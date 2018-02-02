  1. Home
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
  • One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
  • Manual soft top is easy to lower or close quickly
  • Prices are quite reasonable
  • Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds even with the top up
  • Not much stretch room inside, even for average-size occupants
  • Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
  • Noticeable body roll during aggressive cornering
Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?

You could go in a few directions with the 2018 MX-5, but we think the Club trim best embodies the Miata's ethos. In the Club, you'll get a performance-enhancing upgraded suspension with Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip differential and a shock-tower brace. More aggressive front styling and an engine sound enhancer help augment the experience. You'll also benefit from a nine-speaker Bose audio system among other amenities. The one caveat is you have to get the manual transmission or you'll forfeit the performance hardware.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

The Mazda MX-5 Miata was completely redesigned just two years ago, so it's no surprise the 2018 model receives few changes. Mazda did its homework with this Miata generation, improving the interior quality and accommodations while making it lighter and quicker than its predecessor. There is perhaps no better Mazda model that currently embodies the "Zoom-Zoom" spirit more than the MX-5 Miata.

Miatas are best enjoyed when the road turns twisty. A peppy yet fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine provides enough power and a delightful soundtrack to keep you entertained for as many miles as you can handle. And on that note, if you want the best version of the Miata for such activities, we strongly recommend the Club trim and the six-speed manual transmission. Mazda also offers an automatic transmission, but it doesn't come with many of the Miata's dynamic-enhancing goodies.

As always, though, there are downsides to Miata ownership. Taller individuals might find the cabin confining and particularly difficult to enter and exit if the top isn't down. Trunk capacity is a laughable 4.6 cubic feet, so packing light is a requirement for any road trip. And lastly, in the interest of saving weight, the lack of sound deadening results in a fair amount of road and wind noise at speed with the top up.

Still, few cars are more rewarding and fun to wheel around than the Miata. If you can live with the size limitations, you have little reason to consider anything else in this segment for the pleasure of driving.

What's it like to live with?

Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.

2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster offered in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All three trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (155 horsepower, 148 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Sport trim offers a more bare-bones motoring experience; the Club is for sport-oriented driving, with a number of mechanical upgrades and added interior features; and the top Grand Touring trim focuses on providing comfort, convenience and technology.

Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a manually retractable black soft top with a glass rear window, LED headlights and taillights, air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, keyless entry with push-button ignition, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Club trim includes everything from the Sport but comes with different equipment depending on the chosen transmission. With the manual shifter, it includes a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, a shock-tower brace, a limited-slip differential and an engine sound enhancer. Opting for the automatic negates these features.

Otherwise, all Miata Clubs get 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sportier front fascia, a rear lip spoiler, black mirror covers and roll hoops, red interior stitching, upgraded interior trim panels, a nine-speaker Bose audio system (with headrest speakers, satellite radio and HD radio, and dual USB ports), voice controls, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with an auxiliary control knob mounted on the center console. The Club also gets a safety-oriented bundle that includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Grand Touring loses the manual-transmission Club's performance upgrades except for the sound enhancer, which remains a manual-only feature. But it gets adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, lane departure warning, body-colored mirror covers, automatic wipers, a cloth-lined top, leather upholstery, heated seats, automatic climate control and a navigation system.

A Brembo/BBS package is offered on manual-transmission Club models, and it includes 17-inch forged BBS wheels, more powerful Brembo front brakes, an aero body kit and heated leather seats. For 2018, this package can also be enhanced with Recaro sport seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Convertible (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current MX-5 Miata is fundamentally unchanged. Our findings remain fully applicable to this year.

Driving

9.0
The Miata might not boast big power numbers, but it's small and light, so it always feels exceedingly nimble. You won't find many cars that put the driver more in touch with the driving experience or that are more entertaining to drive on public roads — especially the twisty ones.

Acceleration

8.5
In our testing, a Miata with the manual transmission reached 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. You won't be blowing doors off V8 Camaros, but it's nonetheless appropriate acceleration for the car's zippy character. There's plenty of midrange torque. Accelerating quickly is as pleasurable as it is easy.

Braking

8.0
Our test car stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet, which is slightly longer than we'd expect given that it had the optional Brembo brake package installed. The distances and pedal firmness remained consistent, though, and it stayed composed in full-panic braking.

Steering

9.0
Steering effort is lighter than we're used to from a Miata, and feedback is a little muted, too. Even still, it remains one of the best steering examples available today. It reacts with immediacy and is very accurate. The steering wheel feels perfectly shaped in your hands.

Handling

9.0
Few cars feel more light and nimble than the Miata. Precise and predictable are the operative words. There's more body roll than expected when cornering aggressively. But overall, driving a Miata along a curvy road is an absolute blast.

Drivability

9.0
Even though the Miata is capable of entertaining performance, it is still easy to drive in everyday commuting situations (yes, even with a manual transmission). The small footprint is well-suited to tight city confines and parking spaces.

Comfort

8.0
Roadsters aren't known for being comfortable, but the Miata bucks that trend with compliant suspension tuning and seating for the long haul. There's a noticeable amount of noise, but for some, that's part of the allure.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats cradle occupants with just the right amount of support. The side bolsters provide ample lateral support without being intrusive. After hours of driving, you should still be pretty comfortable.

Ride comfort

8.0
Despite its small dimensions and sporty intentions, the Miata isn't punishing. There's plenty of compliance to smooth over bumps, but bigger potholes will send a good thud through the chassis. Long road trips won't be a problem.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Road and wind noise is prevalent at highway speeds with the top up, but not to the point that it's intrusive. The pleasant exhaust tenor is loud enough to make it sound special, but it's not so loud that it's obnoxious.

Climate control

The Miata's simple climate control interface, with its three large and knurled knobs, is easy to use. However, the system has trouble regulating temperature even with the top up, especially on very hot or very cold days.

Interior

7.0
The Miata's interior is well-crafted with a pleasing and relatively ergonomic design. But a small car like this comes with the typical drawbacks, such limited cabin space for bigger-than-average people.

Ease of use

8.5
The primary controls are well-placed around the driver, and the gauges are easy to read. But the infotainment system's controller knob is in a spot where drivers might place their right forearm and it doesn't fall readily to hand.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The average-size adult will have no problem slipping in and out. Taller drivers will have to curl themselves through the opening if the top is up. Short doors aid access in tight parking spots.

Roominess

6.5
Six-foot-tall drivers will reach the size limitations of head- and legroom. Even for the typical adult, the cockpit is snug enough to feel as though you're wearing the car. But it doesn't feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is as good as it gets nowadays, thanks to favorable windshield positioning and narrow roof pillars. As small as the car is, there's very little guesswork with rear visibility, too.

Quality

8.0
The interior materials have improved significantly from the last Miata and now meet the standards for this price point.

Convertible top

The manual cloth top drops quickly and easily without leaving your seat, but it requires a final push to latch in place. Deploying it is easier than in previous Miatas thanks to some assistance from lifting springs. Buffeting is not excessive.

Utility

5.0
A tiny trunk, no back seat and limited cabin space mean that this isn't the best if you need to transport large items. Small items and soft duffels are more easily accommodated.

Small-item storage

The tidy bin between the seats serves as a less convenient glovebox (because there isn't one). It's your primary place to store your items, and its holding capacity is about average. That's helpful because the removable cupholders are good for holding cups only.

Cargo space

A significant drawback. The Miata's 4.6-cubic-foot trunk is comically small, and there's no glovebox. The bins behind the seats are small, and the other pockets are tiny. The removable cupholders can obstruct shifting.

Technology

In Club and Grand Touring trims, the Miata comes with an easy-to-use infotainment interface. There's also a respectable number of advanced driver safety aids. The sound system's quality, however, is unimpressive.

Audio & navigation

Mazda's infotainment system is easy to navigate and use. But even with the nine-speaker Bose stereo upgrade, the sound quality is only middling and is easily overwhelmed by wind and road noise.

Smartphone integration

The Miata has two USB ports but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Playing media stored on your phone is fairly easy with the native system, though. The 12-volt outlet is strangely and inconveniently hidden deep in the passenger footwell.

Driver aids

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert now come standard on most Miatas. But adaptive cruise and forward collision warning aren't available.

Voice control

As long as the cabin isn't too noisy, voice recognition is accurate, and on-screen prompts simplify use. Using voice commands to enter an address is as easy as with any other system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Test drove both this and the Fiat 124
Brian,03/19/2018
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I test drove both the Fiat and the Miata. The Miata delivers its power in a more linear fashion. The Fiat needs to get up in the Revs before it really goes. So, it feels slower off the line. A little more like a Honda S2000. So it is really down to which one appeals to you more. I would rate the Fiat at a 4 and the Mazda at a 4.5 from an everyday driving standpoint. However, I am considering this purchase for weekend pleasure drives and I find the Fiat is more exciting to me. I like the bit of quirkiness that it has over the Miata. To me this gives the Fiat a bit more excitement. If you are deciding between the Mazda and the Fiat you really need to spend some drive time in both. The interior is similar in most ways. It's really about do you fit and are you comfortable enough to enjoy the car. Also, I would mention that the edmunds review of the Fiat is a 3 and the Mazda a 4.5. This seems to me to be because of different editors approach to the car and because the Fiat review, I believe, is for the automatic which I agree is not very good with this engine. If you want an auto the Mazda is the better choice. I took a brief drive of each car with the auto but for me the manual is the way to go. I would recommend reading each edmunds review with the mindset that it applies to both cars outside of the engine. I am disappointed that Edmunds editors seem to have written these reviews in a vacuum ignoring the relation of the cars to each other.
Mazda Miata 2017
James Couch,05/26/2018
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Fun fun fun till daddy takes the Mazda away! The Miata is greatly enhanced over the pre-2016 in fuel economy and sporty feel and appearance! My first sports car! Love it but it is a pain to get in/out of the car. That’s my only real gripe. Otherwise, the Miata is fabulous.
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MX-5 Miata models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with indicators mounted on the side mirrors.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver of cars approaching from either side of the Miata's rear bumper when in reverse.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when you unintentionally drift out of your lane without activating a turn signal.

More about the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is priced between $24,900 and$25,195 with odometer readings between 5684 and7555 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,900 and mileage as low as 5684 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,599.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,843.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

