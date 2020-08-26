Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    75,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  • 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    54,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    66,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    147,218 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    36,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    126,762 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    118,526 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    62,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

    55,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,710

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    52,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,647

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    79,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    71,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,989

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Silver
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    93,555 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    121,262 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in White
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    71,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,757

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    39,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,675

    $2,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    33,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,888

    $1,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    21,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
1992 Sunburst Yellow Miata
John @ WEM,09/07/2010
I bought my Miata new in '92, and have never been sorry. I did loads of long-distance driving up & down Calif. when working for the state. Later took the car to England for 10 years where it was loads of fun on twisty lanes. Added supercharger, adjustable Konis, & slotted discs all around and it now goes & handles even better. Over 105K miles, and the only thing that has ever failed was a blown heater hose, long ago.
