Used 1996 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me

218k now and going strong now im doing the timing belt and water pump by choice because of a small water leak.. all the problems ive had w this car are very typical to any high mileage car such as alternator p steering pump,semi clogged radiator timing belt cost about 900.00 from small shop,so expect twice from a dealer, its a major job... even though i read this motor doesnt self destruct if it breaks. this car is /was one of the most reliable ever with all the comforts of a luxury car. still quiet at all speeds . THIS JUST IN... ive been researching smaller cars for the mpg's and this car beats most of them at 20 to 27 highway

