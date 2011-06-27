My baby, my first car. And what more can I say that hasn't been said. If you're a young male owner many people will criticize you for maintaining possession of the car, but do not heed their words. Most stock cars don't corner like a Miata, and with such little weight the car is very nimble. I've had this car for just over 3 years now, and it won't be my last, but I do plan on keeping my baby for awhile, because it's so much fun to drive, especially in sunny Florida. And though the RX-7 and others are better at it, drifting in this car is still lots of fun, at sponsored Drift Days. One downside is that it is a pain to work on, and at least mine breaks down often, but it is 13+ y.o

