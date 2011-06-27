  1. Home
2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge fun factor, precise steering and handling, low base price, economical to operate.
  • Small trunk, drones on the freeway, tight cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the standard when it comes to delivering top-down thrills without breaking the bank.

2005 Highlights

New exterior colors -- Nordic Green and Razor Blue -- are the only changes on the Miata for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
24 reviews
See all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only disappointment is price of replacement key
John,07/26/2015
LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
All things about this car are super, except the coded flip-key. Just make sure you never lose even one of the two flip keys supplied when the car was purchased new. All coded Miata replacement keys are expensive, but for some reason replacement keys for 2003-2005 Miatas are especially so. Dealers get as much as $600-$700 for a replacement key; even more if all keys are lost. One would think that antitrust/monopoly rules would come into play here. Best advice: Have a non-accessory spare key made while both factory keys are still available. Put that key and/or the second factory flip-key in a very safe place for emergencies (loss of, or damage to factory key). A list of locksmiths and various places that tried to make electronic keys that I have tried would fill a couple of pages. Finally had to bite the bullet and go to dealer to have key cut and programed for my Miata. Key was $350 at dealer (had to order), programming was $135. Dealer said that an identical key I purchased on-line ($120) was not formatted, could not be recognized by my car's computer, and thus dealer said they could not program it (already cut by one of the many locksmiths i tried, so could not be returned). Total invested, at least $605. Cost of a year's worth of headaches looking for a key and a locksmith who could program it, inestimable. Warning: Include the price of a second key in any negotiations for any used Miata that only comes with one key. Don't lose that spare key. Driving around with only one key (knowing that no locksmith seems able to replace it, if damaged or lost) can be unnerving. If the key is lost or damaged (by say, rain, dropped in water, driven over), you would have to have the car towed to the nearest Mazda dealer. And remember, key replacement and programming cost when you don't have any key is even higher. Technology and reliability markdowns are for this reason.
A great toy and dependable car!
2005 Mazda MX5 Miata,03/10/2008
I'm 70 years old and have owned Jaguars, X19s and many small convertibles. I LOVE MY MIATA MX5! It hates snow and so do I, so it remains in its heated garage all winter but when its ready to go so am I. I feel safe and comfortable in it. I wish I were younger, I'd be in the new 2008 with the upgrade! I take it to the mountains a lot and appreciate the way it handles and takes the upgrades with power to spare! As far as looks go? How can you beat it? Thanks Mazda.
MX5 - there's no substitute
dklein,04/03/2009
For the money this sports car is a 10. But if you want the top of the line best it cost over 50k easily. It is so fun to drive you look forward to doing it. When I bought it I was not fully aware of it's past but I am happy I am in it's present and future. It is a sports car so it is not the most comfortable ride but again complete fun. With the top down "forget about it"
A joy to drive!
Rick,02/18/2005
Now two years old, this is the most fun car I've had in my life (I'm 65)! I can't take the smile off my face each time I'm in it. Plenty of power, terrific handling, and great, great after-market products. Miata clubs all over the country and the world which make it a joy everywhere you go. I don't know anyone whose had one and regretted it I know at least five people who have 2 or more of these cars. It's like a small vacation each time you get in it. It appeals to ALL ages and gathers a crowd everywhere you go--even more when you travel with a club.
See all 24 reviews of the 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Cloth 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,080.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,961.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MX-5 Miata lease specials

