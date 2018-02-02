Overall rating 7.9 / 10

The Mazda MX-5 Miata was completely redesigned just two years ago, so it's no surprise the 2018 model receives few changes. Mazda did its homework with this Miata generation, improving the interior quality and accommodations while making it lighter and quicker than its predecessor. There is perhaps no better Mazda model that currently embodies the "Zoom-Zoom" spirit more than the MX-5 Miata.

Miatas are best enjoyed when the road turns twisty. A peppy yet fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine provides enough power and a delightful soundtrack to keep you entertained for as many miles as you can handle. And on that note, if you want the best version of the Miata for such activities, we strongly recommend the Club trim and the six-speed manual transmission. Mazda also offers an automatic transmission, but it doesn't come with many of the Miata's dynamic-enhancing goodies.

As always, though, there are downsides to Miata ownership. Taller individuals might find the cabin confining and particularly difficult to enter and exit if the top isn't down. Trunk capacity is a laughable 4.6 cubic feet, so packing light is a requirement for any road trip. And lastly, in the interest of saving weight, the lack of sound deadening results in a fair amount of road and wind noise at speed with the top up.

Still, few cars are more rewarding and fun to wheel around than the Miata. If you can live with the size limitations, you have little reason to consider anything else in this segment for the pleasure of driving.

What's it like to live with?

