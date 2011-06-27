  1. Home
1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Option packages are revised, and a gorgeous M-Edition with Merlot Mica paint, tan top, tan leather interior and 15-inch BBS rims is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
23 reviews
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old dog still hunts!
M2,09/26/2010
The Miata and I became acquainted in the early spring last year. I immediately fell in love. There have not been any mechanical breakdowns on this high mileage machine (198,000 so far). I have added a few inexpensive handling improvements (lowered shocks/springs, strut bar, sway bars front and rear, and new performance tires). These have brought the car alive! There have been a few more reconditioning items that I have added to make the ride more enjoyable but this car although not fast handles the mountains around here like nothing else! Lots of fun to be had while still doing less than jail worthy speeds. I love the old Miata.
I Love my car!!!!!!!!!
RDLundy,02/10/2010
Her name is Whitney and she is beauty! I have loved her from the first time I saw her! She is fun to drive and just my size! For years my sisters (All drive large cars) have questioned my decision not to buy another cars. 1. Theres no need! Whitney provides everything I want in a car. 2. Gas is too damn high! I get 27 miles to the gallon! 3. When we all get together, my car is left at home. Only two seats so not good for carpools or designated driving! 4. NO CAR PAYMENT FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS! Need I say more?
Nothing like a go-kart on steroids
Themisfitjoe,09/13/2007
My baby, my first car. And what more can I say that hasn't been said. If you're a young male owner many people will criticize you for maintaining possession of the car, but do not heed their words. Most stock cars don't corner like a Miata, and with such little weight the car is very nimble. I've had this car for just over 3 years now, and it won't be my last, but I do plan on keeping my baby for awhile, because it's so much fun to drive, especially in sunny Florida. And though the RX-7 and others are better at it, drifting in this car is still lots of fun, at sponsored Drift Days. One downside is that it is a pain to work on, and at least mine breaks down often, but it is 13+ y.o
Lotsa Miles
Andy,05/16/2009
Fun and reliable car. Averaged about 30mpg in combined city/highway driving. Regular gas. The interior is a bit cramped if you have long legs. The cigarette lighter may hit your knee. I have put about 130k miles on this car. It still has the original front suspension components, alternator and many other components. I only had problems (initially) with the clutch pump and head gasket. After their replacement - at about 100k miles - I've had no further problems with these items. Very reliable and fun car. Highly recommended. I just bought a 2001 model to replace this one. You'll love this car.
See all 23 reviews of the 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and M-Edition 2dr Convertible.

