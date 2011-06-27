  1. Home
2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive character, excellent steering and handling, economical to run.
  • Small trunk, drones on the freeway, tight cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the standard when it comes to delivering top-down thrills without breaking the bank.

2004 Highlights

A Mazdaspeed version of the Miata makes its debut for 2004. New 16-inch alloy wheels are available and Black Cherry Mica is a new exterior color choice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TALL PEOPLE BEWARE!!!
wkiernan,07/07/2012
Look, I've had three Miatas. My first, a '93 that I bought used, got rear-ended by a whisky-drinker in a pickup truck. I rushed out and bought a nearly-identical second one. When it passed 200,000 miles (going strong I might add) I started shopping for a third, which I bought today - now I own _two_ of these things. My last twelve years of car buying expresses how very, very much I like this car better than any rodomontade I might compose. But. I'm 5'11" tall, and this car fits me like a comfortable shoe. What that means if you're 6'1" or taller, or a likely regular passenger is, I'm sorry but you really need to consider cars with a couple of inches more headroom.
I love it!
revdll,06/06/2010
Purchased the car used with 25,000 miles. It's my daily driver in the Florida sun. I love it! Handles sharply and precisely. Rough roads produce a rough ride. Not a surprise. Zero problems.
fun but tight
jeff schwartz,09/11/2004
car drives very well: steering control is terrific, makes tight turns, brakes on a dime. Fast on highway but very noisey. cabin is very tight and uncomfortable on long drives. outer design is beautiful but front end gets beat up alot by hellen keller parkers in the city. No front bumper to stop nicks and scratches by license plate area. All around fun drive for about 1 hour and then discomfort settles in. Car is a death trap in snow, ice and slush. Car easily gets stranded on snowy days.
2004 Classic Red Miata
Jaxrolo,05/14/2009
Previously I had a 2000 Miata which was very nice. Got in a wreck so Had to buy this 2004. WOW this car is great!!! Very nice ride. great handling.
See all 78 reviews of the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Cloth 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,196.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,471.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,063.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

