Consumer Rating
(49)
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, excellent steering and handling, glass rear window.
  • Small trunk, drones during freeway trips, over $20,000 MSRP base price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As much fun as you can have while driving with your pants on.

Vehicle overview

Financially, it certainly pays to buy in bulk. To own a big-and-bad Ford Excursion, you'll have to pay only about $5 per pound (based on MSRP for a base model). To own a lithe 2001 Mazda Miata, you'll have to pay close to $9 per pound. But hey, sometimes you just have to pay more to get the good stuff. While it seems strange to pay over $20,000 for a Miata, the price is still considerably less than those asked for roadsters like the BMW Z3, Mercedes-Benz SLK, Porsche Boxster, and Honda S2000. And while the Miata might not be able to match these cars' absolute performance numbers, it certainly equals or exceeds them with regard to the intangibles.

The Miata is about simplicity in design and operation. It's about having fun behind the wheel. It's about feeling free and young on warm summer nights. Not a serious car, the Miata, but that's part of its charm.

For 2001, the Miata receives its most thorough updating since its redesign in 1999. The exterior gains new headlights, a restyled front bumper and fascia, a new five-point air inlet, and an improved boot cover. Mazda has added variable valve timing to the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, bumping horsepower to 155 at 7,000 rpm and torque to 125 foot-pounds at 5,000 rpm. The six-speed manual transmission, previously available only on a couple of special limited edition models, is now an option on the Miata LS. Equipped with the six-speed transmission, a 2001 Miata LS should be the fastest Miata ever.

Though the Miata's trunk is miniscule when compared to what can be crammed into the latest SUVs, it can handle daily commuting or weekend getaways. The shifter moves with quick and short precision and all of the switchgear is easy to reach and use. For 2001, the interior features new white-faced gauges with chrome rings, new seats, new interior materials, revised positions for the cupholder and power door-lock switch, and a new modular audio system.

Droning trips on American interstates are not the Miata's forte. But with a lowered top and an open road, the Miata has few equals. The engine is perfectly matched to the suspension and steering, making the car a joy to pilot on curving roads. When equipped with the suspension package (which includes items like a Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded shock absorbers), the Miata's performance envelope is wider, but some fun is lost in not being able to adjust the tail easily via the throttle.

In our opinion, you can utilize 90 percent of the Miata's abilities under normal driving conditions, while a Porsche Boxster driver is lucky to experience 60 percent of that car's potential most of the time. Toyota will give the '01 Miata some tough competition with its new MR2 Spyder, but that won't change the fact that the Miata continues to be one of the best roadsters available today.

2001 Highlights

For 2001, the Miata receives a host of minor changes. Horsepower has been increased, and a six-speed manual transmission is now optional on the Miata LS. Both the exterior and interior have been updated and there are four new exterior colors. Regular Miatas now have 15-inch wheels as standard equipment, while both the Miata LS and cars equipped with the optional suspension package get 16-inch wheels. Safety and security are improved via seatbelt pre-tensioners, improved ABS, an engine immobilizer, an internal trunk release and optional keyless remote (standard on Miata LS).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
49 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buy 2, they're small
runsincircles,09/27/2010
Like other reviewers on this post, I love this car. I had a 1991 Miata and loved it and cried the day I sold it. 16 years later I found a pristine BRG SE with a matching hardtop and bought it on the spot. The dealership had it inside with the new Miatas, so I had a chance to compare them visually. I was truly disappointed with the 2009 Miata's interior..cheap plastic and the long strip of fake chrome over the glove box didn't ring my bell. I compared it to my 2001 interior, nothing can touch the beauty of the wood steering wheel, gear shift knob and tan leather seats. Handling is superb and the 6 speed tranny is a joy to shift (Amsoil gear shift oil eliminated my 3rd gear crunch.)
Best car ever!
miata_coastie,09/08/2013
I bought my 01 LS Miata as my first car. Mine is an LS with a 6-speed which makes it feel even sportier! I bought it as a fun but temporary car until I was able to upgrade to something with more power, but I've fallen in love. The car is so light that when paired with my summer performance tires I can fly around corners! So far I have an aftermarket intake and exhaust and it sounds AMAZING! For those who want more power there are an endless amount of aftermarket parts for it from the intake and exhaust like I have to turbo's and even V-8's! Best car ever! NEVER getting rid of it! FYI if anyone's looking for an autocross car, look no further!
Buy 2, they're small
nigel,11/17/2010
If you are now looking at these reviews, chances are you are considering buying a used miata. Here is my advice. Buy it! Fantastic reliability, exceptional handling, beautiful to behold. Average mpg 30. What's not to like?
My first vehicle purchased
ihanson,03/04/2013
I flew across country (MN to AZ) to pick up my silver 2001 LS with 17" rims, chrome style bar and leather interior, and most importantly a rust free body. I drove it the 2,000 miles home in February with no issues and it has been a champ back here since then. I had been looking at something fun to drive that didn't need to be that practical since I have a '97 Buick with 200k+ miles that's still running strong to fill in as my winter car. This Miata will take the pressure off the Regal and is WAY more fun to drive. I regularly go on rides purely for pleasure, and blasting the tunes from an iPod through a tape adapter works just fine for those jaunts.
See all 49 reviews of the 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata
More About This Model

For the past 12 years, you've been the belle of the ball, with everyone praising your beauty, sharpness and wit. Yet a mysterious new contender in the form of the Toyota MR2 Spyder comes your way, certainly not a looker like you are; it's one of those who get by with sheer force of personality, and with plenty of other goodies to avert those once adoring fans away from your countenance. What to do? Should you Gilooly the competition? Mope around in the vestiges of your former glory, like a vehicular Miss Havisham?

If the Miata were a woman, it would be a "Rules" girl. Get a makeover, inject more vavoom into its life, and basically become "a creature unlike any other." And get on with life.

The 2001 Miata emerges from a day at the spa refreshed and rejuvenated. One chilly September afternoon, we had a chance to test-drive the slightly improved Miata around the mist-shrouded foothills of the Cascade mountain range.

Of course, there isn't much room for improvement. Since its inception, the Miata has almost single-handedly revived interest in two-seat roadsters and injected a bit of vibrancy into the charcoal-gray decade of the '90s. Now, almost every maker has a roadster in their stable or are planning for one, and you can bet that they're looking to the Miata for inspiration. The '99 redesign was brilliant, improving upon every aspect of the already excellent previous iteration.

The 2001 model further ameliorates a terrific car by tweaking it up a notch, resulting in a slightly raunchier, sexier version. The big news here is the 15 horsepower increase, thanks to variable valve timing (VVT) and a boost in the compression ratio from 9.5:1 to 10.0:1.

Although a somewhat flatter torque band and a more sonorous exhaust note (imagine Haley Joel Osment after the ravages of puberty) does ensue, we can't say that the added power makes a huge impact on the day-to-day driver.

You see, peak horsepower is reached at 7,000 rpm, up from the previous 6,500 rpm, and you really have to flog it in order to engage the VVT. Once you get it up to the peak range, get ready to shift up—the rev limiter kicks in at 7,200 rpm. That's 200 rpm to diddle with, folks, and unless you've got super-dexterous toes with which to minutely stroke the throttle, you're not going to enjoy it all that much.

But you didn't buy your Miata to win the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, did you? No, you bought it for its commonplace vivaciousness, an everyday car with a lot of verve. Its excellent road manners bespeak not of refinement but of exhilaration, of fitting into a machine perfectly and having it do exactly what you want it to, or, as Mazda pundits put it, "oneness between the horse and rider."

In that, it excels. Its pert engine response is joyously raucous. Although still buzzy, the Miata never claimed to shield you from the sensory assault of the daily commute. But boy, will you feel alive afterwards.

The ride from the front and rear independent double-wishbone suspension is as taut as ever. The suspension package that you can opt for in the base Miata enhances road feel and structural integrity with a strut tower brace, Bilstein shocks, a Torsen limited-slip differential and 16-inch alloys.

Step up to the LS and you'll lack the Bilsteins, but you'll get the choice to purchase ABS with electric brake-force distribution, a worthy $550 option. They enhance what are already excellent disc brakes, the sizes of which have been increased to handle the increase in horses.

If you opt for the versions with the new 16-inch wheels, and the incumbent strut tower brace, you'll notice a sharper turn-in, due to bending stiffness that's been improved by 16 percent and torsional rigidity increased by 22 percent. The new numbers for models with the standard 15-inch wheels (up from 14s in 2000) ain't too shabby either; they are increased 13 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Yet cowl shake is still evident, as both structures jiggled over small-sized bumps in the road.

Speaking of balance, the weight ratio is now a perfect 50/50 as a result of numerous subtle changes, including the use of lighter componentry for the front headlights, rather than the 52/48 front-bias of the 2000 model. And what a joy it is to pitch the Miata into a curve—steering is still precise, sharp and direct. Though it lacked the telepathic feel of an MR2 Spyder, it's pretty much point-and-shoot.

Oh yeah, did we mention that the LS also has the option for a six-speed gearbox? Although we think that it needs more overdrive in order to keep the revs and NVH down (it still revved at 3,500 doing 70 on the highway) and adds a hefty 155 pounds to the welterweight, it will behave in a more couth manner while rolling on the highway than the standard five-speed.

You can also get a four-speed automatic transmission, but take it from someone who got stuck driving one—it really detracts from the whole raison d'etre of a Miata. Porquoi? You've got to drive one to understand, but there is something so pleasing about the Miata's manual that is unlike any other. The shifter fits perfectly into the hand, the engagements are razor sharp, the response immediate.

The exterior receives a nip and a tuck, as the front fascia sees a subtle alteration, with a more angular front air inlet. Although it supposedly adopts a five-point pentagon shape that is the trademark of Mazda products, it still seems like an obtuse rectangle. The headlights are slightly larger as are the taillights, but the changes are understated as to preserve the already graceful lines of the Miata.

Another advantage over that other low-end roadster is that the Miata is a more livable car. Not only can you pack a week's worth of groceries into the 5.1 cubic feet of trunk space (compare that to the niggling 2.8 cubic feet for the MR2), you don't have to defend its looks to every aesthete who points at your car and chortles.

Inside, you'll notice new, handsome white-faced gauges surrounded by chrome rings with numbers that glow red at night. There's a new black cloth material for the base Miata's seats, and the leather in the LS is now perforated, in case you get bored while sitting in traffic—you can count the holes!

This driver was able to get perfectly comfortable in the seats of the 1999 Miata, as well as the "sportier" new driver's seat. The center console has been redesigned so that it doesn't have to be opened if you happen to have a Snapple in your possession. Previously, an opened console meant irate driver—it got in the way of the shifting—and a drink will still do so, only to a lesser extent.

The beauty of the Miata lies in its minimalism. About the only options you can choose are the ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, a hardtop, cassette player, mud guards and spoiler. But it still offers much for the money.

Get the base Miata, and you'll receive standard power steering, antenna, windows and mirrors; a NARDI steering wheel; air conditioning; windblocker; fog lights; CD player; and of course, the all-important glass rear window with defogger which the skinflints over at BMW and Porsche can't ante up.

Step up to the LS and you've got good quality leather, cruise control, power doors locks with remote keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, strut tower brace and a Bose. LS options include the aforementioned six-speed and ABS. And don't forget, all Miata tops are locked by an idiot-proof latch that takes 8 seconds to open and 10 to close.

Sure, two-seat convertibles have limited appeal. They lack functionality, and for those who shun non-recirculated air, it's more of a pain than pleasure to ride in it. For those who do relish the thought of mussed hairdos, sun-, wind-, and hair-burn, and the exhilaration of living an unfiltered life, the Miata is one of the best drop tops this side of $30,000. We figure that there's gotta be a reason why the Miata seems to be the transport of choice for numerous auto weenies, as well as the fact that Guinness World Records hails it as the best-selling roadster of all time. Yup, it's right there in the record book next to the five-nippled man.

Zoom zoom.

Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and Special Edition 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

