Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,341
|$36,486
|$39,538
|Clean
|$31,677
|$34,672
|$37,569
|Average
|$28,349
|$31,042
|$33,631
|Rough
|$25,020
|$27,413
|$29,692
Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,712
|$34,428
|$37,066
|Clean
|$30,129
|$32,716
|$35,220
|Average
|$26,964
|$29,291
|$31,528
|Rough
|$23,798
|$25,867
|$27,836
Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,034
|$37,446
|$41,716
|Clean
|$31,386
|$35,583
|$39,638
|Average
|$28,088
|$31,858
|$35,483
|Rough
|$24,790
|$28,134
|$31,328
Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,585
|$33,488
|$36,304
|Clean
|$29,058
|$31,822
|$34,496
|Average
|$26,005
|$28,491
|$30,880
|Rough
|$22,952
|$25,160
|$27,264
Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,614
|$39,842
|$42,976
|Clean
|$34,787
|$37,861
|$40,836
|Average
|$31,132
|$33,897
|$36,555
|Rough
|$27,476
|$29,934
|$32,274
Estimated values
2015 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,922
|$31,502
|$35,929
|Clean
|$25,579
|$29,936
|$34,140
|Average
|$22,891
|$26,802
|$30,561
|Rough
|$20,204
|$23,669
|$26,982