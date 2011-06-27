Vehicle overview

Inspired by the British roadsters of some four decades ago, the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster has won over legions of driving enthusiasts since its introduction in 1990. But unlike those cantankerous English sports cars, the Miata offers Japanese reliability and build quality. Prized for its go-kart-like handling, quick-dropping top and timeless styling, the Miata has earned widespread critical acclaim and overwhelming consumer interest.

Over the years, the Mazda Miata has received a steady stream of improvements, including a stiffer chassis, more power, a larger interior, a glass rear window and more aggressive styling. Last year, Mazda gave its pint-sized roadster a full redesign. Now representing the car's third generation, it's roomier and more powerful, but still as fun as it ever was.

The major news for the 2007 Mazda Miata is the addition of a power-retractable hardtop (PRHT) version. Unlike the two previous Miata generations and their optional removable hardtops, the '07 features an in-vehicle, power-operated retractable hardtop similar in concept to the tops on cars like the Mercedes-Benz SLK or Lexus SC 430. The Miata's top is a three-piece design. When activated, the top breaks into two pieces that quickly drop into the well. The motion is similar to that of the regular soft top. The third piece is a tonneau cover that lifts up to allow the top to drop into the well, then lowers back down.

With the PRHT, it's a win-win situation. When you want an open car, it's just as good as the traditional soft top, and when you want a closed car, it's vastly superior. One might expect a hefty weight penalty, which would hurt the Miata's light-on-its-feet nature, but no worries there. The PRHT weighs a mere 70 pounds more than the ragtop.

Regardless of which version you lean toward, the ultra-nimble 2007 Mazda Miata is a fine choice for an affordable roadster. General Motors' twins, the Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky, are the closest things there are to consider against the Miata. Although they possesses sexier styling and available turbocharged engines, neither can touch the Miata when it comes to overall refinement. Drive the Miata and GM twins back to back and it will quickly be apparent that the Miata feels more communicative, eager and responsive.