Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania

Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with only 93k miles and a 5-Speed Manual Transmission!! This Mazda Miata is a great choice if your looking for a fun cruiser we have personally put nearly 1000 miles on this car! The silver exterior of this car is in great condition with very minimal wear present for its age likewise the premium wheels show great and still have a lot of tread left on the tires. The manual convertible top is in great condition as well and is a breeze to put up and down and also comes with a boot cover to cover it when the top is down. Throughout the dark grey cloth interior you’ll again find no abnormal wear present with the dash area console and carpeting all showing great. The previous owner did install a new aftermarket head unit which features Bluetooth/AUX/etc however the original comes with the car. The 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine runs out great the clutch feels great and we just had a new catalytic converter installed along with PA Inspections!! In addition this 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with 93k miles is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine Manual Transmission Aftermarket Stereo System Premium Wheels Power Windows Air Conditioning Current PA Inspections and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NB353910209145

Stock: 9145P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

