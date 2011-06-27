I'm the third owner having bought the car in Sept 02 with 33k on it. In 7 years and 30k miles all it's required has been regular maintenance and a set of tires. Have had an MG, Austin Healey, Alfa Spider and a Sunbeam Tiger and several Mustangs a Firebird and some BMWs. The Miata isn't the most practical but it's the most fun for the least money and the greatest reliability. I'm 6'2, 185 and 60 years old. I fit it in it fine and don't need a break until we've gone for a couple hours. Buy one if you can find one with decent miles in good shape.

Read more