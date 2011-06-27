Vehicle overview

It's been two decades since the first Mazda Miata wowed the general public and critics alike with its elegant simplicity, grin-inducing performance and budget-friendly price. An instant hit, the Miata singularly fed a hunger for sprightly two-seat convertibles that had otherwise gone unsated for many years.

The Miata has seen many updates and additions over the years, but it has held on to its core principles with dogged determination. The 2010 Mazda Miata continues the original formula of light weight, engaging driving dynamics, simplicity and, above all, fun. This year sees little in the way of change, which is a good thing since the Miata is still considered one of the best roadsters to ever hit the pavement.

Under the hood is a 167-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. While 167 hp might not sound like much in today's world of 270-hp family sedans, it's also tasked with motivating less metal -- a base Miata weighs only about 2,500 pounds. The power-retractable hardtop model weighs a bit more, but in return it grants extra top-up security and noise reduction. No matter what Miata you choose, you'll get lively performance, a decent complement of features and respectable comfort for all but the largest of drivers.

All of this combines to make the Miata our favorite affordable roadster. It also happens to be just about the only affordable roadster on the market for 2010. All three of the Miata's main competitors -- the Honda S2000, Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky -- have been discontinued. Previously, a lightly equipped base version of the BMW Z4 roadster was a higher-end rival, but its subsequent redesign and price increase have pushed the Z4 into a much higher price bracket.

For alternatives, you'll need to expand your search to other, larger sporting convertibles. Cars like the Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper convertibles offer many creature comforts and plenty of personality, but they can't match the 2010 Mazda Miata's simplicity and agility. For a fun, zippy and affordable roadster that provides plenty of top-down enjoyment, the Miata is the best out there. Twenty years, it seems, have done nothing to diminish this cheeky car's great appeal.