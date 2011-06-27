  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,634
Used MX-5 Miata for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Special edition painted British Racing Green; 4,000 units produced. ABS is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After owning it for 20 years, still a great car!
wmshub,01/27/2011
In 1991, fresh out of college, I bought a Miata. I figured that I may be married with kids when I buy my next car, so this was my one chance to buy an impractical sportscar. I test drove a bunch, the Miata wasn't the fastest but it was easily the most fun to drive, so that was that. It's been a great car! Not only has it been a lot of fun, with great handling and a peppy feel, but it's been incredibly reliable. Other than regular maintenance, the only problem has been a replacement of the clutch cylinders. Now here I am, 20 years later, this is still the only car I've ever owned and it's running strong.
Best Car I've ever owned.
mx5mama,03/09/2002
This is an extremely easy car to work on. I am a woman with no mechanical experience. I've done all my own repair work. It is a blast to drive, very reliable. Tons of accessories you can buy, and Miata clubs everywhere. It's kindof like a little cult.
Fantastic car that is very fun to drive.
face60,08/01/2014
I purchased my 91 Miata MX5 a year ago with 89,000 miles on it. My intentions where to restore the car within a reasonable budget and this has been accomplished. I had new front custom bumper added with new driver side fender, and trim mold plate in the rear replaced. I also had new timing belt, water pump, spark plugs, spark plug wires, front and rear axle, cv joints, upper and lower bearings replaced, radiator flushed, and painted As well as a new canvas soft top, Bluetooth radio, new seats and interior trim replaced. My total with the purchase of the vehicle came to $3,800 give or take a few dollars. The car is now mechanically and aesthetically sound for a very reasonable amount.
Love of my Life :o))
Becca,07/07/2006
Hubby presented this little hummer to me 16 years ago and I have loved it ever since. I am always getting praise and nice comments from people everywhere I go. It costs $7 to fill it up and I can go almost forever...whoooee! I had to buy some Beach Boy CD's when I first got it because no rock 'n roll music was capable of expressing or understanding my feelings when I "gaaazoom" down the highway with my hair blowing about wildly. It's a very dependable car and amazingly gutsy. With 26,800 miles on it, the most I have needed on it was oil changes, tire rotated, new tires, lubes, and antifreeze system cleanout. This is one of my greatest cars-too bad we have so many icy roads where we live.
See all 30 reviews of the 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Special 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,598.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,377.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,434.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

