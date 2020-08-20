Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-5 Miata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    29,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,492

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    42,833 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,903

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    42,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    63,790 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,621

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    98,782 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    142,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,888

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    61,063 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,200

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    106,529 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,477

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    72,840 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,295

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    92,526 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    35,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    55,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    65,161 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    53,228 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,977

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    64,383 miles

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    134,262 miles

    $7,993

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    56,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,888

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    84,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.917 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
Most Driving Fun. Period.
r09,12/15/2011
This car is in a league of its own. The steering wheel responds to the slightest of inputs. Its agility is amazing. Its cornering ability is amazing. Its lane change ability is amazing. Its value is amazing. It is the most nimble car I have driven, and it is the most fun-to-drive car I have ever driven - and I am a car collector.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-5 Miata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.