2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun to drive around turns, even at low speeds
  • available manual transmission is satisfying to shift
  • manual soft top is easy to lower in no time at all
  • prices are very reasonable, whether it's a base MX-5 or fully loaded.
  • Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds with the top up
  • not much room inside for driver and passenger
  • limited cargo space inside the tiny trunk
  • noticeable amount of body roll during aggressive cornering diminishes the car's precision feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want to have fun-in-the-sun thrills without spending a ton of money? If so, we think the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is right up your alley. This little roadster is all about planting smiles on faces without having to take a second mortgage on your house to pay for it. Read on to see why it is one of our favorite affordable sports cars.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata starts a new chapter for Mazda's iconic roadster, and it does so in a most unusual fashion. Typically, a fully redesigned model packs on some extra weight due to added complexity, but this Miata has actually dropped about 200 pounds relative to its predecessor. Despite the diet, the latest MX-5 boasts a modernized equipment roster, including an available infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen. Mazda appears to have achieved the impossible, having built a new Miata that's at once more elemental and more advanced than the previous-generation car.

Mazda put the MX-5 on a diet for 2016. The resulting roadster is about 200 pounds lighter than the old model.

It's not just hype, either, as the Miata is as good as advertised. Like every MX-5 before it, the 2016 model is best when the road turns twisty. It zips around turns with an enthusiasm few other cars can match, while the efficient four-cylinder engine makes enough power and sound to keep the good times rolling. The new Miata is still at its best with the manual transmission, but an automatic is available, of course, as is an unprecedented selection of creature comforts and safety technologies. Add it all up and you get a uniquely appealing two-seater that should appeal to sports car purists and digital-age denizens alike.

Naturally, certain compromises are required when you drive a Miata. Trunk capacity is minimal, and there's not much space to spare in the intimate cabin either, whether for passengers or personal items. There's also ample road and wind noise at speed with the top up. And if you wind the engine up past 6,000 rpm, you might notice that it gets a little rough.

But if you're looking for an affordable two-seat convertible that's stylish and fun to drive, the Edmunds "A"-rated Miata is practically the only game in town. The sole direct rival in this price range is the Mini Cooper convertible, a front-wheel-drive model that dangles the carrot of saucy turbocharged power and British charm. If you're willing to spend a bit more, the 2016 Nissan 370Z Roadster comes in guns blazing with its 330-horsepower V6. But if you want the most authentic roadster experience for the money, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is an easy choice.

2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster offered in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring.

Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a manually retractable black soft top with a glass rear window, LED headlights and taillights, air-conditioning, push-button ignition, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Club trim comes with different equipment depending on the chosen transmission. With the manual shifter, it includes a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, a shock-tower brace, a limited-slip differential and an engine sound enhancer, but opting for the automatic negates these features. All Club models get 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport front fascia, a rear lip spoiler, piano-black mirror covers and roll hoops, red interior stitching, upgraded interior trim panels, a 9-speaker Bose audio system (with headrest speakers, satellite radio, HD radio, Aha/Pandora/Stitcher Internet radio and dual USB ports), voice controls and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with an auxiliary control knob mounted on the center console.

The MX-5's cabin is remarkably well-appointed given the car's price tag.

The Grand Touring loses the manual-transmission Club's performance upgrades (except the sound enhancer, which remains a manual-only feature), but it gets adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, body-color mirror covers, automatic wipers, a cloth-lined top, leather upholstery, heated seats, automatic climate control, a navigation system and a safety-oriented bundle that includes a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning.

Note that the optional automatic transmission comes bundled with keyless ignition and entry, which is a separate option across the lineup on manual-transmission models.

There's but a single factory options package for the 2016 Miata. The Brembo/BBS package is only offered on manual-transmission Club models, and it includes 17-inch forged BBS wheels, Brembo front brakes, an aero body kit and keyless ignition and entry.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 MX-5 Miata is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 155 hp and 148 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with a six-speed automatic (including steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles) optional on all trims.

In Edmunds testing, a 2016 MX-5 Miata Club with the manual transmission zipped from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, a half-second quicker than the previous-generation car.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway) with the manual transmission, rising slightly to 30 mpg combined (27/36) with the automatic. On the Edmunds real-world driving loop, comprising a diverse mix of roads with an overall highway bias, our manual-transmission test car recorded an impressive 35.1-mpg average.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata include antilock disc brakes, side airbags and stability and traction control. As noted, the Grand Touring adds a few exclusive safety features, including a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning.

In Edmunds braking tests, a Miata Club with the Brembo/BBS package stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet, a respectable distance that's nonetheless a few feet longer than we expect of a sporty car with summer tires.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata's dynamic qualities should appeal to a wide range of drivers. On the one hand, the Miata's superb outward visibility and compliant suspension make it eminently docile and approachable. On the other hand, its balanced rear-wheel-drive layout, precise steering and available limited-slip differential mean it's ready for weekend track duty in the right hands. The pronounced body roll in aggressive cornering is unusual in a sports car, and some enthusiasts may find it excessive. But Mazda intentionally tunes the Miata that way to enhance driver engagement, and there's no doubt that this is a very engaging car when you're at the controls.

For the money, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 is one of the most entertaining cars you can buy.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder is slightly down on power relative to the previous generation, but it has less weight to push around, so the result is quicker acceleration. It's plenty quick for around-town driving, and the bolt-action manual gearbox makes it a true pleasure to extract every last ounce of performance. Just watch out for road and wind noise on prolonged highway drives; if you leave the top up, your ears might be ringing by the end. This is hardly new for the Miata, though. Just put the top down and enjoy the true roadster experience.

Interior

True to form, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata's interior is snug, with limited head- and legroom for 6-footers. Getting in and out isn't particularly difficult, however, and the seats are remarkably comfortable, aided by a nifty mesh-suspension design that forgoes traditional seat springs to save weight. Materials quality has improved significantly for this generation, particularly in the Club and Grand Touring trims, which enjoy upgraded trim panels on the doors, dashboard and console. Sport buyers get more basic surfaces, but the cabin is still quite nice for the price.

The MX-5's controls are logically arrayed around the driver, and we're pleased to report that USB connectivity and Bluetooth (both phone and audio) now come standard, even on the base Sport trim. The other trims boast an excellent touchscreen interface with intuitive menus and crisp color graphics; it's let down only by an otherwise useful redundant control knob on the console that can get in the way if you're shifting your own gears.

The Miata's new infotainment interface consists of a dash-mounted touchscreen and a knob-based controller near the gear shifter.

The manual convertible top is exceptionally easy to use. Practiced operators will be able to flip it open in one easy over-the-shoulder motion without leaving the driver seat, and raising it doesn't require much additional effort. The trunk is rather pathetic, though, measuring just 4.6 cubic feet. That's small even by roadster standards. For context, the typical family sedan's cargo hold is about three times the size.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(78%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.7
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My new 2016 MX-5 miata GT - just plain fun
Heidi,02/14/2016
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
First, I am very happy with this fun little convertible. I've had convertibles before, and really enjoyed my old Honda S2000. Currently have a Mazda CX-5. It was time for another little fun convertible and I chose the 2016 Miata GT, manual. I bought the 2016 Miata Grand Touring 2 months ago. It is so nice to drive with the top down! It is quick, fun and most importantly, a great value. There are not very many convertible out there in the sub-$35k range and I'm happy to say I got an outstanding price! I am giving the car 5 stars, however the interior is so poorly designed it is puzzling. All of the things you might want to touch are behind the seat - storage & cup holders in particular since there seems to be room forward for a small glove box. Also the tiny little storage area behind the manual shift is so thin and shallow I'm not sure why its there. It's not wide enough to fit anything other than sun glasses. Too bad it is not wide enough to fit my iPod! The entertainment system and sound is very good, especially for a convertible. I'm not sure yet whether I'll be happy with not being able to use the touch screen while in motion, and have been adjusting to not looking down at the entertainment knobs when not using the steering wheel controls. The Nav system took a bit of getting used to as is a different system than the CX-5, but is much more accurate. All in all, it is a spirited, absolutely fun car. And regardless of my interior design comments, bottom line..Can't beat the value for the price!
Deleted my "Bucket List"! Updated 11/14/18...
Vaughn,11/12/2015
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Don't think this little roadster won't be exciting to drive with only 155 horses under the hood. I've been driving the Grand Touring version since August and I really hate pulling it into the garage for the night. The short throw, six speed manual shift is so sweet. My daily commute is 12 miles of country roads ( speed limits 35 to 55 ) which puts the tach between 1500 & 2200. I'm getting 38 to 42 mpg, not 28 to 34 as suggested on the sticker! My only freeway run was the hour and a half drive coming home from the dealership at 80 mph. Only got 36 mpg on that trip. I'll take it back to the dealer for it's first free oil change but I definitely won't use the freeway, (no fun in that!) Coffee drinkers will be dissappointed with either of the cup holder positions as you and a passenger will be banging your knees on them (if holders are installed on either side of the front center console) and if the holders are at the rear of center console, reaching for your cup will be a little awkward. Trust me, you won't feel the need for caffeine when your slide behind the wheel! The glove compartment is between the seat backs (right above the cup holders) so don't be reaching for any items while driving. There aren't any door pockets for storage either. The trunk can hold 4 or 5 bags of groceries (but not your golf clubs). If the lack of storage positions bothers you, ... take your spouse's car but don't be surprised if they won't give your's back! Final analysis ... I've deleted my "Bucket List" ... Don't need it! I'm having too much fun driving my Miata! Updated 11/12/2016: It's been an unusually warm autumn for 2016 which has happily extended my top down driving fun! My Miata was purchased to be driven only on rare special occasions in nice weather (so I could gift it to my 4 year old grandson upon my demise which hopefully won't be for 20+ years). Unfortunately, this car has become my "preferred" choice of transportation, so I no longer see myself limiting my driving to 1,000 miles a year. My grandson will probably be inheriting a Miata with 100,000+ miles on it at the rate I've been using it! Sorry about that kiddo! Updated 11/14/2017: I took my 20116 Miata to my local Mazda dealer last fall for a 3,000 miles oil change before putting it to bed for the winter. I now have 4,777 miles and not due an oil change until 7,830 but I'll probably have them change oil again (and maybe a wash) before covering it up for the winter. This is the most fun car to drive I have ever owned. Getting in and out for retirees may require a few weeks at the gym ( concentrate on squat thrust), until you feel physically fit to enter and exit this car without the aid of your arms and hands. (OK, maybe throw some push ups in with those squat thrusts for a while.) They say people with two story houses live longer because of the extra exercise their getting going up and down steps so maybe Miata Owners live and prosper longer too! My barber's father is 96 and contributes his longevity to traveling to the basement with a shot glass for wine and going back upstairs to read a book in his rocking chair while he sips on his shot glass of wine. "Wow! A shot a day is his longevity secret" I asked? ... "No," said my barber. "He makes a hundred trips a day!" 2018 (Summer)… Traded the convertible in for a retractable roof (RF). It's less noisy when up and extends my driving season an extra month on either side of the winter months. Looks sharper too with the Targa style roof! 125lbs. heavier so mpg dropped about 2 mpg. getting 36-40 mpg now with mostly rural driving at 45-55 mph.
Almost perfect
Michael DeNinno,01/21/2016
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The Mazda MX-5 Miata incredibly fun to drive. The Grand Touring trim level is nicely equipped with current technology. However, the absence of a rearview backup camera is a glaring oversight. Sitting low with high headrests, rollover bars, and windscreen, it is virtually impossible to see if anything is behind the vehicle. The cross-traffic alert system helps. But, having a visual of any obstacles (without having to put down the convertible top), would allow far more confidence when backing up.
More fun to drive than my former Corvette
Paul Jay W.,11/01/2015
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Traded in my 2006 Corvette for a 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata, so that alone should tell you something! More fun to drive, better handling, smoother manual shifting and just more exciting overall. My only issues are with some of the interior design flaws. The CD player is behind the seats rather than in the dashboard by the radio where it belongs. There is no "glove box" even though there is room for one. The GPS outlet is located near the passenger's feet where it is not accessible from the driver's seated position--not a problem if you have the navigation system in the "Club" or "GT" trims. The cup holders are located where they can not be easily reached. The sun visors are too small and do not rotate to the sides. The floor mats are very thin and not reinforced where the driver's clutch foot comes into contact with them. Despite these few interior design issues, which may seem petty to many, this car is a blast to drive and I am pleased with my purchase.
See all 59 reviews of the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

More about the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata
More About This Model

What Is It?
Hot on the heels of its 25th anniversary, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the thoroughly redesigned fourth generation of the iconic roadster. Known to expectant Miata aficionados by its "ND" code name, every part of the new Miata has been redesigned with one mantra in mind: Innovate in order to preserve.

What Mazda engineers strove to hang on to were the qualities that made the original 1990 Miata a runaway success: a light feel, direct response and a high level of driver engagement. But it also resonated with buyers because it came wrapped in a friendly and inexpensive two-seat convertible package that anyone could drive and enjoy.

Staying true to your roots is tough sledding. Other inexpensive hero cars of the past (the Datsun 240Z, Toyota Supra and even Mazda's RX-7) lost sight of what made them initially successful as they grew more luxurious, expensive (and less relevant) with each successive redesign.

Mazda would have to apply some brainpower if the 2016 MX-5 were to combat bloat and meet its aggressive weight-loss target of 220 pounds in the face of the steady march of safety standards and the increasing list of must-have convenience and connectivity features.

What Has Changed?
The 2016 Mazda MX-5 wears a more athletic skin with taut lines and tightly sculpted surfaces. Its new 91.1-inch wheelbase is just over a half-inch shorter, but overall length has shrunk by a full 3.2 inches thanks to equal reductions in the front and rear overhangs. This is the stubbiest Miata to date.

Despite this, the hood is actually longer because the windshield has been moved back 2.8 inches. Underneath, the engine sits a half-inch lower and 0.6 inch farther aft. The car now stands 0.4 inch shorter at the roof and the driver's butt sits 0.8 inch lower.

These tweaks conspire to shrink the Miata, which trims mass. But these alterations are directionally positive for handling, too.

Additional weight savings came from substantial increases in the use of high-strength steel, especially in critical structural areas. Selected parts — including the front suspension knuckles, differential housing, front fenders and convertible top frame — are now made of aluminum. Just about everything else has been subjected to a general diet and optimization program. The seats, for example, shed 8.5 pounds apiece.

Our test vehicle tipped the scales at a very light 2,309 pounds — an astounding 195 pounds lighter than the 2015 Miata Club we last tested. It is worth noting, however, that our preproduction model was missing the body kits that are part of the Club trim and Brembo/BBS package.

All of this eases the burden on the new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. We've seen the block, head and moving parts of this direct-injected engine before in the CX-5 and Mazda 3. But the MX-5 rear-wheel-drive version is built on a longitudinally oriented block with new intake and exhaust manifolds. In Miata trim this U.S.-only offering will make 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. It's backed by a six-speed manual transmission that weighs 15 pounds less than the current version.

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
The base Sport trim has a starting price of $25,735 with feature highlights that include LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cloth seats, power windows and an audio system with USB/iPod integration.

We tested the performance-oriented Club trim which adds 17-inch wheels with wider tires, a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, sporty body cladding and the Mazda Connect infotainment interface. On top of the $29,420 price tag for the Club, was the optional $3,400 Brembo/BBS package that adds upgraded front brakes, lighter wheels, side sill extensions and a rear bumper skirt. The as-tested price jumps to $32,820.

The more luxurious Grand Touring trim foregoes the performance upgrades in favor of creature comforts like leather upholstery, heated seats, automatic climate control, a premium Bose audio system, a navigation system and advanced safety features. In the end, it will set you back $30,885. All models come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but a six-speed automatic is available for $1,480.

How Does It Drive?
Here in the U.S., we get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's good for 155 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. It gives up 12 hp to the previous Miata, but gains 8 lb-ft of torque. The rest of the world has to make due with a weaker 1.5-liter powerplant.

In Edmunds' testing, the U.S.-spec Miata reached 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is a half-second quicker than its predecessor. Working up and down the gearbox is wonderfully familiar, thanks to perfect pedal placement, very intuitive clutch engagement and the sort of satisfyingly direct shifter the Miata is known for.

Stopping from 60 mph required 111 feet — only a few feet longer than what we'd expect from a lightweight convertible. The brake pedal remained firm after several runs and the car slowed in a composed and controllable fashion.

What's missing is cowl shake, which has been pared back to near zero via structural optimization of the windshield pillar and dashboard supports. The feeling would be that of a fixed-roof car if fresh air wasn't filtering through our follicles. But even that is less pronounced than before thanks to improved cabin airflow management.

What Is the Interior Like?
Though smaller on the outside, the new Miata's interior is more friendly and spacious. The lowered seating position adds 0.4 inch of headroom, and at the rearmost seating position the maximum backrest recline angle improves 2 degrees (from 25 to 27).

The inside door tops are painted to match the exterior, but the really cool part is the character line that seems to penetrate through the dash and join up with the hood — a clever visual trick that connects the driver to what's going on outside.

There's a symmetry to the cockpit that centers around the large centrally mounted tachometer. Two gauge clusters nestle up to its sides and a pair of eyeball vents sit just outside the steering wheel. The steering wheel is a smidge smaller than last year and the steering column has been repositioned to improve the driver's pedal workspace below.

The new top is easy to flop forward because of its newfound lightness, and a removable windblock panel sits between the standard twin roll hoops.

All of the cabin materials have been upgraded, and the newly redesigned seats offer seamless comfort owing to the lighter net-style suspension system that replaces steel springs. Mazda's recently upgraded palette of buttons and knobs is here, and we're particularly fond of the master control array used to manipulate the well-conceived entertainment and navigation system. Unfortunately, the controller's placement just behind the shifter is not optimal. Drivers will need to rest their arm just off center to avoid unintentional button and dial taps.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
The EPA estimates fuel economy 30 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway) for the manual transmission. The automatic increases highway mileage to 36 mpg. We easily exceeded these estimates by attaining a 35.1-mpg result on our highway-heavy evaluation loop and 28.5 mpg over the few days we spent with it.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The closest offering comes from the Mini stable in the form of the Mini Cooper convertible or the Mini Cooper Roadster convertible. Right away you can see a problem. The Mini is cool, handles well and has heritage on its side, but it's a front-drive roof-cut-off vehicle that strikes a more upright pose. It costs a bit more, too, but the option of a backseat is on the table.

At one point the BMW Z3, Mercedes-Benz SLK and Porsche Boxster seemed like competitors. All were launched, one could argue, in response to the runaway success of the Miata. But today all three have marched decidedly upmarket to the point where it's a matter of calculating how many MX-5s you can get for one of them.

The Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky were conceived to go head-to-head with the Miata, too, but both of them are now long gone — along with the very brands that sold them.

Why Should You Consider It?
Anyone who wants a simple and engaging rear-drive roadster should look no further. There's a lot of fun-to-drive on hand for less than half the cost of what the German competition is peddling. And the Miata is the far more accessible car, in that you'll never feel the need to attend a racing school to enjoy it.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is priced between $20,998 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 20620 and50204 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club is priced between $21,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 32163 and32163 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is priced between $19,723 and$19,723 with odometer readings between 24102 and24102 miles.

