2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun-to-drive character, excellent steering and handling, economical to run.
- Small trunk, drones on the freeway, tight cabin.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,219 - $8,821
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still the standard when it comes to delivering top-down thrills without breaking the bank.
2004 Highlights
A Mazdaspeed version of the Miata makes its debut for 2004. New 16-inch alloy wheels are available and Black Cherry Mica is a new exterior color choice.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wkiernan,07/07/2012
Look, I've had three Miatas. My first, a '93 that I bought used, got rear-ended by a whisky-drinker in a pickup truck. I rushed out and bought a nearly-identical second one. When it passed 200,000 miles (going strong I might add) I started shopping for a third, which I bought today - now I own _two_ of these things. My last twelve years of car buying expresses how very, very much I like this car better than any rodomontade I might compose. But. I'm 5'11" tall, and this car fits me like a comfortable shoe. What that means if you're 6'1" or taller, or a likely regular passenger is, I'm sorry but you really need to consider cars with a couple of inches more headroom.
revdll,06/06/2010
Purchased the car used with 25,000 miles. It's my daily driver in the Florida sun. I love it! Handles sharply and precisely. Rough roads produce a rough ride. Not a surprise. Zero problems.
jeff schwartz,09/11/2004
car drives very well: steering control is terrific, makes tight turns, brakes on a dime. Fast on highway but very noisey. cabin is very tight and uncomfortable on long drives. outer design is beautiful but front end gets beat up alot by hellen keller parkers in the city. No front bumper to stop nicks and scratches by license plate area. All around fun drive for about 1 hour and then discomfort settles in. Car is a death trap in snow, ice and slush. Car easily gets stranded on snowy days.
Jaxrolo,05/14/2009
Previously I had a 2000 Miata which was very nice. Got in a wreck so Had to buy this 2004. WOW this car is great!!! Very nice ride. great handling.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
