Used 2015 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Yes, the odometer does read only 23,892 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Jaguar XJ-Series XJ AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Hyattsville! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XJ with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWJ1CD6F8V87490

Stock: V87490

Certified Pre-Owned: No

