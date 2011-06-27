All things about this car are super, except the coded flip-key. Just make sure you never lose even one of the two flip keys supplied when the car was purchased new. All coded Miata replacement keys are expensive, but for some reason replacement keys for 2003-2005 Miatas are especially so. Dealers get as much as $600-$700 for a replacement key; even more if all keys are lost. One would think that antitrust/monopoly rules would come into play here. Best advice: Have a non-accessory spare key made while both factory keys are still available. Put that key and/or the second factory flip-key in a very safe place for emergencies (loss of, or damage to factory key). A list of locksmiths and various places that tried to make electronic keys that I have tried would fill a couple of pages. Finally had to bite the bullet and go to dealer to have key cut and programed for my Miata. Key was $350 at dealer (had to order), programming was $135. Dealer said that an identical key I purchased on-line ($120) was not formatted, could not be recognized by my car's computer, and thus dealer said they could not program it (already cut by one of the many locksmiths i tried, so could not be returned). Total invested, at least $605. Cost of a year's worth of headaches looking for a key and a locksmith who could program it, inestimable. Warning: Include the price of a second key in any negotiations for any used Miata that only comes with one key. Don't lose that spare key. Driving around with only one key (knowing that no locksmith seems able to replace it, if damaged or lost) can be unnerving. If the key is lost or damaged (by say, rain, dropped in water, driven over), you would have to have the car towed to the nearest Mazda dealer. And remember, key replacement and programming cost when you don't have any key is even higher. Technology and reliability markdowns are for this reason.

