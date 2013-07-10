Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    42,552 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    28,875 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,590

    $391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    19,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,547

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Red
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    12,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    35,260 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,902

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    33,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,499

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    90,461 miles

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Red
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    41,716 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    32,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,540

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    80,164 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    28,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,250

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    22,368 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    45,173 miles

    $14,499

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    93,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    6,221 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,590

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    6,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    6,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Black
    used

    2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    6,768 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,935

    Details

2500 miles in....what a great car
geoffb1,10/07/2013
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I've been thinking at some point I am going to come to my senses and realize I've made a huge mistake buying a tiny 2 seat convertible. But then I find myself taking the long way home (again) so I can carve a few more turns with the fall foliage flashing by and the top down. And everything is right with the world. This car actually puts a smile on my face. It is an honest car that does what it is supposed to do. If your idea of a great car is one that does everything possible to insulate you from the job of driving walk away now. But if you truly enjoy feeling connected to the road and the machine....give one of these a test drive. On a sunny day. With the top down. Update - October 2016 - not a single thing has gone wrong with this car. Oil changes, filters, rotate the tires, drive. Everything still tight and rattle free. Added a Bluetooth adapter to pipe phone into audio system. Still a blast to drive. I'm going to keep this one a long time. April 2020 - zero repairs. Did wear a hole in drivers seat bolster, but mechanically no issues. Good quarantine escape machine.
