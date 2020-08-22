Used 2015 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

342 listings
A8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 342 listings
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    75,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,488

    $3,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro

    38,762 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,490

    $3,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 3.0T quattro

    65,187 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,997

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    63,924 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $5,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    47,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,930

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    34,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,895

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    38,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $34,966

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    57,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $28,000

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro

    21,985 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    65,967 miles

    $27,495

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    83,229 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,966

    $1,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    33,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,989

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    51,906 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,487

    $957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    57,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,908

    $1,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    44,747 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,500

    $1,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    52,318 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,996

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro

    58,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,680

    $783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro

    40,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $33,998

    $2,924 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 342 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A8

Overall Consumer Rating
4.818 Reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Traded S7 for A8L
Scott Frazier,08/29/2016
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Traded my S7 for this A8L. Love the seating for 5, the rear leg room and the overall quality of interior. The ride is superb. (10 months later) After driving the A8 for almost a year I've found it's the best car we've owned. Better than our S7, A7, BMW 5's and a 7. Comfort and ride are superb, as is rear seat leg room. I've had no mechanical problems while adding 18,000 miles over the past 10 months or so. I've had more powerful engines, but can't see why I'd want more than the 3.0 for this car as it accelerates beautifully. Now had the car for 4 years. Still no mech problems and still the best car we’ve owned. I will keep it until we have an A8 that matches Tesla for self driving.
