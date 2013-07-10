Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Extra Cost Pearl Paint Convertible Hardtop Black; Cloth Seat Trim W/Red Stitching Crystal White Pearl Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Marietta has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. In just a matter of seconds, this Mazda MX-5 Miata turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mazda MX-5 Miata has very low mileage making it a rare find. This Mazda MX-5 Miata is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. The incredible 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? More information about the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Miata is one of the most fun cars on the road for under $30,000. Great handling, solid performance and an excellent standard equipment list all add up to an extraordinary amount of value been packed into the diminutive 2-seater. On top of that, it gets great mileage and is capable of 28 mpg on the freeway. Strengths of this model include great gas mileage for a sports car, Roadster fun without a hefty price tag, and available retractable hard top We want to EARN your business today! Mercedes Benz of Marietta, 810 Cobb Pkwy South, Marietta GA 30060. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NC2MF9D0227197

Stock: D0227197

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020