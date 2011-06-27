1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,547 - $3,600
1995 Highlights
Option packages are revised, and a gorgeous M-Edition with Merlot Mica paint, tan top, tan leather interior and 15-inch BBS rims is available.
M2,09/26/2010
The Miata and I became acquainted in the early spring last year. I immediately fell in love. There have not been any mechanical breakdowns on this high mileage machine (198,000 so far). I have added a few inexpensive handling improvements (lowered shocks/springs, strut bar, sway bars front and rear, and new performance tires). These have brought the car alive! There have been a few more reconditioning items that I have added to make the ride more enjoyable but this car although not fast handles the mountains around here like nothing else! Lots of fun to be had while still doing less than jail worthy speeds. I love the old Miata.
RDLundy,02/10/2010
Her name is Whitney and she is beauty! I have loved her from the first time I saw her! She is fun to drive and just my size! For years my sisters (All drive large cars) have questioned my decision not to buy another cars. 1. Theres no need! Whitney provides everything I want in a car. 2. Gas is too damn high! I get 27 miles to the gallon! 3. When we all get together, my car is left at home. Only two seats so not good for carpools or designated driving! 4. NO CAR PAYMENT FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS! Need I say more?
Themisfitjoe,09/13/2007
My baby, my first car. And what more can I say that hasn't been said. If you're a young male owner many people will criticize you for maintaining possession of the car, but do not heed their words. Most stock cars don't corner like a Miata, and with such little weight the car is very nimble. I've had this car for just over 3 years now, and it won't be my last, but I do plan on keeping my baby for awhile, because it's so much fun to drive, especially in sunny Florida. And though the RX-7 and others are better at it, drifting in this car is still lots of fun, at sponsored Drift Days. One downside is that it is a pain to work on, and at least mine breaks down often, but it is 13+ y.o
Andy,05/16/2009
Fun and reliable car. Averaged about 30mpg in combined city/highway driving. Regular gas. The interior is a bit cramped if you have long legs. The cigarette lighter may hit your knee. I have put about 130k miles on this car. It still has the original front suspension components, alternator and many other components. I only had problems (initially) with the clutch pump and head gasket. After their replacement - at about 100k miles - I've had no further problems with these items. Very reliable and fun car. Highly recommended. I just bought a 2001 model to replace this one. You'll love this car.
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6500 rpm
