About 2 months ago I bought a 1994 Miata equipped with the B-Package and ABS. It had 53,XXX miles on it, had never been in an accident, and had all the records. I got the car for $3,000. This has hands down been one of the best gamble of my life. I absolutely loves this little car. Its a blast to drive, still feels as solid as a rock (especially for an mid 90's convertible), gets great gas mileage, and looks absolutely stunning. And, what surprised me is it actually sounds good for a 4 cylinder. Plus, The car fits my family and I perfectly (I'm the tallest at 5'8"). I expect many more happy, fun filled miles in this two seater.

