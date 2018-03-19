Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    6,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,988

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    5,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    certified

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    2,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,623

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    8,378 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    15,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    5,458 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    8,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    19,641 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $23,988

    $539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    2,182 miles

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    26,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    3,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,486

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Black
    used

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    9,253 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,791

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    certified

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    1,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,989

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    9,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    2,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,991

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in White
    used

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    2,686 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $27,990

    Details

Test drove both this and the Fiat 124
Brian,03/19/2018
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I test drove both the Fiat and the Miata. The Miata delivers its power in a more linear fashion. The Fiat needs to get up in the Revs before it really goes. So, it feels slower off the line. A little more like a Honda S2000. So it is really down to which one appeals to you more. I would rate the Fiat at a 4 and the Mazda at a 4.5 from an everyday driving standpoint. However, I am considering this purchase for weekend pleasure drives and I find the Fiat is more exciting to me. I like the bit of quirkiness that it has over the Miata. To me this gives the Fiat a bit more excitement. If you are deciding between the Mazda and the Fiat you really need to spend some drive time in both. The interior is similar in most ways. It's really about do you fit and are you comfortable enough to enjoy the car. Also, I would mention that the edmunds review of the Fiat is a 3 and the Mazda a 4.5. This seems to me to be because of different editors approach to the car and because the Fiat review, I believe, is for the automatic which I agree is not very good with this engine. If you want an auto the Mazda is the better choice. I took a brief drive of each car with the auto but for me the manual is the way to go. I would recommend reading each edmunds review with the mindset that it applies to both cars outside of the engine. I am disappointed that Edmunds editors seem to have written these reviews in a vacuum ignoring the relation of the cars to each other.
