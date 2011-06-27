  1. Home
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags arrive, and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder making 128 horsepower replaces the original 1.6-liter engine. Sharp, new alloy wheels debut. Optional automatic gets electronic shift controls. Larger diameter disc brakes are standard. Bigger gas tank added. New R package debuts with sportier suspension. Superman Blue replaced by Montego Blue. M-Edition is painted Montego Blue with chromed alloys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Looking Good After 17 Years
08subaru,08/01/2011
About 2 months ago I bought a 1994 Miata equipped with the B-Package and ABS. It had 53,XXX miles on it, had never been in an accident, and had all the records. I got the car for $3,000. This has hands down been one of the best gamble of my life. I absolutely loves this little car. Its a blast to drive, still feels as solid as a rock (especially for an mid 90's convertible), gets great gas mileage, and looks absolutely stunning. And, what surprised me is it actually sounds good for a 4 cylinder. Plus, The car fits my family and I perfectly (I'm the tallest at 5'8"). I expect many more happy, fun filled miles in this two seater.
94M
Paul,07/10/2008
I bought this car several years ago having wanted one for a long time. it had over 125K on the clock and needed a top, shocks and seats, but the body and mechanicals were good. I gave it a new top, opting for a heated glass cloth top. I reupholstered the seats in leather. Upgraded the shocks and installed sway bars. I haven't enjoyed driving this much since my Fiat days in the 70s.
classic roadster
darkcity2,04/14/2002
I have a 1994 M-edition and man, it is great. For the price, I am awestruck by the handling. It's a car that doesn't attract the wrong attention, it doesn't turn in record quarter mile times...but if you get in the car, and shift through the gears, and take a sharp right turn at high speeds, you'll know you're driving something special. I've taken sharp turns at somewhat high speeds, and I haven't once yet heard the tires slipping. I feel as if the car is on rails!
Fun, relatively cheap
olennyboy,11/12/2004
Mostlly a 3 season car (in NJ)....fun, easy (convertible top), very reliable, low maintenance. with a few extras to the basic Miata (sway bars, better tires), the car really is fun.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include M-Edition 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,848.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,095.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,484.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

