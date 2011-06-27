This is my second MX-5 Miata. I first purchased a pre-owned 2007 GT model with soft top, automatic transmission and 30K miles on the clock. It was a great car. Drove her hard and she never let me down. Just a perfectly made, fun, zippy car. Now comes the 2012 model, which I have only owned for 5 weeks, and really loving every minute, but with some words of caution. First, as an MX-5 enthusiast, I know that the allure of the car has nothing to do with power. It's about enjoying the top-down experience on twisty roads, running through the gears and just enjoying the connection with the car. This 2012 GT w/ the PRHT and a 6-speed manual gearbox accomplishes those goals. However, the gear shifting is not as crisp as I had hoped. I'm thinking that a swap out of the transmission fluid as recommended on the Miata forums will solve that problem. The power is also unsatisfying. I know it's not about the power; but a few more horses would make this car close to perfect. Getting in and out of this car is a breeze with the hard top down; but you need to strengthen your core to crouch into the car with the top up. Listen, it's a small sports car. If you are expecting Cadillac or Lincoln levels of comfort, you are a confused car buyer. But if you are hefty in the midsection (which my wife tells me I am), or if you have a bad back, then get in and out of this car several times before you buy it. The engine noise is also too intrusive. Perhaps it's the crappy Bridgestone Potenza summer tires that came with the car. I'll swap them out for quality grand touring all season tires in the spring. I won't race this car like many MX-5 enthusiasts do, so all season grand touring tires will serve me best. It's also my daily driver, except in snow or ice, so I will take the extra comfort and sacrifice some performance. Even still, i know the noise levels are always going to be what they are; it just surprised me that my 2007 soft top seemed just a tad less loud than this model. But I digress. Power is pretty solid on the highway, passing with ease in 5th or 6th gear. Fuel economy is a mediocre 25-mpg combined [this is the NC, third generation, Miata; if you want great fuel economy and don't mind spending several thousand more, then get the latest ND model. I, for one, preferred the styling of this model and the dimensions. I almost can't believe Mazda made this car smaller. It's small enough, trust me. But on the whole, this car is just fun, especially when you're able to drive with the top down. If you've never owned or driven a convertible before, then you need to. It's really a great experience that will put a smile on your face. The Miata is particularly good at doing that because it's driving dynamics are just so darn good, even with the few minor complaints noted in this review. These cars are super reliable, and can be had for a reasonable price. I purchased mine for $17,500 with just under 16K miles on the clock. Considering this car was in mint condition, and had the premium and suspension packages, I would say it's a steal! Happy motoring.

