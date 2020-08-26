Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-5 Miata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    33,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,888

    $1,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    21,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    32,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,176

    $3,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    56,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,250

    $2,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    7,658 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    7,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,536

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    2,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,990

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    6,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,499

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    21,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    8,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,988

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    16,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,977

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    28,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,988

    $662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    38,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    6,135 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,590

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    7,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,777

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    4,695 miles

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    27,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    15,429 miles

    $22,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.759 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
My new 2016 MX-5 miata GT - just plain fun
Heidi,02/14/2016
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
First, I am very happy with this fun little convertible. I've had convertibles before, and really enjoyed my old Honda S2000. Currently have a Mazda CX-5. It was time for another little fun convertible and I chose the 2016 Miata GT, manual. I bought the 2016 Miata Grand Touring 2 months ago. It is so nice to drive with the top down! It is quick, fun and most importantly, a great value. There are not very many convertible out there in the sub-$35k range and I'm happy to say I got an outstanding price! I am giving the car 5 stars, however the interior is so poorly designed it is puzzling. All of the things you might want to touch are behind the seat - storage & cup holders in particular since there seems to be room forward for a small glove box. Also the tiny little storage area behind the manual shift is so thin and shallow I'm not sure why its there. It's not wide enough to fit anything other than sun glasses. Too bad it is not wide enough to fit my iPod! The entertainment system and sound is very good, especially for a convertible. I'm not sure yet whether I'll be happy with not being able to use the touch screen while in motion, and have been adjusting to not looking down at the entertainment knobs when not using the steering wheel controls. The Nav system took a bit of getting used to as is a different system than the CX-5, but is much more accurate. All in all, it is a spirited, absolutely fun car. And regardless of my interior design comments, bottom line..Can't beat the value for the price!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-5 Miata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.