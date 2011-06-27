Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews

Lexus LS 460 The Best Mike , 04/05/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Awesome vehicle, very comfortable and moves good if you know how to drive it. Passengers fall in love with this car and the body shape is very classy. Again if you really know how to drive a car, this is one you can't pass up for comfort and style. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lexus Donna Kellow , 01/03/2018 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 8 of 11 people found this review helpful What happened to going in and buying a car and not spending several hours doing it. Now they have all these additional things they want to see you....extended warranty, interior protection, exterior protection. In my opinion, when these things are pushed in front of you to buy, it makes me think the product is not as good as it is advertised or they wouldn't have to sell all of these protectants. Performance Interior Comfort

Great to own, not the best for driving experience Michael M , 04/28/2020 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You could get more car and technology for your money from Germans, but great reliability, good service from most Lexus dealers and pleasant ride swayed me to purchase 2nd LS460. That's continued 8 years of LS after previously owned S-class. I consider MB better vehicle though. Even A8 is more of a driver's car. Most dislikes in LS model: driver's seat brothering my right thigh, lack of handsfree trunk opening, no heads-up display. Likes: overall driving is "pampering" and comfortable for driver and passengers with pleasant interior, reliable, old school large displacement engine and well balanced rear drive feel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

REGRET THE PURCHASE Samuel Shotts , 06/07/2017 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 46 people found this review helpful Regret the purchase, hate the car. Automatic braking hold makes the vehicle dangerous and complicated to operate safely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value