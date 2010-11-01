Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
- 52,544 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2003 Mazda Miata Convertible ConvertibleIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353930312357
Stock: 116500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 76,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible with Convenience Package, CD Player, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, 16 Alloy Wheels and Leatherette Seating! This One Owner Mazda has a Clean CARFAX and is in great condition inside and out. This great Miata is Strato Blue Mica Exterior with Black Leather Interior, it has 76,420 miles and comes with a 6-month/6,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks and Keyless Entry. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this fantastic Mazda MX-5 Miata. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Goodlettsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353430300634
Stock: 8583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 85,213 miles
$8,000
Kings Mazda - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. LOCAL TRADE, 2D Convertible, 16' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats. Odometer is 575 miles below market average! Sunlight Silver Metallic 2003 Mazda Miata RWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353830307604
Stock: 30307604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Hyman Bros Mitsubishi - Midlothian / Virginia
~LOCALLY OWNED~ JUST 16,000 ORIGINAL MILES~ WOW~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520222668
Stock: 19711C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- 65,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,919
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , Just had 60k service done and we just installed a new top last week.Car is flawless , One Owner Clean Car FaxPriced top 10 in a 1500 mile radius.Florida Special . Blue 2002 Mazda Miata
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353620234280
Stock: MU4688P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 54,452 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Rare Factory Package Factory Sport Suspension Package with Bilstein Shocks Factory Limited Slip Differential 6-Speed Manual and Factory Appearance group with extended side sills rear splash guards and color keyed light overlays Factory Fog Lights Leather interior and more! Gorgeous condition inside and out and finished in a unique Black Cherry Mica with Parchment Perforated Leather Good Tires Good Brakes 16 Alloy Wheels w/Locks 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Nardi Steering Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers Air Conditioning AM/FM/CD Audio System Appearance Package 1 Body-Color Side Sill Extensions Convertible roof wind blocker Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Center Armrest Front fog lights Headlamp & Taillamp Bezels Illuminated entry Large Rear Mudguards Leather steering wheel Leather-Trimmed Upholstery Panic alarm Passenger cancellable airbag Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Reclining Front Bucket Seats Remote keyless entry Speed control Sport steering wheel Sport Suspension Suspension Package Tachometer. Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry Mica 2004 Mazda Miata LS 2D Convertible RWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353840409339
Stock: 04409339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,834 miles
$8,998
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Recent Arrival! Black 2002 Mazda Miata 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic RWD ***A RARE FIND INDEED***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***LOW, LOW MILES***, ***PERHAPS THE NICEST YOU'LL FIND***, ***FRESH TRADE***, #WON'TLAST.Please contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520228101
Stock: CP5268E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 71,351 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Union Park Buick GMC - Wilmington / Delaware
This 2004 Silver Mazda Miata RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353840402990
Stock: 2450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 124,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,992
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664. 23/28 City/Highway MPG 23/28 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. RWD To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353620232626
Stock: M2006411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,555 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania
Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with only 93k miles and a 5-Speed Manual Transmission!! This Mazda Miata is a great choice if your looking for a fun cruiser we have personally put nearly 1000 miles on this car! The silver exterior of this car is in great condition with very minimal wear present for its age likewise the premium wheels show great and still have a lot of tread left on the tires. The manual convertible top is in great condition as well and is a breeze to put up and down and also comes with a boot cover to cover it when the top is down. Throughout the dark grey cloth interior you’ll again find no abnormal wear present with the dash area console and carpeting all showing great. The previous owner did install a new aftermarket head unit which features Bluetooth/AUX/etc however the original comes with the car. The 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine runs out great the clutch feels great and we just had a new catalytic converter installed along with PA Inspections!! In addition this 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with 93k miles is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine Manual Transmission Aftermarket Stereo System Premium Wheels Power Windows Air Conditioning Current PA Inspections and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353910209145
Stock: 9145P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,262 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Perfect Emerald Mica paint 2001 Mazda Miata automatic with only 121k miles and a brand new soft top with a glass rear window and defroster just installed! Power windows locks mirrors cruise JVC audio with Bluetooth amp and bass unit with USB and AUX input factory ground effects factory fog lights and factory alloy wheels! Runs and drives great! Clean Carfax clean title no rust no wrecks odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited! Only 5988.00 Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Petersburg Fl. 33709 BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY! A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! 2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353410219209
Stock: J1144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,741
Toyota of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Toyota of Seattle is Proud to offer this vehicle with. Complete Interior & Exterior Auto Detail, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Power windows.23/28 City/Highway MPGwww.toyotaofseattle.com - 206.382.4300 Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Seattle Metropolitan area. *All vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business day. All financing is subject to credit approval. All new vehicle's One Price include dealer discount and customer cash (if applicable). CUSTOMER CASH OFFER MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH APR OR LEASE OFFERS. See Toyota of Seattle for details. Price excludes tax, title and license. Interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion) is negotiable. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Before purchasing a vehicle, please verify any information, accessories, equipment and/or price in question with a dealership sales consultant prior to the sale of this vehicle. **Based on 2018 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353850411349
Stock: 204280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 71,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,757
Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina
* 2001 ** Mazda * * MX-5 Miata * * Base * Get ready to go for a ride in this 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base, which comes equipped with a a leather interior. It has a timeless pure white exterior and a tan interior. You can trust this convertible because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle...Priorities for Life-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353910208559
Stock: P000025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Local trade! Recent tires, Sony stereo with Bluetooth phone and audio. Manual transmission. Clean CarFax! Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F260101443
Stock: 1882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,699 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,737
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Contact Lester Glenn Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience.It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mazda MX-5 Miata. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring.This Mazda MX-5 Miata is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Buick GMC offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8830.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F760118612
Stock: 6011861C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 119,253 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,839
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2006 Mazda Miata Grand Touring Galaxy Gray Mica RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V 24/30 City/Highway MPG Tan Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tan Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F660116656
Stock: PM2467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 42,958 miles
$11,495
Auto Lenders of Lakewood - Lakewood / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Galaxy Gray Mica 2006 Mazda Miata Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive RWD Well Equipped with, Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Black Cloth.24/30 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F260101507
Stock: 60101507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 55,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,710
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
YES !!! This is the Right Miata!!! Special Edition!!!! 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Leather Seats, Original Premium Wheels, Original Paint with tons of Extras!!! This Mazda was Serviced here and passes our Service Inspection with Flying Colors!!! This is a RARE Miata with ULTRA LOW LOW Miles!!! Call Us Today! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Speed Manual Transmission !!! Four wheel independent Suspension, Front fog lights, Leather Seat Trim, Premium audio system, Speed-sensing steering, Wood Parking Brake Handle, Wood Shift Knob. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RWD ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.leejohnson.com or dial 425-827-0521 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3534Y0146644
Stock: 614999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
