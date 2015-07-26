Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-5 Miata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth in Red
    used

    2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth

    148,218 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,741

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    54,452 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    73,331 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    50,699 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,737

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    119,253 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,839

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    42,958 miles

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    87,386 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth in Silver
    used

    2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth

    71,351 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    58,217 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,271

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in White
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    103,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,498

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Light Green
    used

    2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    91,000 miles

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    50,206 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    52,544 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    93,790 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,541

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,987

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    55,360 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    65,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    76,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.924 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (92%)
  • 4
    (8%)
Only disappointment is price of replacement key
John,07/26/2015
LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
All things about this car are super, except the coded flip-key. Just make sure you never lose even one of the two flip keys supplied when the car was purchased new. All coded Miata replacement keys are expensive, but for some reason replacement keys for 2003-2005 Miatas are especially so. Dealers get as much as $600-$700 for a replacement key; even more if all keys are lost. One would think that antitrust/monopoly rules would come into play here. Best advice: Have a non-accessory spare key made while both factory keys are still available. Put that key and/or the second factory flip-key in a very safe place for emergencies (loss of, or damage to factory key). A list of locksmiths and various places that tried to make electronic keys that I have tried would fill a couple of pages. Finally had to bite the bullet and go to dealer to have key cut and programed for my Miata. Key was $350 at dealer (had to order), programming was $135. Dealer said that an identical key I purchased on-line ($120) was not formatted, could not be recognized by my car's computer, and thus dealer said they could not program it (already cut by one of the many locksmiths i tried, so could not be returned). Total invested, at least $605. Cost of a year's worth of headaches looking for a key and a locksmith who could program it, inestimable. Warning: Include the price of a second key in any negotiations for any used Miata that only comes with one key. Don't lose that spare key. Driving around with only one key (knowing that no locksmith seems able to replace it, if damaged or lost) can be unnerving. If the key is lost or damaged (by say, rain, dropped in water, driven over), you would have to have the car towed to the nearest Mazda dealer. And remember, key replacement and programming cost when you don't have any key is even higher. Technology and reliability markdowns are for this reason.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-5 Miata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings