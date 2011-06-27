  1. Home
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, excellent steering and handling, glass rear window.
  • Small trunk, drones during freeway trips, over $20,000 MSRP base price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As much fun as you can have while driving with your pants on.

Vehicle overview

Financially, it certainly pays to buy in bulk. To own a big and bad 2000 Ford Excursion, you'll have to pay only about $5 per pound (based on MSRP for a base model). To own a lithe 2000 Mazda Miata, you'll have to pay close to $9 per pound. But hey, sometimes you just have to pay more to get the good stuff.

While it seems strange to pay over $20,000 for a Miata, the price is still considerably less than those asked for newcomers like the BMW Z3, Mercedes Benz SLK, Porsche Boxster, and Honda S2000. And while the Miata might not be able to match these cars' absolute performance numbers, it certainly equals or exceeds them in the intangibles.

The Miata is about simplicity in design and operation. It's about having fun behind the wheel. It's about feeling free and young on warm summer nights. Not a serious car, the Miata, but that's part of its charm. Redesigned from the ground up in 1999, the 2000 Miata is faster, more rigid, and more functional than the previous generation. But it doesn't stray too far from the original Miata's heritage of offering reliable and fun transportation.

Though the Miata's trunk is miniscule when compared to what can be crammed into the latest SUVs, the Miata can handle daily commuting or weekend getaways. The shifter moves with quick and short precision and all of the switchgear is easy to reach and use.

The option packages have been altered for 2000, but the same basic equipment is still available. Mazda is also offering a limited production run (3,000 units) of Miata Special-Editions. The Special-Edition includes a six-speed manual transmission, a Torsen limited-slip differential, Mahogany Mica paint, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 200-watt Bose stereo, uniquely colored leather seats and top, and various interior trim upgrades.

Droning trips on American interstates are not the Miata's forte. But with a lowered top and an open road, the Miata has few equals. The 140-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine is perfectly matched to the suspension and steering. The Miata is simply a joy to pilot on curving roads. When equipped with the 15-inch wheels and the suspension package (which includes items like a Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded shock absorbers), the Miata's performance envelope is higher, but some fun is lost in not being able to adjust the tail easily via the throttle.

In our opinion, you can utilize 90 percent of the Miata's abilities under normal driving conditions, while a BMW Z3 2.8 driver is lucky to experience 60 percent of that car's potential most of the time. From this perspective, the Miata is a better value and the reason why it continues to be on Edmunds.com's Most Wanted list.

2000 Highlights

The Miata's option packages have been simplified. There are now two models -- Miata and Miata LS -- and three option packages. A six-speed Miata Special Edition will also be available by spring 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Miata Equals Fun
KAG Miata,05/16/2009
Miatas are pure driving enjoyment. Simple and lightweight they thrive on winding roads. My 2000 has 32000 miles on it and has been rock solid reliable. The body is rigid, with only mild cowl shake. Interior space is OK if you're under 6 feet. A tilt wheel would be nice, but otherwise, the dash layout is clean and easy to read. The manual tranny is easy to shift with short throws. One of the nicest benefits of a Miata is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have fun. I'm sorry I waited so long to get one.
A scalpel in a world of hammers
MRGTX,02/08/2008
This is my second Miata and the rush of endorphins that these car are capable of inducing has not waned at all in my almost ten years of Miata ownership. There's nothing on the road as inexpensive to own and reliable while being as much fun. You can't help but fall in love with these cars! Sublime handling, intuitive steering, shifting is a pleasure. Second generation (like the 2000) offers some nice improvements glass window, stiffer body, etc. while not being much (if any) heavier. I miss the pop-up lights though.
Lovin' it!
Miata Fan,08/15/2006
Wonderful little car. When you get this car, you're not just getting a vehicle to get from point A to B. You're getting a lifestyle. You're getting other friends (Miata fanatics) on the road. You're getting looks from girls. You're getting an "in" to a worldwide base of Miata enthusiasts. You're getting exhilaration on your morning commute (I can't tell you how many coworkers complain about the drive to work...but never me!). Mazda has the right to put "pure fun" in the official list of features.
My 3rd Miata
Rick,01/24/2010
I live in south Florida and this is my 3rd Miata. I very rarely drive with the top up. I have been known to drop the top to drive to Publix a half mile away. I had a '93 and then a '95 which I sold with 190,000 miles on it. Bought my 2000 with 36,000 (almost brand new!). This car is much better than the type 1 cars. The trunk has finally been designed to hold something and I do not miss the barn door headlights. In my old cars the trunk would hold my Les Paul case but not an SG case. The new trunk is redesigned to easily hold a larger guitar case. Some people laugh at a musician owning a Miata but I can pack 2 electric guitars, 1 acoustic guitar, my amp, keyboard, tenor sax and misc. stuff.
See all 40 reviews of the 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, Special Edition 2dr Convertible, and LS 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,470.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,023.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MX-5 Miata lease specials

