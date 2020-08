Used 2015 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota

$6,100 below Blue Book!, One Owner Trade, Original MSRP 60,300 EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 City! Excellent Condition. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Supercharged, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PKG READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, WiFi Hotspot, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE: Audi Head-Up Display, 22-Way Multi-Contour Comfort Seat, 4-way power lumbar adjustment, ventilation and massage feature, and wood trim on rear side of seat, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear Operates at speeds above 19 mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), and can be turned off, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), LUXURY PACKAGE: diamond stitched pattern for seats, Dual Pane Acoustic & Break-Resistant Glass, Alcantara Headliner, moon silver or silk beige, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: Heated Rear Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles. Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU3GAFDXFN021973

Stock: 17975A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020