Consumer Rating
(72)
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge fun factor, precise steering and handling, low base price, economical to operate.
  • Still snug for large adults, stability control only available on top trim level.
List Price Range
$8,541 - $11,789
Used MX-5 Miata for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though General Motors' roadsters have more style and presence, the 2007 Mazda Miata is the better car when it comes to driving enjoyment, features and all-around refinement.

Vehicle overview

Inspired by the British roadsters of some four decades ago, the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster has won over legions of driving enthusiasts since its introduction in 1990. But unlike those cantankerous English sports cars, the Miata offers Japanese reliability and build quality. Prized for its go-kart-like handling, quick-dropping top and timeless styling, the Miata has earned widespread critical acclaim and overwhelming consumer interest.

Over the years, the Mazda Miata has received a steady stream of improvements, including a stiffer chassis, more power, a larger interior, a glass rear window and more aggressive styling. Last year, Mazda gave its pint-sized roadster a full redesign. Now representing the car's third generation, it's roomier and more powerful, but still as fun as it ever was.

The major news for the 2007 Mazda Miata is the addition of a power-retractable hardtop (PRHT) version. Unlike the two previous Miata generations and their optional removable hardtops, the '07 features an in-vehicle, power-operated retractable hardtop similar in concept to the tops on cars like the Mercedes-Benz SLK or Lexus SC 430. The Miata's top is a three-piece design. When activated, the top breaks into two pieces that quickly drop into the well. The motion is similar to that of the regular soft top. The third piece is a tonneau cover that lifts up to allow the top to drop into the well, then lowers back down.

With the PRHT, it's a win-win situation. When you want an open car, it's just as good as the traditional soft top, and when you want a closed car, it's vastly superior. One might expect a hefty weight penalty, which would hurt the Miata's light-on-its-feet nature, but no worries there. The PRHT weighs a mere 70 pounds more than the ragtop.

Regardless of which version you lean toward, the ultra-nimble 2007 Mazda Miata is a fine choice for an affordable roadster. General Motors' twins, the Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky, are the closest things there are to consider against the Miata. Although they possesses sexier styling and available turbocharged engines, neither can touch the Miata when it comes to overall refinement. Drive the Miata and GM twins back to back and it will quickly be apparent that the Miata feels more communicative, eager and responsive.

2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2007 Mazda Miata lineup consists of four trims: SV, Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. Geared toward racing enthusiasts, the SV (only available in soft-top form) offers a black vinyl convertible top, 16-inch alloy wheels, a CD player and power windows and mirrors. The Sport adds air-conditioning and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Touring model additions include 17-inch alloy wheels, a strut tower brace, cruise control, keyless entry, six-speaker audio (versus four) and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The Grand Touring trim boasts a black or parchment cloth convertible top, leather-upholstered and heated seats, a seven-speaker Bose audio system and silver interior accents. Retractable hardtop models are offered in the top three trims and are identical in equipment except for the substitution of the power retracting steel top for the soft top.

A number of packages allow further personalization. The Convenience package (available for the Sport) provides keyless entry/power locks, cruise control, foglamps, "global open" which is one button that lowers both windows at a touch, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and covered storage cubbies behind the seats. The Suspension package (optional on the Touring and Grand Touring) features a sport-tuned suspension, Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential. An interior trim package offers aluminum cabin accents, while the Appearance package adds a front airdam and lower-body skirting. A pair of Premium packages is offered on the Grand Touring: Number 1 (not available with automatic transmission) adds stability control, a limited-slip differential, advanced keyless entry and xenon HID headlights. Number 2 is the same, minus the limited-slip dif. Stand-alone options include run-flat tires, satellite radio and a rear spoiler.

2007 Highlights

Although completely redesigned last year, the Mazda MX-5 Miata still sees a number of big changes for 2007. A retractable hardtop model joins the line, trim levels are shuffled and renamed and power output numbers change slightly due to the implementation of new SAE power-rating standards.

Performance & mpg

The Miata's 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine makes 166 horsepower (163 with automatic transmission) and 140 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission drives the rear wheels on SV and Sport trims, while the Touring and Grand Touring trims upgrade to a six-speed manual. A six-speed automatic with paddle shifters is optional on all but the SV and the Sport retractable hardtop. Acceleration is brisk -- we've timed a six-speed manual Miata at 7.5 seconds for the 0-60-mph dash.

Safety

Antilock four-wheel disc brakes are standard, as are side airbags. Stability control is also available, but only as an option on the Grand Touring model. A tire-pressure monitor is available on the two top trims and comes standard if the run-flat tires are ordered.

Driving

The Miata's inline-4 pulls willingly and revs freely. It's a delightful instrument to play, especially with a manual gearbox. Although tuned for a smoother ride than before, the 2007 Mazda Miata still changes direction like a roller skate and speaks to you clearly through the steering wheel and driver seat. With a lowered top and an open road, Mazda's roadster has few equals when it comes to sheer entertainment.

Interior

Although bigger than its previous generations, the latest Miata's cockpit remains a snug fit. Still, it is comfortable enough for two on a weekend getaway. If you pack light, the 5.3-cubic-foot trunk can accommodate a few days' worth of luggage. Although simple in design, the cockpit offers richer furnishings than before, along with more storage. The manual top can be raised or lowered from the driver seat in a matter of seconds. Offering the quietness and security of a coupe, the power retractable hardtop can transform itself into a roadster in just 12 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(88%)
4(11%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
72 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 MX5 GT PRHT
Terry,11/23/2006
I have had this car for 2 days now and I love it. I'm only 5'8" so space is not a big problem even though getting in an out of a low car is interesting. I feel the car fits likes a glove. The best word to describe this car is FUN! I live in the SF Bay Area and plan to drive this everywhere including along PCH1, Napa, and Santa Cruz. Having the retractable hard top is convenient and allows me to have a quieter ride if I prefer. It also provides a sense of security vs. a soft top. Be aware that the recommended fuel octane on this car is Premium (91 octane).
Miata MX-5 GT with PRHT
Tony,12/06/2006
I only have a little over 100 miles on the car but so far I can tell you this is a true sports car. The handling is right in tune with a car of this type. Power and torque is there when you need it even with the auto transmission and paddle shifters. The ride quality is what you would expect from any good sports car. Firm! I had a 3 Series BMW before the MX-5 and it will give the BMW a run for its money in every way for about $9 grand less.
A dash of exotic for the Miata
2007 D-Blue Tan Leat,10/08/2006
Epitome of FUN,. from 1000 - 6500 rpm this 2.0 liter engine sounds suspiciously like the 3.6L boxer power plant from Porsche. The interior is much more exotic then any previous MX-5 with the dark tan/reddish leather. Just a all round fun car but it's hard to be your only car. Not great in winter. Great on gas, gets a LOT of looks. You get a $60,000 look for less than $30k. May cause younger age appearance.
Great Overall
jd,12/19/2006
I looked at a number of cars for several years. In the course of searching I narrowed my criteria to maximum value for few dollars. That eliminated Porsches, BMW's, MB's and a number of other cars. I chose the MX-5 because it was not a compromise. It drives exceptionally, the new interior is first rate, the exterior restyle is spot on and I didn't have to sell a kidney to get it. What really sold me though is that this is what a sports car is. It reminds me of what made cars so important in my life and what made me want a car that was "special". The MX-5 is special. I can race this car if I choose, modify it to make it better or leave bone stock and it's just great. It's just perfect.
See all 72 reviews of the 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
166 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
166 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
166 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is priced between $11,789 and$11,789 with odometer readings between 64458 and64458 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 55360 and55360 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring is priced between $8,541 and$8,541 with odometer readings between 93790 and93790 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,541 and mileage as low as 55360 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,883.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,878.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,830.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,833.

