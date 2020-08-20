Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

Premium Pkg Leather Seats Suspension Pkg Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Dune Beige; Leather Seat Trim Stormy Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is in a league of its own Clean interior? How about flawless. This Mazda MX-5 Miata looks like has never been used. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Mazda decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. More information about the 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Mazda Miata continues to have a loyal, cult-like following for its sports-car simplicity and reputation for reliability and longevity. When compared with other small two-seat roadsters for 2010, the Miata is not at all luxurious; rather, it stands out among two-seat roadsters for its back-to-basics packaging, with an easy-to-operate manual soft top and an emphasis on light weight and sharp handling and braking. It's also very economical to run, with fuel economy ratings of 21 city and 28 highway with the 6-speed manual. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency., Classic roadster driving experience, fun performance, and easy manual top operation All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NC2EF7A0211624

Stock: A0211624

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020