2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive
  • precise steering and handling
  • smartly designed soft and hard tops
  • low price
  • low operating costs.
  • Disappointing stereo
  • small trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Mazda Miata maintains its position as one of the all-time great roadsters, mixing refinement and excitement in an affordable, compact package.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Mazda Miata shows you don't need to invest in a high-dollar sports car to enjoy spirited performance. When the Miata debuted more than 20 years ago, it quickly established itself as a driver's car that was affordable to buy and inexpensive to own. The little roadster is now in its third generation, and it remains as appealing as it was back when it was first launched.

One of the Miata's hallmarks is its steering, which excels at being communicative and responsive to input. Handling is a joy; the car's sharp reflexes and composed demeanor in turns make sinuous canyon roads a very special treat. Add to the mix an engine that loves to rev and what you get is a recipe for visceral driving excitement. It's also easy to live with, from a soft top that's easy to operate to a ride that's comfortable enough for daily commuting. This small sports car's only significant downside is a trunk that's too small to provide meaningful utility.

Since direct rivals like the Pontiac Solstice have long been discontinued and more upscale roadsters like the BMW Z4 and Nissan 370Z have much larger price tags, the Miata stands in a league of its own. You might consider cross-shopping it against convertible variants of the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500, but neither of these models can match the Miata's handling; however, the Cooper drop top offers extra utility via fold-flat rear seats. Another alternative could be the Ford Mustang V6 convertible, with its much larger trunk.

In the end, if smiles per mile is your primary metric, the MX-5 Miata is the undisputed leader of the pack. Decades after its initial appearance, it continues to deliver performance thrills at a price that's attainable for the common man.

2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster that is offered in three trim levels: base Sport, well-equipped Touring and premium Grand Touring. All come standard with a manually operated soft top, while the top two trims can be had with a power-retractable hardtop (PRHT). There is also a Miata Special Edition, of which only 450 will be produced.

In Sport trim, standard features include 16-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a vinyl convertible top with a glass rear window, air-conditioning, cloth seats, a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and power windows and mirrors.

The Touring model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a shock tower brace for the front suspension, foglights, cruise control, power door locks, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, a six-CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a leather-wrapped shift knob. The Grand Touring steps up with the choice of a black or beige cloth top, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated seats, a seven-speaker Bose audio system and silver interior accents. The PRHT models are identically equipped.

Most options are grouped in packages. Sport models can be equipped with the Convenience package that includes most of the Touring upgrades (this package is standard in Miata Sport models with automatic transmissions). Touring and Grand Touring models can enhance the Miata's already nimble handling with the Suspension package, which includes a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential (only available with a manual transmission). The Grand Touring qualifies for the Premium package that features keyless ignition/entry, xenon headlights, Bluetooth and satellite radio. An Appearance package adds a unique front spoiler and extended rocker sills.

The Miata Special Edition is essentially a Grand Touring model available only in red or white. A black-painted PRHT is mandatory and is joined by matching black 17-inch wheels, mirrors, exterior trim pieces and leather upholstery. A limited-slip differential and a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein dampers are both standard, along with the Premium package.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata now features stability and traction control as standard on all models, while a new Special Edition model will find its way into the garages of 450 lucky owners.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Mazda Miata is powered by 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 167 horsepower (158 with the automatic transmission) and 140 pound-feet of torque. Sport models come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while Touring and Grand Touring models come with a six-speed manual transmission. All models have the option of a six-speed automatic with shift paddles on the steering wheel.

In Edmunds testing, a Miata with a five-speed manual transmission sprinted from a standstill to 60 mph in a reasonably quick 6.9 seconds. Fuel economy is about average, with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving for the five-speed manual. The six-speed manual and automatic drop 1 mpg in city mileage.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and side airbags are standard, along with stability and traction control. In Edmunds braking tests, various Miata models turned in stopping distances from 60 mph between 110 and 116 feet, which are very respectable numbers for a sports car.

Driving

The Miata is legendary for its ability to squeeze maximum enjoyment from winding blacktop, and it owes much of this skill to the uncanny communicativeness of its steering and suspension. Some hard-core enthusiasts might find the car's body roll to be excessive when driving hard, but just about everybody else will enjoy the car's nimble handling. Overall, the 2012 Mazda Miata is one of the best-handling cars you can buy for the money.

The free-revving four-cylinder engine doesn't pack a whole lot of punch compared to some other sports cars, but it's always eager to play, and the short-throw manual gearbox is as good as it gets. On a daily basis, the Miata is easy to live with and comfortable for long stints in either top-up or top-down mode.

Interior

If you're an average-sized driver, you'll find that the 2012 Mazda Miata's compact footprint leaves it with a cabin that envelops you in a close but comfortable embrace. Taller drivers have found that the seat runs out of rearward travel, though. The gauges are legible and controls are user-friendly and well-placed.

Those who choose the manual convertible top will appreciate its simplicity; all it takes is the push of a button and the tug of a lever to liberate the lightweight top from its moorings. It takes just a few seconds to lower the top, and raising it is just as quick and easy. With practice, some longer- and stronger-limbed drivers can raise the roof without even leaving the seat. The power-retractable hardtop takes a bit longer to transform from coupe to roadster, but the added convenience, noise isolation and security make it a good choice as a daily driver.

Convertibles are notoriously short on trunk space, and the Miata is no exception. With just 5.3 cubic feet available, there's barely room for a light traveler's luggage and it takes some effort to get golf bags to fit -- if they fit at all. Points are also deducted for the disappointing stereo performance when the top is down. Even the upgraded Bose system suffers from poorly aimed speakers that fail to fill the cabin with sound.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great fun
mikeandjudy,10/29/2012
My wife wanted this car and I did not. I went to the dealership and tried it out. It is hard to get into if you are used to driving a truck but once you get over that, the car is such a blast to drive. It is not oozing performance but the handling and responsiveness is better than many of the more expensive roadsters. The wind noise is not bad at all. I always saw this as a "girls car" but now I drive it more than she does. Will probably get my own one day. If you try it out with an open mind you will be pleasantly surprised and may even have some fun driving it.
Must buy for driving enthusiast, with reservations
Happy Motorist,11/16/2016
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is my second MX-5 Miata. I first purchased a pre-owned 2007 GT model with soft top, automatic transmission and 30K miles on the clock. It was a great car. Drove her hard and she never let me down. Just a perfectly made, fun, zippy car. Now comes the 2012 model, which I have only owned for 5 weeks, and really loving every minute, but with some words of caution. First, as an MX-5 enthusiast, I know that the allure of the car has nothing to do with power. It's about enjoying the top-down experience on twisty roads, running through the gears and just enjoying the connection with the car. This 2012 GT w/ the PRHT and a 6-speed manual gearbox accomplishes those goals. However, the gear shifting is not as crisp as I had hoped. I'm thinking that a swap out of the transmission fluid as recommended on the Miata forums will solve that problem. The power is also unsatisfying. I know it's not about the power; but a few more horses would make this car close to perfect. Getting in and out of this car is a breeze with the hard top down; but you need to strengthen your core to crouch into the car with the top up. Listen, it's a small sports car. If you are expecting Cadillac or Lincoln levels of comfort, you are a confused car buyer. But if you are hefty in the midsection (which my wife tells me I am), or if you have a bad back, then get in and out of this car several times before you buy it. The engine noise is also too intrusive. Perhaps it's the crappy Bridgestone Potenza summer tires that came with the car. I'll swap them out for quality grand touring all season tires in the spring. I won't race this car like many MX-5 enthusiasts do, so all season grand touring tires will serve me best. It's also my daily driver, except in snow or ice, so I will take the extra comfort and sacrifice some performance. Even still, i know the noise levels are always going to be what they are; it just surprised me that my 2007 soft top seemed just a tad less loud than this model. But I digress. Power is pretty solid on the highway, passing with ease in 5th or 6th gear. Fuel economy is a mediocre 25-mpg combined [this is the NC, third generation, Miata; if you want great fuel economy and don't mind spending several thousand more, then get the latest ND model. I, for one, preferred the styling of this model and the dimensions. I almost can't believe Mazda made this car smaller. It's small enough, trust me. But on the whole, this car is just fun, especially when you're able to drive with the top down. If you've never owned or driven a convertible before, then you need to. It's really a great experience that will put a smile on your face. The Miata is particularly good at doing that because it's driving dynamics are just so darn good, even with the few minor complaints noted in this review. These cars are super reliable, and can be had for a reasonable price. I purchased mine for $17,500 with just under 16K miles on the clock. Considering this car was in mint condition, and had the premium and suspension packages, I would say it's a steal! Happy motoring.
Zoom Zooming
cynduhrella,01/18/2015
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
After losing my 1991 to flood damage I researched a replacement for two years. Decided on the 2012 PRHT .. Im in heaven.. The Bose Stereo Kicks .. Dont know why they stated other wise. The car runs smoother than a babies buttocks and handles better than expected. This was a Fantastic choice for an upgrade from an NA.. When the time comes, I will go & get another NA..as I do miss the retractable headlights & the simplicity of the the first Miatas made.
Midlife crisis at 69!
Baby Boomer,05/02/2017
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I had never had a sports car, despite my being a car guy. They were always too impractical. But I saw this car at a local dealer, drove it, and fell in love. It is like a perfect vintage car, with Japanese reliability, but with wonderful sounds, sensations, and fun. This car makes running errands a joy. Stuff to consider: 1) This is an extra car, and it needs to be driven 60-80 miles a week to keep charged. Failure to hold a charge has been my only real problem, and I have found that a battery tender (20 bucks) is very useful. I have replaced the battery provided by the dealer with a premium one, and while the problem still exists, the situation is much better. 2) I love the hardtop, because around here, near Philadelphia, it gets cold in the winter. I stay away from the snow, but otherwise use it regularly. I bought Michelin all-weathers, and they work fine. 3) Driving on the freeways/Interstates, etc., is not what the car is for. It's okay, but if that's your movie, get something else. 4) Apparently, the average age of a Mazda buyer is 60. Partly this is because people can't drive stick any more, and I have had friends who have had bad experiences with parking lot attendants. Apparently, then, this is a car from another age. Sad, but, meanwhile, I'm a happy camper.
See all 10 reviews of the 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
167 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

