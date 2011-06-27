  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Limited Edition available with black paint and red leather interior; just 1,500 were produced. Yellow dropped from paint roster. Tan roof and leather interior optional on red and white cars. A 130-watt Sensory Sound System is newly optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(96%)
4(4%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Second most fun you can have
Husker Fan,08/08/2009
I'm the third owner having bought the car in Sept 02 with 33k on it. In 7 years and 30k miles all it's required has been regular maintenance and a set of tires. Have had an MG, Austin Healey, Alfa Spider and a Sunbeam Tiger and several Mustangs a Firebird and some BMWs. The Miata isn't the most practical but it's the most fun for the least money and the greatest reliability. I'm 6'2, 185 and 60 years old. I fit it in it fine and don't need a break until we've gone for a couple hours. Buy one if you can find one with decent miles in good shape.
To Much Fun / Like an Anvil Reliability
a knesal,10/10/2008
I finally acquired my 1993 Miata 2005 after lusting for one since 89. No disappointments. Couldn't live with out one now. Fun! Still has that Zoom! Still has that universal attractiveness. People still ask what it is with a big smile on their faces. The best thing after the fun factor is the mileage 28-31 MPG in town, and 39-41 MPG on the hwy. Just turned in a 40.30 MPG from a trip through mountains with a lot of twisties and elevation changes. Reliability? 140k+ miles with the original clutch and rear brakes. I have a hardtop which is essential to year round use here in Puddle Town (Portland, Or.). Buy the best one you can find. Consider a hardtop. Happy Zooming!!!
New Thrills
Rick,07/25/2007
Just weeks ago, we realized one of our mid-life fantasies with the purchase of our 1993 Miata. We are can't quite wipe the smile off our faces as we zoom-zoom through the North Georgia mountains in our road-hugging roadster. Right price, well maintained - and named "Stella".
LOVE MY RAGTOP!!!!
sally gooden,07/31/2009
Wanted one for about 2 years...finally took the plunge!! Bought it for a toy but can't stay out of it!! Mt husband & I put a new top on!! Looks great!! SOOOOOOOOO much fun!!!
See all 25 reviews of the 1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata

