1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,634
Used MX-5 Miata for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Special edition painted British Racing Green; 4,000 units produced. ABS is a new option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wmshub,01/27/2011
In 1991, fresh out of college, I bought a Miata. I figured that I may be married with kids when I buy my next car, so this was my one chance to buy an impractical sportscar. I test drove a bunch, the Miata wasn't the fastest but it was easily the most fun to drive, so that was that. It's been a great car! Not only has it been a lot of fun, with great handling and a peppy feel, but it's been incredibly reliable. Other than regular maintenance, the only problem has been a replacement of the clutch cylinders. Now here I am, 20 years later, this is still the only car I've ever owned and it's running strong.
mx5mama,03/09/2002
This is an extremely easy car to work on. I am a woman with no mechanical experience. I've done all my own repair work. It is a blast to drive, very reliable. Tons of accessories you can buy, and Miata clubs everywhere. It's kindof like a little cult.
face60,08/01/2014
I purchased my 91 Miata MX5 a year ago with 89,000 miles on it. My intentions where to restore the car within a reasonable budget and this has been accomplished. I had new front custom bumper added with new driver side fender, and trim mold plate in the rear replaced. I also had new timing belt, water pump, spark plugs, spark plug wires, front and rear axle, cv joints, upper and lower bearings replaced, radiator flushed, and painted As well as a new canvas soft top, Bluetooth radio, new seats and interior trim replaced. My total with the purchase of the vehicle came to $3,800 give or take a few dollars. The car is now mechanically and aesthetically sound for a very reasonable amount.
Becca,07/07/2006
Hubby presented this little hummer to me 16 years ago and I have loved it ever since. I am always getting praise and nice comments from people everywhere I go. It costs $7 to fill it up and I can go almost forever...whoooee! I had to buy some Beach Boy CD's when I first got it because no rock 'n roll music was capable of expressing or understanding my feelings when I "gaaazoom" down the highway with my hair blowing about wildly. It's a very dependable car and amazingly gutsy. With 26,800 miles on it, the most I have needed on it was oil changes, tire rotated, new tires, lubes, and antifreeze system cleanout. This is one of my greatest cars-too bad we have so many icy roads where we live.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6