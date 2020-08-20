Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
- 29,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,492
Germain Lexus of Naples - Naples / Florida
** ONE OWNER **, ** LEATHER **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS **, Black w/Leather Upholstery. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! 2010 Mazda Miata PRHT Grand Touring For your peace of mind we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Germain Lexus of Naples offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a Market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 239 592 5533 or Stop by Germain Lexus of Naples at 13491 Tamiami trail, To schedule a test drive today. Serving Naples and Southwest Florida . Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF6A0205523
Stock: X68381XAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 42,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,903
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This Black 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport might be just the convertible for you. The exterior is a timeless black. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF2A0207964
Stock: H20953A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF4A0205844
Stock: 19273403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,790 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,621
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Premium Pkg Leather Seats Suspension Pkg Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Dune Beige; Leather Seat Trim Stormy Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is in a league of its own Clean interior? How about flawless. This Mazda MX-5 Miata looks like has never been used. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Mazda decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. More information about the 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2010, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city and 28 highway with the 6-speed manual. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency., Classic roadster driving experience, fun performance, and easy manual top operation All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2EF7A0211624
Stock: A0211624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 98,782 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax Gainesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gainesville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2EF8A0208585
Stock: 17966384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2010, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city and 28 highway with the 6-speed manual. Strengths of this model include fuel efficiency., Classic roadster driving experience, fun performance, and easy manual top operation We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF4A0208050
Stock: A0208050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 61,063 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,200
AutoMax KC - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2EF2A0206766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,529 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,477
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGESBLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Liquid Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains Miata is still unequaled when it comes to overall driving enjoyment and refinement.. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $9,977. This MX-5 Miata is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $29,500*. VISIT US TODAYAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF7A0212139
Stock: A0212139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 72,840 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295
Pinellas Park DriveTime - Clearwater / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF1B0216770
Stock: 1060177724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,526 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF5B0213614
Stock: 2000622338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 35,282! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Go buy one of these. Right now.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This MX-5 Miata is priced $700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF5B0214228
Stock: 333296T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 55,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
ONLY 55,900 Miles! MX-5 Miata Touring trim, BRILLIANT BLACK exterior and BLACK interior. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Convertible Under $25,000, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with BRILLIANT BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6700 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Car and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com explains "Miata is still unequaled when it comes to overall driving enjoyment and refinement.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,900*. VISIT US TODAY: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F990202904
Stock: FM3986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 65,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Hudiburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Midwest City / Oklahoma
Mazda Miata Clean CARFAX. **We'll Give You More! *Non Commission Sales Team *Instant Cash Offers (Dedicated Department to Buy Your Vehicle Without Buying Ours) *VIP Program and Rewards *Family Owned and Operated Since 1957 *Give Us a Try and Join the Family. **We'll Give You More! *Call Now (1-844-362-3329) Or Come See Us! * I-40 and Hudiburg Drive (Exit 156-B) in Midwest City, Ok.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F490200348
Stock: CKB8484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 53,228 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,977
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Mazda Grand Touring with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F090204347
Stock: 15958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 64,383 miles
$14,999
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Beautiful 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata GRAND TOURING on trade!!! CARFAX 1-Owner, CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Premium Package, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, BOSE Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Power Retractable Hardtop, Automatic Climate Control, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG: anti-theft alarm, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, dynamic stability control w/traction control, Mazda advanced keyless entry system, SIRIUS satellite radio compatible head unit, xenon HID headlights. DUNE BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF8B0219701
Stock: 2202923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 134,262 miles
$7,993
Starway Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F190202573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,888
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
With a black exterior and ravishing black interior, enjoy driving a set of wheels that shines through and through. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features Bose sound system, CD player, and a MP3 player. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2NF8B0217885
Stock: 44649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Blake Ford - Franklin / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF7B0216014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
