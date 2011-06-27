Used 1996 Lexus LS 400 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.8/537.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room57.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Star Sapphire Pearl
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
