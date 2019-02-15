Used 2015 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 36,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,998$4,013 Below Market
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CZ2F8V84680
Stock: 18344355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,998$3,196 Below Market
Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Jaguar XJ includes: Total Value: $430. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Tires Rotated, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Cooled Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Jaguar XJL Portfolio with Polaris White exterior and Bordeaux/Bordeaux interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 340 HP at 6500 RPM*. 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Was $29,998. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'The Jaguar image is one of effortless pace, and the 2015 XJ's gracious road manners don't disappoint.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ6F8V88277
Stock: CL2341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 44,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,453$1,343 Below Market
Bob Swope Ford - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2015 Jaguar XJ in Ultimate Black Metallic is a great choice and features: ***90 day/ 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty....see dealer for details***, Jet w/Soft-Grain Leather Seat Trim, 20" Orona 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Massage, Front Seat Comfort Package, Front Seat Massage, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Active Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian 380W Premium Sound System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Complimentary 24-month/24,000 mile maintenance package with every purchase. Proudly serving Elizabethtown and all surrounding areas for over 60 years..Call 270-737-1000 to schedule a test drive All prices plus tax, title, lic, and dealer processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD2F8V82111
Stock: F20951092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 70,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,494$1,978 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Visibility Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Dark Sapphire Metallic London Tan/Navy; Soft-Grain Leather Seat Trim Wheel Lock Package Wheels: 19" Toba This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ4F8V80615
Stock: F8V80615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 35,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$25,995$3,143 Below Market
Mainstream Motors East - Charlotte / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CZ9F8V83073
Stock: 389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,952
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Wheels: 20" Kasuga 10 Double-Spoke Alloy Premium Edition Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System Front Seat Massage Jet Suedecloth Headliner Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Jet/Ivory; Soft-Grain Leather Seat Trim Polaris White Wheel Lock Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ5F8V83961
Stock: F8V83961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 73,872 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,977$810 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Sports Edition Carbon Fiber Trim Navigation Sunroof Backup Camera Quality Auto Center is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Jaguar XJ only has 73,872mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Jaguar XJ. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. More information about the 2015 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at under $75,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style. All of which is emblematic of the XJ in a way not found in a BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are supercharged V6 and V8 power, Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, all-wheel drive available, and technological goodies galore No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD5F8V84404
Stock: 11469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,355 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,950$1,972 Below Market
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD3F8V87379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,596
Land Rover Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Italian Racing Red 2015 Jaguar XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged Leather Seats, Power Package, Backup Camera, Jet w/Soft-Grain Leather Seat Trim, 20 Orona 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Bright Chrome Metal Pedals, Four Zone Climate Control, Front Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Sport Style, Front Splitter & Rear Trunk Lid Spoiler, Jet Suedecloth Headliner, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System, Sport Edition.Reviews:* Chic interior style; strong V8 engines; nimble handling for its class; abundant standard features. Source: Edmunds* The XJ is passion in motion, a dramatic combination of beauty, luxury and sheer exhilarating power. With its strong lightweight aluminum body, the XJ provides agility and superlative handling and is truly unique. The view from inside the XJ is exceptional: a panoramic, heat-reflective glass roof extends the full width of the car and sweeps as far back as the rear seat area and, due to effective tinting, privacy is also made available. The view for those on the outside is equally exhilarating with the XJ's long, low aspect, breathtaking profile and the rear screen appearing to wrap seamlessly around the car to create a floating roofline. Available engines range from the Supercharged 340 hp 3.0 liter V6 to a 510 hp Supercharged 5.0 liter V8 that propels the XFS-R version from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Drive mode or Sport mode can be chosen with the JaguarDrive Selector. Sport mode allows full manual gear shift control of the XJ using one-touch paddles mounted behind the steering wheel. Even in the 8-speed automatic Drive mode, the paddles allow temporary override for instant power needs. The XJ cabin is both contemporary and luxurious, created to excite the senses. Comfort and quality reign supreme with form hugging supple leather, contemporary surfaces and a choice of real wood or carbon fiber veneers. Intuitive technology is simply expressed in the XJ. With its innovative Virtual Instrument panel, the XJ instrument cluster is always ready to display the most relevant information in an instant as it appears on a crystal-clear screen. A single 8-inch color Touch-screen in the center console provides multi-function control and displays the three primary functions; audio, climate control and satellite navigation. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CDXF8V90313
Stock: TDF8V90313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 25,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,911
Planet Lincoln - Spring / Texas
A low 25,447 gently-driven miles! Bringing you deals day in and day out. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Never get lost again with this 2015 XJ's easy to use navigation system. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. No more cold seats. This car includes heated seats. This vehicle includes: a sunroof, backup camera, power mirrors, smart steering wheel controls and convenient keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ6F8V90501
Stock: LL0659A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 47,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$29,998$1,269 Below Market
Howard Orloff Volvo Cars - Chicago / Illinois
***JAGUAR CERTIFIED** 6 YEAR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED!! LOW MILES!! LOADED! $89,008 ORIGINAL MSRP!!*165-POINTS: FROM ENGINE PERFORMANCE TO VANITY MIRROR LIGHTSThis _ Jaguar _ is ***CERTIFIED!!*** The Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned program is known for its comprehensive attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction. This vehicle must pass a detailed 165 point inspection and a road test to ensure your vehicle is in optimum electrical and mechanical condition. After the completion of the inspection a 6 year/100,000 mile certified warranty was added to this JAGUAR XJ. This warranty begins on the original in-service date of APRIL 30TH 2015.This Jaguar XJ has a powerful Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" KASUGA 10 DOUBLE-SPOKE ALLOY -inc: high gloss silver finish, Tires: 20" All-Season Top speed is lowered to 121 mph, RADIO: MERIDIAN 825W PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM -inc: 7.1 surround sound system, AM/FM radio, single slot CD/DVD player, MP3 disc compatibility, hard disk drive (HDD) for audio files, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, This system features 15 amplifier channels and 20 speakers including 2 subwoofers, separate digital sound processor amplifier, Audyssey MultEQ sound equalization technology, Meridian Trifield surround mode and dynamic volume control, HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD W/TIMER. 29 Carfax Service Records. Certified Pre-Owned.*These Packages Will Make Your Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio the Envy of Onlookers*FRONT SEAT MASSAGE -inc: 5 modes and 5 intensity settings, Wheels: 19" Toba 5 Double-Spoke Alloy -inc: sparkle silver finish and 18" alloy space-saver spare wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed ZF 8HP70 Automatic -inc: Jaguar Sequential Shift w/drive and sport modes, Tires: P245/45R19 Front & P275/40R19 Rear AS, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Accidents Reported, 29 Service Records.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The XJ is passion in motion, a dramatic combination of beauty, luxury and sheer exhilarating power. With its strong lightweight aluminum body, the XJ provides agility and superlative handling and is truly unique. The view from inside the XJ is exceptional: a panoramic, heat-reflective glass roof extends the full width of the car and sweeps as far back as the rear seat area and, due to effective tinting, privacy is also made available. The view for those on the outside is equally exhilarating with the XJ's long, low aspect, breathtaking profile and the rear screen appearing to wrap seamlessly around the car to create a floating roofline. Available engines range from the Supercharged 340 hp 3.0 liter V6 to a 510 hp Supercharged 5.0 liter V8 that propels the XFS-R version from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Drive mode or Sport mode can be chosen with the JaguarDrive Selector. Sport mode allows full manual gear shift control of the XJ using one-touch paddles mounted behind the steering wheel. Even in the 8-speed automatic Drive mode, the paddles allow temporary override for instant power needs. The XJ cabin is both contemporary and luxurious, created to excite the senses. Comfort and quality reign supreme with form hugging supple leather, contemporary surfaces and a choice of real wood or carbon fiber veneers. Intuitive technology is simply expressed in the XJ. With its innovative Virtual Instrument panel, the XJ instrument cluster is always ready to display the most relevant information in an instant as it appears on a crystal-clear screen. A single 8-inch color Touch-screen in the center console provides multi-function control and displays the three primary functions; audio, climate control and satellite navigation.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Howard Orloff Imports located at 1924 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60622 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD5F8V86749
Stock: P15527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 23,892 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Yes, the odometer does read only 23,892 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Hyattsville! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD6F8V87490
Stock: V87490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,728 miles
$34,998
CarMax Roswell - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roswell / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD3F8V79623
Stock: 19300670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,981
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ3F8V79147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,362 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,702
Cobb Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CZ9F8V82330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GZ5F8V90831
Stock: 19261610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD2F8V85008
Stock: 18966445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,490
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
ONE OWNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED***LOADED**PANO ROOF**NAVIGATION**CAMERA**AND MUCH MORE**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CZ3F8V85272
Stock: V85272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Acura RLX 2020