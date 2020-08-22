Used 2015 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
- 75,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,488$3,652 Below Market
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
$6,100 below Blue Book!, One Owner Trade, Original MSRP 60,300 EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 City! Excellent Condition. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Supercharged, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PKG READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, WiFi Hotspot, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE: Audi Head-Up Display, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, 4-way power lumbar adjustment, ventilation and massage feature, and wood trim on rear side of seat, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear Operates at speeds above 19 mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), and can be turned off, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), LUXURY PACKAGE: diamond stitched pattern for seats, Dual Pane Acoustic & Break-Resistant Glass, Alcantara Headliner, moon silver or silk beige, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: Heated Rear Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles. Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Waconia new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep dealership. Has been a locally owned and operated family business since 1965. We strive to exceed your expectations. With a knowledgeable sales team, large inventory and everyday low prices, Waconia is the only place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Chrysler, Dodge, Ram or Jeep. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFDXFN021973
Stock: 17975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 38,762 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,490$3,336 Below Market
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
*TRUTH IN ENGINEERING! WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM. LEATHER INTERIOR. SUN/MOON ROOF. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. MULTI-ZONE A/C. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. RAIN SENSING WIPERS. POWER FRONT SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. SEAT MEMORY. HEATED MIRRORS. MIRROR MEMORY. POWER MIRRORS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. THIS 2015 AUDI A8 L 3.OL TDI IS BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH DAYTIME RUNING LIGHTS. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. HEADLIGHTS -AUTO-LEVELING. FOG LMAPS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. HANDS FREE LIFT GATE. BRAKE ASSIST. ALLOY WHEELS. TRIP COMPUTER. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR AND MORE! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3MAFD9FN015056
Stock: FN015056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 65,187 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,997$2,152 Below Market
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
Navigation, Leather, Power Sunroof, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, 9.0J x 19" 15-Spoke Design Wheels, Alcantara Headliner, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Dual Pane Acoustic & Break-Resistant Glass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Luxury Package, Premium Package, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery. Brilliant Black 2015 Audi A8 3.0T quattroOdometer is 8800 miles below market average!19/29 City/Highway MPGFAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJGAFD7FN003146
Stock: FN003146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 63,924 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$5,991 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD8FN010324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,930$2,410 Below Market
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
Theres good.. Theres great.. and then just above greatness theres the 2015 Audi A8 L!!!!! This Bullet Silver beast features a quattro 3.0L V6 TFSI tucked under the hood, and plenty of comfort oriented amenities for the drivers benefit. Keep the elements at bay with help from this cars HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! These arent just any seats, these are the high quality 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seats!!! More features included on this fantastic deal include Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Cold Weather Package, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Heated Rear Seats, Premium Package, Rear Seat Pass-Through, and a Topview Camera System! All this and mind and guess what....IT JUST GETS BETTER!! This car comes with a COMPLETELY CLEAN RECORD! COMPLETELY FREE OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!? Give us a call at (812) 332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD8FN030462
Stock: P9540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 34,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,895$1,481 Below Market
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!__ *Original MSRP of $107,495*__Highlighted Options: Luxury Package (orig. $3,400), Premium Package (orig. $3,950), Driver Assistance Package (orig. $2,250), Rear Seat Comfort Package (orig. $3,000), 20" Wheel Package (orig. $1,200), Panoramic Roof (orig. $1,000), Cold Weather Package (orig. $750).__No Collisions, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Keyless Start, Panoramic Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Aid Sensors, Backup Camera, Power-Folding Door Mirrors, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, Alcantara Headliner, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist & Active Lane Assist, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Dual Pane Acoustic & Break-Resistant Glass, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Heated Rear Seats, High-Beam Assistant, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lumbar Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Premium Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Seat Comfort Plus Package, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage, Separate Power Rear Outboard Seats, SiriusXM capability, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery.**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFDXFN005710
Stock: 10746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 38,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$34,966$1,721 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Rest assured knowing that this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 38,878 on the odometer. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is equipped with a 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Annandale. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD9FN005696
Stock: 005696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$28,000$2,073 Below Market
Ike Honda Cars - Marion / Illinois
*No Accidents!, Non-Smoker!, All Maintence Up-to-Date!, We Provide Service Loaners - No Charge!, New Tires! A $800 Value Add!, Advanced Airbag Technology, AUX/ MP3 Connection, Bluetooth Audio!, Bluetooth Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Navigation (Factory), Heated Cooled Leather Seats!, Memory Seats, Push Button Start, Rear Back-Up Camera, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, Keyless Entry!, Tinted Privacy Glass!, Power Trunk, Power rear side sunshades, Rear Power Sunshades, Brand New Brake Pads and Rotors, A8 L 3.0T quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 TFSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Monsoon Gray Metallic, Black w/Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery or Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Cold Weather Package, Electronic Stability Control, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear Side Views), Vavona Wood Assam Gray Inlays, Wheels: 20' 5-Double-Spoke Galvano Silver. Based in Marion, Illinois, Ike Honda is proud to be your first choice when it comes to exciting pre-owned vehicles and first-class automotive service. And regardless of where youâ re driving from, we're confident we have the ideal car, truck, or SUV for your family. No matter what make or model on your list, you'll find a huge inventory of used vehicles to choose from. Please look at the packet we have available on every new and used vehicle. We want you to have all of the information up-front for the best shopping experience. On most vehicles you can view all of the photos, Service History, Carfax, Original MSRP or build sheet and a digital brochure. But it doesn't stop there - when you need auto parts or auto service, you can count on the certified professionals at our Marion, IL auto service center to have you fixed up and back on the road in no time. Please let us know if you have any questions! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD9FN002217
Stock: U1362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 21,985 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,995
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3MAFDXFN028110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,967 miles
$27,495
Northeast Auto Gallery - Bedford / Ohio
*** LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE ***BUY NOW WHILE PRICES ARE LOW! *** NEAG CERTIFIED *** BEST PRICE ON CARFAX CERTIFIED *** BUY THIS CAR FROM YOUR HOME, WE WILL ARRANGE FINANCING AND SHIPPING IN FEW EASY STEPS, RELAX AND ENJOY THIS NEW WAY TO BUY A CAR!*** VIEW OUR WEBSITE WWW.NEAUTOGALLERY.COM TO SEE OUR INVENTORY AND OBTAIN FINANCING!*** OUR VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED, SERVICED AND DETAILED!*** NATIONWIDE WARRANTY!*** NATIONWIDE SHIPPING TO YOUR DOOR!***WE OFFER HIGHER TRADE VALUES!***WE OFFER MUCH SHORTER TRANSACTION TIMES!***OUR FINANCING AND SIGNING ARE SIMPLE- OFTEN UNDER 30 MINUTES!***WE OFFER $200 REFERRAL BONUS TO ALL PRIOR BUYERS!*** - 2015 AUDI A8L QUATTRO AWD LONG WHEEL BASE, LOW MILES, CARFAX CERTIFIED, LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING! XENON HEADLIGHTS, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS WITH DIAMOND STITCHING, POWER TRUNK, DUAL MOONROOF, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ASSIST, MASSAGE SEATS! THIS 2015 AUDI A8L QUATTRO AWD IS IN VERY NICE SHAPE IN AND OUT! THE EXTERIOR IS VERY NICE AND GLOSSY ALL AROUND. THE INTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN. THIS VEHICLE RUNS AND HANDLES EXCELLENT. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND SAVE! OPTIONS: AWD, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH DIAMOND STITCHING, WOODEN TRIM, MEMORY SEAT, POWER TRUNK, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, SEATS AND DUAL MOONROOF, SUEDE HEADLINER, POWER BACK SHADE, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE, REAR CLIMATE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA, CD PLAYER, AUDI MMI, BOSE, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, SECURITY, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, POWER TILT, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, GARAGE OPENER, COOLED GLOVE BOX, MASSAGE SEATS. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD6FN023204
Stock: 3204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,229 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,966$1,210 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 83,229 miles, you can feel confident that this A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. The powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You can count on the 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Mint Condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD5FN039506
Stock: 039506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$33,989$1,600 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Moonlight Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD2FN015990
Stock: FN015990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 51,906 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$29,487$957 Below Market
Jay Wolfe Honda - Kansas City / Missouri
Odometer is 11813 miles below market average!Jay Wolfe Honda is the #1 volume Certified Pre-owned dealer in the Kansas City metro area. Big selection and pricing that is determined by competitive analysis each and every day. No haggle necessary. Each vehicle is reconditioned and detailed to meet the high standards of Honda Certification. No additional charge for certification. Call 816-307-2640 for more information or to set an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD9FN013203
Stock: L06501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 57,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,908$1,023 Below Market
Anderson Honda - Cockeysville / Maryland
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, MOONROOF/SUNROOF!, A8 L 4.0T LWB quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Phantom Black Pearl Effect, Black w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist & Active Lane Assist, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Automatic temperature control, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Heated Rear Seats, High-Beam Assistant, Premium Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views). Odometer is 6293 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 18/29 City/Highway MPG Phantom Black Pearl Effect Audi 2015 L 4.0T LWB quattro A8 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC quattro 18/29 City/Highway MPG Complimentary Wi-Fi and Shuttle Service Comfortable waiting area with complimentary Continental Breakfast 24 Hour Online Service Scheduling Large selection with over $10 million in inventory Staff that is actively involved in the community Best truck technicians in Baltimore County Over 300 years in service experience Huge selection of parts and accessories, to maintain and customize your vehicle We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Anderson is not a new automotive name in the Baltimore area but Anderson Buick GMC, located at 10125 York Road, are relatively new to the Cockeysville/Hunt Valley area. As a family-owned dealership we offer special benefits to our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD1FN002582
Stock: VG8059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 44,747 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$33,500$1,391 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Black 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T LWB quattro Recent Arrival! **AUDI SERVICED**, **21 SERVICE RECORDS**, **$34,450 CARFAX VALUE**, **$35,425 NADA VALUE**, **$33,744 KBB VALUE**, **AWD**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **EXTENDED LEATHER PACKAGE**, **VALETTA LEATHER SEATS**, **SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **AUDI SIDE ASSIST**, **AUDI PRE-SENSE**, **HEADS UP DISPLAY**, **22-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS**, **MASSAGING SEATS**, **HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER REAR AND SIDE SUNSHADES**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **HOMELINK**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, 9.0J x 19" 15-Spoke Design Wheels, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Premium Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sun blinds, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery. Odometer is 11826 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD2FN024879
Stock: 024879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 52,318 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$29,996
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi A8 L 3.0T, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. You can tell this 2015 Audi A8 L has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 52,317mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Audi A8 L: The A8 one of the most technologically advanced luxury sedans on the market, with a stunning, beautifully trimmed interior and very well integrated technology, including sharp and seamless Google Earth maps and standout Wi-Fi hotspot capability built into the vehicle. Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, standard throughout the lineup, remains an asset for both all-weather handling and performance. With the addition of a diesel V6, the A8 is able to achieve impressive fuel economy for such a large car. This model sets itself apart with available Bang & Olufsen sound, Strong yet fuel-efficient powertrains, top-notch navigation displays and connectivity, optional diesel powertrain, roomy, luxurious interiors, and excellent all-wheel drive system We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFD0FN030178
Stock: FN030178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 58,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$31,680$783 Below Market
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
Clean CARFAX. Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof. Discover what makes purchasing a new vehicle from Mercedes-Benz of Rochester the best car buying experience in western New York! No matter what brand of vehicle you choose, you get much more than an extraordinary automobile! Each of our pre-owned vehicles are serviced by factory trained technicians with over 150 years of combined experience! Call one of our expertly trained sales professionals for assistance at (585) 424-4740 today! IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU32AFD7FN026482
Stock: MR20L075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 40,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$33,998$2,924 Below Market
Prospect Auto Sales (MA) - Waltham / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3MAFD6FN023082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
