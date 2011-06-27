Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews
1992 Sunburst Yellow Miata
I bought my Miata new in '92, and have never been sorry. I did loads of long-distance driving up & down Calif. when working for the state. Later took the car to England for 10 years where it was loads of fun on twisty lanes. Added supercharger, adjustable Konis, & slotted discs all around and it now goes & handles even better. Over 105K miles, and the only thing that has ever failed was a blown heater hose, long ago.
Motorcycle replacement
I decided to sell my motorcycle due to arthritis and replace it with a convertible. I had thought about buying an affordable classic, i.e. MGB, Triumph Alfa Romeo or Fiat. To cut a long story short I bought a 92 Miata SE in British racing Green with 108K on the clock. The AC had been removed and power steering replaced with non power unit. This car is in its element in narrow twisty country roads. It will out handle almost any other car on the road. It's not all about top speed or 0 to 60 times. It's all about fun to drive and it's not going to cost you and an arm and a leg.
I Love This Thing...
Living in Temecula & working in National City ( 70 mile commute ) was killing my Ridgeline, so I bought this with a rebuilt engine. This car is an absolute blast to drive. I'm getting roughly 34 miles to the gallon and am just having so much fun in it. The previous owner had maintained this car as I would, taking care of every detail. I love it so much that i'm debating on selling my Ridgeline & using this as my primary. Possibly a bad idea, but do I really need a car payment for a truck I barely drive now :)
Smiles per gallon
This car is, hands down, the best value for the money of any car. The car is bulletproof, the drivetrain is solid and reliable, maintenance is cheap and simple enough to do it yourself. This is my second Miata (first was a 1990). I keep testing the newer ones, thinking I'm going to trade it in, but I always go back to the rawer, lighter early 1990's cars. These cars are a blast to drive around town. You can wind it up, drive like a maniac, and still keep it under 60 and not draw undue attention. They are also super-fun on two lane country roads. If you have a long highway commute, it might not be the best choice, as the highway noise (mostly from other cars) gets tiresome.
Great Car
I purchased Mimi thru a private seller and friend. This is a fun and easy car to drive. Uses very little gas and cranks up like a champion. I love driving it in the late summer, fall. Easy handling, power. Overall a great car
