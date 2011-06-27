Vehicle overview

When Mazda announced in 1989 that it had revived the traditional roadster, enthusiasts around the world clutched their chests in horror. A Japanese company trying to capture the essence of MG, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lotus two-seaters of the '60s? Blasphemy!

Welcome to the '90s, when you can buy the most driving fun you've ever had for less than a Ford Taurus LX. As an added bonus, the MX-5 Miata doesn't leak oil from the engine bay or water from the roof. It doesn't overheat, fry its electrical system, or scare you in the twisties. You can drive it all day without carrying tools, Go Jo, or Doan's pills. The MX-5 Miata is truly a modern automotive miracle.

For 1995, this sprightly convertible gets some revised option groups. Last year, Mazda added a passenger-side airbag, side-impact protection hardware, new alloy wheels and a bigger engine good for an extra 12 horsepower. Carried over from last year is the R-Package, which turns the Miata into a race-ready street machine with drivetrain and suspension modifications. Leather seats are still available, and a new color, Montego Blue, fleshes out the color chart, joining black, red, medium blue and white.

There is nothing like the Miata on the market today. Unless you enjoy project cars that never allow you to complete the project, the MX-5 Miata is the only way to go to obtain the true roadster experience.