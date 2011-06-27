2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge fun factor, precise steering and handling, low base price, economical to operate.
- Small trunk, drones on the freeway, tight cabin.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,581 - $9,105
Used MX-5 Miata for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still the standard when it comes to delivering top-down thrills without breaking the bank.
2005 Highlights
New exterior colors -- Nordic Green and Razor Blue -- are the only changes on the Miata for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,07/26/2015
LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
All things about this car are super, except the coded flip-key. Just make sure you never lose even one of the two flip keys supplied when the car was purchased new. All coded Miata replacement keys are expensive, but for some reason replacement keys for 2003-2005 Miatas are especially so. Dealers get as much as $600-$700 for a replacement key; even more if all keys are lost. One would think that antitrust/monopoly rules would come into play here. Best advice: Have a non-accessory spare key made while both factory keys are still available. Put that key and/or the second factory flip-key in a very safe place for emergencies (loss of, or damage to factory key). A list of locksmiths and various places that tried to make electronic keys that I have tried would fill a couple of pages. Finally had to bite the bullet and go to dealer to have key cut and programed for my Miata. Key was $350 at dealer (had to order), programming was $135. Dealer said that an identical key I purchased on-line ($120) was not formatted, could not be recognized by my car's computer, and thus dealer said they could not program it (already cut by one of the many locksmiths i tried, so could not be returned). Total invested, at least $605. Cost of a year's worth of headaches looking for a key and a locksmith who could program it, inestimable. Warning: Include the price of a second key in any negotiations for any used Miata that only comes with one key. Don't lose that spare key. Driving around with only one key (knowing that no locksmith seems able to replace it, if damaged or lost) can be unnerving. If the key is lost or damaged (by say, rain, dropped in water, driven over), you would have to have the car towed to the nearest Mazda dealer. And remember, key replacement and programming cost when you don't have any key is even higher. Technology and reliability markdowns are for this reason.
2005 Mazda MX5 Miata,03/10/2008
I'm 70 years old and have owned Jaguars, X19s and many small convertibles. I LOVE MY MIATA MX5! It hates snow and so do I, so it remains in its heated garage all winter but when its ready to go so am I. I feel safe and comfortable in it. I wish I were younger, I'd be in the new 2008 with the upgrade! I take it to the mountains a lot and appreciate the way it handles and takes the upgrades with power to spare! As far as looks go? How can you beat it? Thanks Mazda.
dklein,04/03/2009
For the money this sports car is a 10. But if you want the top of the line best it cost over 50k easily. It is so fun to drive you look forward to doing it. When I bought it I was not fully aware of it's past but I am happy I am in it's present and future. It is a sports car so it is not the most comfortable ride but again complete fun. With the top down "forget about it"
Rick,02/18/2005
Now two years old, this is the most fun car I've had in my life (I'm 65)! I can't take the smile off my face each time I'm in it. Plenty of power, terrific handling, and great, great after-market products. Miata clubs all over the country and the world which make it a joy everywhere you go. I don't know anyone whose had one and regretted it I know at least five people who have 2 or more of these cars. It's like a small vacation each time you get in it. It appeals to ALL ages and gathers a crowd everywhere you go--even more when you travel with a club.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6