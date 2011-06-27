  1. Home
2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, excellent steering and handling, glass rear window.
  • Small trunk, drones during freeway trips, tight cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As much automotive fun as you can have for less than $25,000.

Vehicle overview

Financially, it certainly pays to buy in bulk. To own a big-and-bad Ford Excursion, you'll have to pay only about $5 per pound (based on MSRP for a base model). To own a lithe Mazda Miata, you'll have to pay about $9 per pound. But, hey, sometimes you just have to pay more to get the good stuff. While it seems strange to pay over $20,000 for a Miata, the price is still considerably less than those asked for roadsters like the BMW Z3, Mercedes-Benz SLK, Porsche Boxster, and Honda S2000. And while the Miata might not be able to match these cars' absolute performance numbers, it certainly equals or exceeds them with regard to the intangibles.

The Miata is about simplicity in design and operation. It's about having fun behind the wheel. It's about feeling free and young on warm summer nights. Not a serious car, the Miata, but that's part of its charm.

For 2002, the Miata receives an available in-dash six-CD changer and a perimeter theft alarm when equipped with remote keyless entry. Also new is a standard trunk light, and LS models get a new stereo with speed-sensitive volume control.

Last year, Mazda added variable valve timing to the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, bumping horsepower to 142 at 7,000 rpm and torque to 125 pound-feet at 5,000 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission drives the rear wheels, but a six-speed is optional on LS models. Any Miata can be equipped with an automatic, but if that's what you're considering, perhaps we can direct you to the cute little VW Cabrio. This is a sports car, and an automatic transmission has no business here.

Though the Miata's trunk is miniscule when compared to what can be crammed into the latest SUVs, it can handle daily commuting or weekend getaways. The shifter moves with quick and short precision and all of the switchgear is easy to reach and use. White-faced gauges with chrome rings front snug but comfortable seats, which are trimmed in black cloth on base models or a caramel-colored leather on the LS. Base Miatas have black tops, while LS versions get caramel to match their interiors. This year's Special Edition trim comes in two color schemes - Titanium Gray paint with a deep saddle brown leather interior and Blazing Yellow Mica with a black leather interior, the first ever for a Miata. Standard features on the SE include a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch Enkei alloy wheels, a 200-watt Bose sound system with an in-dash six-disc changer, and a chrome fuel filler door. Inside, the SE has a two-tone, three-spoke Nardi steering wheel; a Nardi leather shift knob and handbrake lever; white-faced gauges ringed in aluminum; and aluminum pedals, door handles and scuff plates. Mazda will produce just 1,500 Special Edition Miatas in Titanium Gray and 1,000 in Blazing Yellow Mica.

Droning trips on American interstates are not the Miata's forte, but with a lowered top and an open road, the Miata has few equals. The engine is perfectly matched to the suspension and steering, making the car a joy to pilot on curving roads. When equipped with the Suspension package (which includes items like a Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded shock absorbers), the Miata's performance envelope is wider, but some fun is lost in not being able to adjust the tail easily via the throttle.

In our opinion, you can utilize 90 percent of the Miata's abilities under normal driving conditions, while a Porsche Boxster driver is lucky to experience 60 percent of that car's potential most of the time. Toyota gives the Miata some competition with its MR2 Spyder, but that doesn't change the fact that the Miata continues to be one of the best roadsters available today.

2002 Highlights

The addition of an optional in-dash six-CD changer, a perimeter theft alarm (on models with remote keyless entry) and a standard trunk light. LS versions get a revised stereo and speed-sensitive volume control. Later in the year, a new Special Edition trim debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Roadster.
Rog,12/31/2015
SE 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I was tired of the ho hum experience of the past 40 yrs of the typical everyday cars, having grown up will cars that can lay rubber for 3 blocks and blow your mind in the quarter....family van's, company cars, rentals...yaaawwwnnn. So when the last kid was driving their own car..I bought a used Masda Mx 5 six speed roadster two years ago and absolutely love to drive again..It gets great gas mileage (much better than reported) and that is on two lane mountain roads.. Takes corners like my old Triumph cafe racer and can handle speeds over 120 without a hitch. Snow is no problem either with the M&S tires for winter driving..Went over Monarch pass last year in a blizzard. ..it has a higher ground clearance than expected, but do need to watch those big speed bumps..No mechanical issues to date. I would definitely buy another one....
Summer Car
ric387,05/28/2008
Sold a 62 T-Bird and wanted an affordable used convertible as replacement. Tan interior and manual transmission were only requirements and purpose was for a summer car and not as a daily driver. Was not a Miata fan to start with and bought one from a friend mainly because I knew it was reliable and well taken care of. Also liked the fact that it was British Racing Green and a Special Edition fully loaded. Paid half the price I expected to pay for my original choices of z4 or boxster with same age/mileage. So far, so good. Comfort above what I expected. Acceptable motor/wind noise. Fun to drive. No rattles. Look and feel very solid.
Frank's Silver Miata
fgalea,01/12/2007
Not my daily driver, a joy to drive. Can't help smiling when I'm in her and prideful when I look back at her when I walk away after a satisfying run in the sun. Even with the top up, it's fun to drive. I feel a real connection with the road and have a hard time parking her when it's time to face the real world. Never a problem. Not a powerful car but a powerful fun car.
A drivers dream
skpetter,07/19/2005
I just got my second roadster a MX5 LS and I am sorry that I waited 23 years. My first car I bought after college was a 1972 Fiat 850 Spyder that constantly made trips up and down the pacific Coast Highway. Mazda's version of the roader updates all the fun of a classic lightweight roadster with the technology of today. The transmission is fantastic and well spaced and the acceleration is fantastic. It runs well on the freeway and the only regret I have is I now live in Florida so I can't have the exprience of mountain driving up to Angelest Crest on those great winding roads to Crestline. You dont ride in his car you are one with it
See all 50 reviews of the 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

The Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

