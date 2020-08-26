Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
239 listings
- 33,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,888$1,936 Below Market
- 21,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900$1,439 Below Market
- 32,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,176$3,107 Below Market
- 56,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,250$2,189 Below Market
- 7,658 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,950
- 7,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,536$837 Below Market
- 2,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,990$1,382 Below Market
- 6,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,499
- 21,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
- 8,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,988$1,066 Below Market
- 16,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,977
- 28,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,988$662 Below Market
- 38,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$579 Below Market
- 6,135 milesDelivery Available*
$22,590
- 7,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,777
- 4,695 miles
$24,998
- 27,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
- 15,429 miles
$22,998
Heidi,02/14/2016
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
First, I am very happy with this fun little convertible. I've had convertibles before, and really enjoyed my old Honda S2000. Currently have a Mazda CX-5. It was time for another little fun convertible and I chose the 2016 Miata GT, manual. I bought the 2016 Miata Grand Touring 2 months ago. It is so nice to drive with the top down! It is quick, fun and most importantly, a great value. There are not very many convertible out there in the sub-$35k range and I'm happy to say I got an outstanding price! I am giving the car 5 stars, however the interior is so poorly designed it is puzzling. All of the things you might want to touch are behind the seat - storage & cup holders in particular since there seems to be room forward for a small glove box. Also the tiny little storage area behind the manual shift is so thin and shallow I'm not sure why its there. It's not wide enough to fit anything other than sun glasses. Too bad it is not wide enough to fit my iPod! The entertainment system and sound is very good, especially for a convertible. I'm not sure yet whether I'll be happy with not being able to use the touch screen while in motion, and have been adjusting to not looking down at the entertainment knobs when not using the steering wheel controls. The Nav system took a bit of getting used to as is a different system than the CX-5, but is much more accurate. All in all, it is a spirited, absolutely fun car. And regardless of my interior design comments, bottom line..Can't beat the value for the price!
