Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

- 6,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,988$583 Below Market
- 5,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900$777 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring2,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,623
- 8,378 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
- 15,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900
- 5,458 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990
- 8,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998
- 19,641 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$23,988$539 Below Market
- 2,182 miles
$25,900
- 26,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
- 3,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,000
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,486
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,995
- 9,253 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,791
- certified
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club1,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,989
- 9,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500
- 2,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,991
- 2,686 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Brian,03/19/2018
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I test drove both the Fiat and the Miata. The Miata delivers its power in a more linear fashion. The Fiat needs to get up in the Revs before it really goes. So, it feels slower off the line. A little more like a Honda S2000. So it is really down to which one appeals to you more. I would rate the Fiat at a 4 and the Mazda at a 4.5 from an everyday driving standpoint. However, I am considering this purchase for weekend pleasure drives and I find the Fiat is more exciting to me. I like the bit of quirkiness that it has over the Miata. To me this gives the Fiat a bit more excitement. If you are deciding between the Mazda and the Fiat you really need to spend some drive time in both. The interior is similar in most ways. It's really about do you fit and are you comfortable enough to enjoy the car. Also, I would mention that the edmunds review of the Fiat is a 3 and the Mazda a 4.5. This seems to me to be because of different editors approach to the car and because the Fiat review, I believe, is for the automatic which I agree is not very good with this engine. If you want an auto the Mazda is the better choice. I took a brief drive of each car with the auto but for me the manual is the way to go. I would recommend reading each edmunds review with the mindset that it applies to both cars outside of the engine. I am disappointed that Edmunds editors seem to have written these reviews in a vacuum ignoring the relation of the cars to each other.
- 2020 Audi TT RS
