3531Y0152398
    Stock: 13417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

  • $9,988

    2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth

    71,351 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Union Park Buick GMC - Wilmington / Delaware

    This 2004 Silver Mazda Miata RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB353840402990
    Stock: 2450A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,989

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    71,876 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia

    Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Clean, LOW MILES - 71,858! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! White exterior and Black interior, MX-5 Miata Base trim. CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, CONVENIENCE PKG. CLICK ME! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Auction Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES CONVENIENCE PKG: pwr door locks, cruise control, tweeter speakers. Mazda MX-5 Miata Base with White exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6500 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3531Y0150960
    Stock: X56328A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $8,000

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    36,403 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico

    GREAT MILES 36,328! MX-5 Miata Touring trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes.VISIT US TODAYToyota Albuquerque is one of New Mexico's premier Toyota dealerships. But we're more than just sellers of fantastic vehicles and providers of outstanding service. We're also good stewards of our communities and representatives of Larry H. Miller values. We look forward to exceeding your expectations during your next visit to our dealership.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3534X0135609
    Stock: TP35609
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $4,988

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base

    126,762 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida

    Emerald Mica 1999 Mazda Miata 5 speed with only 126k miles and a brand new soft top with a glass rear window and defroster just installed! Power windows mirrors Dual Bluetooth AM FM CD audio with USB and AUX input factory ground effects factory rear spoiler Drag Black alloy custom wheels Manzo stainless steel canister muffler and an Aluminum shift ball and E brake handle cold air intake and filter stainless steel custom gas cap door.  Clean title no rust  odor free smoke free. Only 4988.00!Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Petersburg Fl. 33709BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU!2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1NB3538X0101544
    Stock: J1139
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

