Vehicle overview

The 2015 Mazda Miata has stood the test of time. While other small, affordable roadsters have come and gone, the Miata is still going strong. To commemorate the car's 25th anniversary, Mazda has introduced a special-edition car loaded with all the options. But even in base form, there is still a lot to love about the Miata.

Through the years, Mazda hasn't forgotten about the MX-5's primary mission: It is still a fantastic driver's car. It feels connected to the road thanks to a light, well-balanced chassis and plenty of steering feel. The Miata isn't all that powerful, but it is exceedingly fun to drive quickly, especially when you string together a series of corners. And thanks to the available retractable hardtop, the Miata is relatively comfortable and livable for daily commutes as well.

Of course, when you get a small two-seat roadster, practicality suffers, and that's the Miata's biggest drawback. If you're tall, getting comfortable inside could be a struggle. Long vacations may be difficult, too, as the trunk is laughably small and you'll have a hard time fitting anything more than a few small bags. Don't expect too many creature comforts on the inside, either. Even in Grand Touring trim, the Edmunds.com "B" rated Miata's interior is nothing special to look at and hard plastic surfaces are plentiful. Bluetooth is only available on the higher trim levels, and items like a USB input and navigation system aren't available at all. On the other hand, some buyers may appreciate the simplicity of this cockpit, and of course, some of these issues will be addressed in the redesigned 2016 MX-5 Miata.

As far as direct rivals go, Mazda's Miata competes in a segment of one. The 2015 Scion FR-S promises excellent driving dynamics, a bit more power and a low starting price, but it is still only available as a hardtop four-seat coupe. The Mini Cooper and Fiat 500 are available as convertibles and they're a bit better equipped than the Miata (and with two more seats), but neither is as much fun to drive.

While the hatchback and sedan segments are filled with picks for the shopper seeking a car that's both entertaining and supremely affordable, in the convertible segment, just one model fills the bill. A blast to drive and easy on the wallet, the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the only choice for the shopper seeking a model that delivers budget-friendly, drop-top driving excitement.