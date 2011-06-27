  1. Home
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sheer joy to drive, perfect weight distribution, zingy engine, excellent HVAC system, perfect communication from suspension and steering, forgiving at-the-limit handling
  • Space inside is tight, rear window is plastic rather than glass, no passenger airbag cutoff switch, teensy trunk
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After eight years, Mazda's MX-5 Miata is still the best roadster on the market today. Sure, Germany has unleashed the BMW Z3, the Mercedes SLK, and the Porsche Boxster, but none of them can match the Mazda for sheer bang for the buck. The MX-5 Miata is about simplicity in design and operation. It's about having fun behind the wheel. It's about feeling free and young on warm summer nights. Not a serious car, the Miata, but that is this Mazda's charm.

Knuckleheads driven by large quantities of testosterone will dismiss the Miata as a woman's car. They don't know what they are talking about. Purists will dismiss the Miata in favor of the German convertibles, citing bloodline and heritage as worthy attributes that the Mazda does not possess. These are people who haven't driven either car, in most cases. We've driven all but the Boxster, and while some members of our staff refuse to openly admit that the Miata is the better car, it is an unspoken understanding that Mazda builds the superior roadster.

For 1997, Mazda introduces an enticing package that eschews several unnecessary items included in the Popular Equipment Package, though we think the cost-cutters should have gone even further toward making the new Touring Package more affordable. The Touring Package contains necessities like power steering, alloy wheels, and power mirrors. It also contains unnecessary items like power windows, door map pockets and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Continuing are the Popular Equipment Package, Leather Package, and R Package. Antilock brakes and air conditioning are stand-alone options.

Colors are limited to red, white, black and blue. Interiors can be covered with black cloth or tan leather. A premium sound system pumps bass through the seat and is perfectly audible at speeds above 80 mph. True enough, it doesn't take long for the price of a new Miata to reach the mid-20s, but the base model with the Power Steering Package remains mighty affordable and is just as much fun to drive.

M-Edition fans weren't disappointed this year. In March, a Marina Green M appeared, sporting wood interior trim, unique gauges, and chromed alloy wheels. A full compliment of standard equipment came with the M-Edition, including leather interior, premium sound system with CD player, and air conditioning.

Summertime brought a limited-production version of the Miata called the STO-Edition. Advertised only in Miata Magazine, the STO represented 1,500 units of the final run of first-generation Miatas. Painted Twilight Blue and featuring a tan leather interior and tan top, the STO had mesh-type alloy wheels, Nardi leather shift knob, the lip spoiler from the R Package, headrest speakers, and the Touring Package. Of all the production Miatas, this is the one for collectors.

Bad news for Miata fans; 1997 is shaping up to be the last year for the current design. Industry rumors indicate Mazda is readying a new Miata for 1998, though we cannot believe that product planners would stray too far from the immensely popular and successful original formula. A warning to Mazda: remember the New Coke debacle.

The MX-5 Miata is a car that every auto enthusiast should drive at least once in their lifetime. Drop by your local Mazda dealer on a warm sunny day, and see why Edmund's enthusiastically recommends the Miata without reservation.

1997 Highlights

Mazda adds a Touring Package to the options list, consisting of alloy wheels, power steering, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power mirrors, power windows and door map pockets. Midyear a new M-Edition debuts, sporting Marina Green paint and chromed alloy wheels. Summertime brings the limited-production STO-Edition, of which 1,500 were produced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Holy Cow!
japman,03/27/2004
This car ain't a car - it's a way of life. How many cars have owners clubs, millions of accessories, newsgroups, shows, hats & T-shirts? There is a reason. Most other Miata owners on a sunny day will pop their lights to say hi on a crowded freeway. No problems, zippy engine, european pizazz with Japanese reliability & performance. Cheap to buy, operate & maintain. Not much pretention, but you can certainly feel the jealous eyes coming from SUV's on a warm Spring day.
Update from Doug
Update,10/03/2008
I have now owned the car for four-plus years and have 140k on it. I had to replace the clutch this summer. I switched to premium fuel (instead of alcohol blend) and mileage went from 25 mpg in town to 28 and runs better. Still great fun and highly recommended.
not very practicle
jammer,09/09/2002
i cant seem to get where i am going, the car keeps taking me down all these back roads and alternate routes. cant get the car off my mind ,i just want to keep driving, its also getting expensive on gas doing 500 miles a week,am now late for work most days, so the car is not very practicle if you want to do any thing but have fun driving
A Fun Car
Daddyvet,04/21/2002
Car was 4 years old when I bought it. It had 5248 miles showing on the odomenter...I believe to be correct. Being 68 years old it is my boyhood dream come true. I have put 4500 miles on it in 1 year. Have had absolutely no problems with it. with my bad knees, I have a little trouble getting in and out of it. But if I didn't have that trouble it wouldn't be a sports car, would it? Hope you can have one also!
See all 33 reviews of the 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
133 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata

