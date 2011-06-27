In 1991, fresh out of college, I bought a Miata. I figured that I may be married with kids when I buy my next car, so this was my one chance to buy an impractical sportscar. I test drove a bunch, the Miata wasn't the fastest but it was easily the most fun to drive, so that was that. It's been a great car! Not only has it been a lot of fun, with great handling and a peppy feel, but it's been incredibly reliable. Other than regular maintenance, the only problem has been a replacement of the clutch cylinders. Now here I am, 20 years later, this is still the only car I've ever owned and it's running strong.

