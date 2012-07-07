Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

Auto Lenders of Lakewood - Lakewood / New Jersey

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Galaxy Gray Mica 2006 Mazda Miata Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive RWD Well Equipped with, Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Black Cloth.24/30 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NC25F260101507

Stock: 60101507

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020