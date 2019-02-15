Used 2015 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

200 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    36,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    $4,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    31,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $3,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    44,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,453

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    70,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,494

    $1,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    35,023 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $25,995

    $3,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    100,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,952

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    73,872 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,977

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    54,355 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,950

    $1,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Red
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    61,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,596

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Red
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    25,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,911

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    47,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $29,998

    $1,269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    23,892 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,966

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    27,728 miles

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    62,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,981

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    49,362 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,702

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    37,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    43,003 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    83,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,490

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2015 Jaguar XJ

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Thinks it's a Prius
Bill porter,02/15/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
We have gotten as high as 36 miles per gallon without the air on at 75 miles an hour. Around Tucson City driving it gets 28 miles per gallon. This is our first Jaguar and definitely not the last. Dealership services vantastic. We just can't believe the gas mileage this thing gets. I have a 2018 golf r and it can't touch it never get over 30.I have never taken this car out that somebody didn't comment on how beautiful it was. I've owned my golf r for a year and no one has ever asked me about it.I'm 72 and spent 50 years in the car business and this is undoubtedly the nicest machine I've ever driven. The other nice thing is you never see other ones. I see s class Mercedes , BMW 7 series all the time. Best automobile purchase I've ever made.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings