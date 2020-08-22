Used 2015 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Rest assured knowing that this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 38,878 on the odometer. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is equipped with a 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Annandale. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU32AFD9FN005696

Stock: 005696

Certified Pre-Owned: No

