Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 54,452 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Rare Factory Package Factory Sport Suspension Package with Bilstein Shocks Factory Limited Slip Differential 6-Speed Manual and Factory Appearance group with extended side sills rear splash guards and color keyed light overlays Factory Fog Lights Leather interior and more! Gorgeous condition inside and out and finished in a unique Black Cherry Mica with Parchment Perforated Leather Good Tires Good Brakes 16 Alloy Wheels w/Locks 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Nardi Steering Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers Air Conditioning AM/FM/CD Audio System Appearance Package 1 Body-Color Side Sill Extensions Convertible roof wind blocker Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Center Armrest Front fog lights Headlamp & Taillamp Bezels Illuminated entry Large Rear Mudguards Leather steering wheel Leather-Trimmed Upholstery Panic alarm Passenger cancellable airbag Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Reclining Front Bucket Seats Remote keyless entry Speed control Sport steering wheel Sport Suspension Suspension Package Tachometer. Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry Mica 2004 Mazda Miata LS 2D Convertible RWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353840409339
Stock: 04409339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,351 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Union Park Buick GMC - Wilmington / Delaware
This 2004 Silver Mazda Miata RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353840402990
Stock: 2450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 52,544 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2003 Mazda Miata Convertible ConvertibleIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353930312357
Stock: 116500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 148,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,741
Toyota of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Toyota of Seattle is Proud to offer this vehicle with. Complete Interior & Exterior Auto Detail, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Power windows.23/28 City/Highway MPGwww.toyotaofseattle.com - 206.382.4300 Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Seattle Metropolitan area. *All vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business day. All financing is subject to credit approval. All new vehicle's One Price include dealer discount and customer cash (if applicable). CUSTOMER CASH OFFER MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH APR OR LEASE OFFERS. See Toyota of Seattle for details. Price excludes tax, title and license. Interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion) is negotiable. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Before purchasing a vehicle, please verify any information, accessories, equipment and/or price in question with a dealership sales consultant prior to the sale of this vehicle. **Based on 2018 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353850411349
Stock: 204280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 76,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible with Convenience Package, CD Player, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, 16 Alloy Wheels and Leatherette Seating! This One Owner Mazda has a Clean CARFAX and is in great condition inside and out. This great Miata is Strato Blue Mica Exterior with Black Leather Interior, it has 76,420 miles and comes with a 6-month/6,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks and Keyless Entry. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this fantastic Mazda MX-5 Miata. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Goodlettsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353430300634
Stock: 8583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 85,213 miles
$8,000
Kings Mazda - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. LOCAL TRADE, 2D Convertible, 16' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats. Odometer is 575 miles below market average! Sunlight Silver Metallic 2003 Mazda Miata RWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353830307604
Stock: 30307604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Hyman Bros Mitsubishi - Midlothian / Virginia
~LOCALLY OWNED~ JUST 16,000 ORIGINAL MILES~ WOW~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520222668
Stock: 19711C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- 65,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,919
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , Just had 60k service done and we just installed a new top last week.Car is flawless , One Owner Clean Car FaxPriced top 10 in a 1500 mile radius.Florida Special . Blue 2002 Mazda Miata
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353620234280
Stock: MU4688P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 73,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Local trade! Recent tires, Sony stereo with Bluetooth phone and audio. Manual transmission. Clean CarFax! Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F260101443
Stock: 1882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,699 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,737
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Contact Lester Glenn Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience.It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mazda MX-5 Miata. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring.This Mazda MX-5 Miata is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Buick GMC offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8830.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F760118612
Stock: 6011861C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 119,253 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,839
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2006 Mazda Miata Grand Touring Galaxy Gray Mica RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V 24/30 City/Highway MPG Tan Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tan Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F660116656
Stock: PM2467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 42,958 miles
$11,495
Auto Lenders of Lakewood - Lakewood / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Galaxy Gray Mica 2006 Mazda Miata Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive RWD Well Equipped with, Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Black Cloth.24/30 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F260101507
Stock: 60101507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 41,834 miles
$8,998
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Recent Arrival! Black 2002 Mazda Miata 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic RWD ***A RARE FIND INDEED***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***LOW, LOW MILES***, ***PERHAPS THE NICEST YOU'LL FIND***, ***FRESH TRADE***, #WON'TLAST.Please contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520228101
Stock: CP5268E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 87,386 miles
$8,995
Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks - Fairbanks / Alaska
Kendall Fairbanks has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mazda MX-5 Miata has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F360110314
Stock: QT6644B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 58,217 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,271
Auto Mart - Chandler / Arizona
CARFAX CERTIFIED! ULTRA LOW MILES! LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT! Call today to schedule your test drive Do you dread fueling up your vehicle? You'll stop less with this gas saver. So clean you'd swear it was new! This vehicle has the extras you are looking for. At Big 3 AUTOMART SUPERSTORE we can finance YOU! We have financing options available for everyone! From perfect credit at the lowest possible interest rate, to second chance, no credit check, and buy here-pay here financing! Gently-driven, low miles! Rest assured with this purchase. It has been given the seal of approval by our Service Department. Great vehicle. Will get you where you need to be!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F560113425
Stock: DM0061F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,498
Milton Ruben Chevrolet - Augusta / Georgia
This 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr 2dr Convertible Touring Manual features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Marble White with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Recent Arrival!!! LOCAL TRADE !!, 30 day or 1,000 Mile Drivebaby Certified Limited Warranty. See dealer for details., ** FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS **, Black Cloth. 25/30 City/Highway MPG2006 Mazda Miata Touring !! LOCAL TRADE !!, 30 day or 1,000 Mile Drivebaby Certified Limited Warranty. See dealer for details., And ** FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS ** Black Cloth Milton Ruben Superstore is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2006 Mazda Miata. This Touring Miata is beautifully finished in Marble White and complimented by Black Cloth and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Certified. Certification Program Details: LIMITED WARRANTY The dealer will pay 100% of the parts and labor for the covered systems that fail during the warranty Period. Ask a dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any doccuments that explain your warranty's coverage, exclusions and the dealer's repair obligations. See dealer for details.Milton Ruben Auto Group in Augusta Georgia is one of the premier dealers of new & used vehicles in Augusta, Aiken, Thomson, Waynesboro, Columbia SC and more. We carry the most complete selection of new & used vehicles available in Georgia. At Milton Ruben we are your one stop shop for all your needs. At Milton Ruben Auto Group, customer service is our number one priority. If you plan to buy a new or used vehicle, you will always find the lowest prices and the best service at Milton Ruben Auto Group. No other dealership in Georgia sells more new & used vehicles and has more satisfied customers than Milton Ruben Auto Group. Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 @ www.drivebaby.com. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Door Edge Guards, Power door mirrors, Rear Lip Spoiler, Driver vanity mirror, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Cloth Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Cargo Net, Wheel Locks, Glass rear window, !! LOCAL TRADE !!, 30 day or 1, 000 Mile Drivebaby Certified Limited Warranty. See dealer for details. 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales Department at 888-516-3797 or Sales@miltonruben.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F860110986
Stock: JP802120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 91,000 miles
$7,900
Tiny Mite Auto Sales - Ocean Springs / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25FX60116739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,992
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664. 23/28 City/Highway MPG 23/28 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. RWD To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353620232626
Stock: M2006411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 5(90%)
- 4(10%)
Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Birmingham AL
- Used Mazda 5 Santa Monica CA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Pensacola FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Minneapolis MN
- Used Mazda MPV Kansas City KS
- Used Mazda 5 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Mazda 5 Topeka KS
- Used Mazda MPV Torrance CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata West Palm Beach FL
- Used Mazda CX-9 Little Rock AR
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision