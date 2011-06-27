Vehicle overview

In today's "let the gizmos handle it" world, where some cars offer not just cruise control so advanced that it can stop the car if need be, but also a warning system that alerts a driver who starts drifting out of his lane, it's easy to forget the simple joy of fully involved driving. Should you need to be reminded, we highly recommend the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Drawing inspiration from the light and nimble British roadsters of the '60s, the Mazda Miata offers a zippy engine, go-kart-like handling, a quick-dropping top and trim, classic proportions. Unlike those old Brits, however, the dependable Miata won't leave you stranded on the side of the road cursing your bloody head off as you stare, bewildered, under the hood.

Since its debut nearly two decades ago, the Miata has won over legions of driving enthusiasts and earned accolades from auto critics and consumers alike thanks to its entertaining drive and impressive reliability record. It was fully redesigned two years ago for more comfort and performance without losing any of its elemental appeal. Last year, Mazda introduced the power-retractable hardtop (PRHT) version. The Miata PRHT offers the comfort of a coupe when its top is up as well or the full roadster experience when down. It doesn't even exact the weight penalty one may envision, as Mazda says the PRHT weighs just 70 pounds more than the ragtop.

Regardless of which version you lean toward, the ultra-nimble 2008 Mazda Miata is a fantastic choice for an affordable roadster. It does have competition -- General Motors' twins, the Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky, specifically. The Solstice and Sky possess sexier styling and more speed via available turbocharged engines, and combined, they outsell the Miata almost two to one. But in our opinion the Miata is still the superior car. Refined, balanced and eager, it's the ideal car to have when one needs to unplug from the plugged-in world.