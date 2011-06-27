Look, I've had three Miatas. My first, a '93 that I bought used, got rear-ended by a whisky-drinker in a pickup truck. I rushed out and bought a nearly-identical second one. When it passed 200,000 miles (going strong I might add) I started shopping for a third, which I bought today - now I own _two_ of these things. My last twelve years of car buying expresses how very, very much I like this car better than any rodomontade I might compose. But. I'm 5'11" tall, and this car fits me like a comfortable shoe. What that means if you're 6'1" or taller, or a likely regular passenger is, I'm sorry but you really need to consider cars with a couple of inches more headroom.

